We Voted More Than Once In This French Presidential Primary And That’s Not Okay

11. Emmanuel Grégoire, the First Secretary of the Socialist Federation of Paris, told BuzzFeed France that our findings were “not normal” and that he “is going to ask for explanations again.”

Raymond Roig / AFP / Getty Images

“We are witnessing a circumvention of the rule of election organization which is the obligation to show a proof,” he said. “What you were able to do is not normal, it is due to a lack of vigilance of the poll workers and presidents of the stations.

“I reported the incidents to the polling station presidents, who told me that they had yet been very careful. But if you have managed to do the same thing again, I will ask for explanations again.”

“In any case, I regret it and I would like to hope that it is very marginal and I am convinced by that,” he concluded. “I will call the polling stations again to understand how you managed to slip through the net.”

Christophe Borgel, president of the primary election organizing committee, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.