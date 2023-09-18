    17 Cake Disasters That Maybe Should've Just Been Left In The Oven

    The shark just kills me lol.

    1. This horsey that may need some dental work.

    weird teeth put on top of the horse&#x27;s head
    2. This hedgehog that looks like it has teeth to spare.

    chocolate cake with creepy candy teeth
    3. This cake whose decorator moonlights as a comedian.

    happy birthday dick ha ha ha don&#x27;t write that his name is matt
    4. This cake that went through a vulgar transformation in the oven.

    cake exploded over that looks like a dick
    5. This poor cake decorator whose never seen Minnie Mouse.

    wavy minnie mouse
    6. And this cake decorator who asked the last decorator what Minnie Mouse looked like and went from there.

    distorted mouse
    7. This icing work that's highly impressive, but with an application of candy eyes that I just can't quite support.

    creepy eyes on a face in the cake
    8. This critter doesn't look like a monkey, but I'd still give it a hug.

    cake made to look like a fuzzy monkey
    9. This Baby Yoda that looks like he's been hanging out with the wrong crowd.

    baby yoda looks old and tired
    10. This artistic interpretation of Drake.

    the cake is supposed to look like the drake album with his face in front of a backdrop of clouds but it&#x27;s just a messy figure of colors
    11. This cake that's very well done, but it's waaaaay too soon.

    a lion king themed cake with simba&#x27;s dad pushed off the cliff
    12. This Cinderella and her devilish eyebrows.

    distorted face and eyebrows drawn sharply
    13. This minimalist frog.

    14. This dinosaur who looks like it needed a little bit of head support.

    the head resting on a tooth pick
    15. This school bus cake that honestly makes me wonder if there's a practical use case for candy eyeballs.

    candy eyeballs on the bus windshield
    16. This confused cake decorator who copied a message in the wrong way.

    happy birthday on both written on each cake
    17. Finally, this shark, who I laugh at harder the longer I look at it.

    shark with human eyes
