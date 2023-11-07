Skip To Content
    It's Unnerving How Much Action Front Doors Get, And These 16 Doorbell Cam Photos Don't Help

    So if I've done a list about creepy things in the ocean, in the woods, and now at my front door. I'm thinking the safest place is in my bed, under my covers, with my stuffed monkey, Sergeant Bananas.

    Audrey Engvalson
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Recently, I looked up photos of trail cams fully expecting them to capture animals doing silly things. They didn't. Instead, it became a post of creepy unexplained photos that now pop up in my head while I'm sleeping. Well, in my hunt to find candid pictures of animals doing funny things, I looked up pictures from doorbell cams, and lo and behold, things got mildly creepy again.

    1. Like this Ring cam that caught someone coming to the doorstep in the middle of the night with a knife.

    a person holding a knife
    u/Syntax_Error_0 / Via old.reddit.com

    2. This doorbell cam from an OLD 1800s VICTORIAN HOUSE that caught a mysterious figure in the dark.

    Footage from a doorbell cam
    u/lightsurgery / Via old.reddit.com

    3. This doorbell cam that saw firsthand someone coming up to a house and using an RFID scanner in the hopes to steal a keyless car.

    A hand holding an RFID scanning device
    u/thedudeabides227 / Via old.reddit.com

    4. This home security cam that caught something I can only describe as a "what" on someone's property.

    An animal in someone&#x27;s lawn
    u/ligamentperson46 / Via old.reddit.com

    5. This robot that just stepped foot off a 1950s sci-fi set at the end of the driveway who just wants to say, "Hi neighbor!"

    Something in someone&#x27;s front yard
    u/MyLifeAsRobGordon-88 / Via old.reddit.com

    6. Thissssss ssslitherly solicitor.

    A snake on someone&#x27;s door
    u/Matraxia / Via old.reddit.com

    7. This figure that looks like it has absolutely no fear walking straight toward you.

    A pixelated object on someone&#x27;s camera
    u/AdjacentGunman / Via old.reddit.com

    8. This...just...ghost. It's a straight-up ghost.

    9. This UFO that I actually thought was doctored somehow, but I'm getting more and more convinced TBH.

    A UFO in the sky
    u/user678990655 / Via old.reddit.com

    10. This doorbell cam that witnessed a bear rip a little snowman doll to shreds.

    11. This doorbell cam that only picked up the shadow of a person. When the homeowner looked out the window, nobody was there.

    A shadow next to a car
    u/SouLjahGrill / Via old.reddit.com

    12. This doorbell cam that, compared to the picture during the day, DEFINITELY picked up a figure. What, though, we're still unsure.

    a dark silhouette in someone&#x27;s video footage
    u/gingersrule77 / Via old.reddit.com

    13. This midnight visitor who I can safely say would make me buy a deadbolt.

    a person looking into someone&#x27;s camera
    u/FatNDepressed / Via old.reddit.com

    14. These squirrel hands, which by all accounts, aren't creepy, but imagine checking on your house and seeing that!!!

    a squirrel hand in someone&#x27;s Ring footage
    u/DapperDunedain / Via old.reddit.com

    15. This apparition appearance that I'd like you to try to explain any other way.

    16. Finally, let me leave you with a palate cleanser in the form of this polite floof requesting passage.

    a cat in someone&#x27;s video footage
    u/Urban_Jaguar / Via old.reddit.com

    Doorbell cams capture all!