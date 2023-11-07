It's Unnerving How Much Action Front Doors Get, And These 16 Doorbell Cam Photos Don't Help

Recently, I looked up photos of trail cams fully expecting them to capture animals doing silly things. They didn't. Instead, it became a post of creepy unexplained photos that now pop up in my head while I'm sleeping. Well, in my hunt to find candid pictures of animals doing funny things, I looked up pictures from doorbell cams, and lo and behold, things got mildly creepy again.
1.Like this Ring cam that caught someone coming to the doorstep in the middle of the night with a knife.
2.This doorbell cam from an OLD 1800s VICTORIAN HOUSE that caught a mysterious figure in the dark.
3.This doorbell cam that saw firsthand someone coming up to a house and using an RFID scanner in the hopes to steal a keyless car.
4.This home security cam that caught something I can only describe as a "what" on someone's property.
5.This robot that just stepped foot off a 1950s sci-fi set at the end of the driveway who just wants to say, "Hi neighbor!"
6.Thissssss ssslitherly solicitor.
7.This figure that looks like it has absolutely no fear walking straight toward you.