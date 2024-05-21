BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    If You’re Not Looking Forward To Your Kids Saying, “I’m Bored,” Every Day Of Summer Break, Get These 27 Products

    Read: products that are basically for your sanity because you'll get tired of saying, "Go outside and touch grass," long before they get tired of hearing it.

    Ashley Schumacher
    by Ashley Schumacher

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A The Floor is Lava! board game to get everyone up and moving! No furniture finagling required: Players leap across foam tiles while the designated spinner person declares which color tile is safe. We love a game that is fun and a big energy spender.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "We bought this for our 5-year-old's birthday party, and it was a hit. Our kids like to play it with each other on the regular now. You don't have to worry about cushions on the floor or anything else. I would highly recommend for a fun game, probably ideally for ages 4–7 to actually keep it challenging, but our 3-year-old plays and an 8-year-old cousin was able to be the spinner and also participated in the gameplay and enjoyed it." —CH

    Get it from Amazon for $16.97.

    2. Some reusable water bomb balloons because they are eco-friendly and also won't bust on you one hundred times while you're trying to fill them. (Also, bonus points that you won't have to pick up sad, deflated balloon bits around your yard for all eternity.)

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "These are so fun for summer or even just bath time fun! They are easy to fill, even my two-year-old was able to open them and fill them without a problem. They are a little pricey, to begin with, but once I thought about how much I was spending on the one-time use water balloons this felt like a drop in the bucket given that you can use these over and over again." —Nikki

    "After seeing several Instagram accounts I follow recommend these for a while, I finally decided to try them, and I'm so glad I did. The magnets are strong, and I appreciate that they are fully covered, so they don't pose a choking hazard for my baby. My big kids have had a blast throwing them at each other, and no one has gotten hurt. Filling and cleanup are so much easier than regular water balloons. We've had kids from ages 3 to 8 using them, and they all had so much fun." —Gwen

    Get them from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in six different size packs)

    3. A play sink with running water for little hands that want to be JUST like the big people in their lives. This is a big hit in our family as it doubles as both a pretend sink and "a car washy" that exclusively services Hot Wheels with a toothbrush.

    Child playing with toy dishes in a water bin for sensory play
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've bought this sink for both of my toddlers and two other children. It’s the perfect gift for a 2 to 5-year-old, but even my 8-year-old loves it. We mostly use it outside but they also like to place it next to our kitchen sink and pretend they’re doing the dishes with me. This is one of the only toys my toddlers will play with for more than 20 minutes. I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend this product." —Renee

    Get it from Amazon for $29.59.

    4. A digital camera FOR KIDS I personally endorse as my tornado of a child has had it for nearly six months and this thing looks as good and works as well as the day we bought it. It can be connected to your computer to upload photos, has ~adorable~ stickers and frames in the in-camera editing software, and is generally a delight.

    Ashley Schumacher/BuzzFeed, Target

    It's worth noting that some reviewers take issue with the photo quality (which I actually find to have a charming early 2000s digital camera vibe), but I'll take durability over photo quality any day where kids are concerned.

    Promising review: "My son loves his Kidamento camera. This adorable gadget has turned our adventures into unforgettable memories. My son's creativity is shining with the fun filters, and the fact that it's ready to go with the included SD card makes it the perfect hassle-free gift for kids." —Christian

    Get it from Target for $69.99.

    5. Some inflatable bump n' bounce body bumpers reviewers promise will bust *your* boredom, too. If I had a nickel for every review that used the word "hilarious", I'd have enough nickels to buy an army of these. Adults and kids alike have a blast turning themselves into human bumper cars.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising reviews: "These bumpers are absolutely hilarious! My young children had a blast with them, as did my husband and I. Yep! They fit kids and adults. They don't feel super durable, and I don't expect them to last for years, but I will certainly replace them should the need arise." —Marisa

    "These were exactly what I was hoping they were, and I was pleasantly surprised at how big they were (I fit them) and how well they held up. Kids and grandkids had the best time with these." —Teresa

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $21.99.

    6. A Little Tikes Story Dream Machine projector you'll love just as much as your kiddos. It's perfect for taking some quiet time inside after hot hours in the sun and there are *so many* book options. My son is still very much obsessed with this a year after purchasing and we've gone back to buy every book set they release!

