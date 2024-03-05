Social Media Chaos: Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, Threads All Crash In Massive Outage

Internet traffic observer Down Detector is reporting vast outages on several Meta platforms Tuesday. The problems are being reported across the world, suggesting that the outage could be global.

London-based internet monitoring firm Netblocks said on X that four Meta platforms ― Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads ― were “currently experiencing outages related to login sessions in multiple countries.” But the firm, which advocates for internet freedom, said there was no sign of “country-level internet disruptions or filtering,” which are typically imposed by governments.