    Ashley Schumacyher/BuzzFeed, Walmart

    Here are some TikToks If you want some quick start tips or to see the Dream Machine in action.

    Also, be sure to grab some book sets! There's tons to pick from including Elmo, Richard Scarry's Busytown, and Eric Carle (aka the Very Hungry Caterpillar)!

    Promising review: "Always looking for alternatives to the TV! This just brings me back to my childhood. Sweet and simple. My son and daughter love it so much! I have a feeling this will be a new favorite go-to in my house." —Michelle

    Get it from Walmart for $43 (originally $49.99).

    7. A Little Tikes Space Rocket for when you and your kiddo just need some space.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "The kids fight over it, and every parent has asked me where I bought it. This is an absolute winner." —CIC

    "If your toddler loves space and rockets as much as my 3-year-old girl does, this is a MUST-have. Got this for my 3-year-old’s birthday because she is obsessed with rockets and space and absolutely loves this. She has to give it a kiss, goodnight, and a hug in the mornings. Next best thing to a real rocket for her." —Nate

    Get it from Amazon for $169.99.

    8. A robot town in a robot-carrying case giving major Polly Pocket vibes. The see-saw and elevator both move and all the little robots can fit in the closed case for easy travel. Also, the robots are BRIGHTLY COLORED so if one or two don't make it off the floor, they're just big enough and colorful enough that you have a great chance of *not* stepping on them and saying Some Words™️.

    Lakeshore, Ashley Schumacher/BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "We bought this for my son to take with when we go on our boat in the summer. He gets bored on longer boat rides, and this has kept him entertained. It's nice that all the pieces can close in the case. It's easy to take on the go, and we've also used it in restaurants. It seems to be a hit when his friends are over, too." —Abbey

    Get it from Lakeshore for $24.99.

    9. Some Magna-tiles Dinos to breathe new life into your kids' other Magna-tiles sets that haven't seen this much action since... last summer.

    Target

    Promising review: "These toys are well made. They move, and my son just loves playing with them." —TX Mom

    Get them from Target for $49.99.

    10. A book-making kit that'll help your kiddo write and illustrate their own book that you can then mail in to have it TURNED INTO A HARDBACK? Y'all, I'm a thirty-something-year-old kid, and I'm geeking out. And this could basically be a ~double gift~ if the writer wants to gift the final product to a parent/grandparent/teacher/etc.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Psst. There's also a comic book version!

    Promising reviews: "My grandson loves the set so much that everyone purchased a set for him for his birthday! He even wrote a story about his character visiting his grandma… that’s me. 😁 This kit is perfect for you little writers out there just waiting to show the world YOUR STORY." —ATLANTIANA

    Get it from Amazon for $29.95.

    11. A set of magnetic mix-and-match monsters bringing some bizarre beast energy to playtime. My kid fell in love with these at an indoor playground and when I finally folded and bought them, I was worried he would only play with them for ten minutes and be done. NOPE. These little guys can be found scattered throughout our house on the daily and I'm not even mad because they're so darn cute.

    Ashley Schumacher/BuzzFeed

    Bonus points that they can be used in bizarre ways with Magna-Tiles, too!

    Promising review: " ‘Another great magnetic Lakeshore set. Kids can not get ENOUGH! I rotated it out after MONTHS but didn’t need to. It never got old!" —Julie

    Get it from Lakeshore for $39.99.

    12. A Step2 rain shower water table in case you're late to the water table game. There's a reason these suckers pop up on every "GET THIS" list year after year, and it's because they are versatile showstoppers for a wide span of ages. Who *doesn't* want to splash around in water while eating a Popsicle, I ask you.

    Two children playing with a water table toy outdoors
    amazon.com

    Pro tip: Get a water table cover so you can leave it outside and protect it from the sun and weather!

    Promising review: "This is awesome for both young toddlers and older toddlers. I have a 4year-old and 1-year-old, and both love it. Easy assembly, simple product, but keeps them busy." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $79.99

    13. A KidKraft A-frame wooden climber and tent hideaway because this is 2024 and we want our summer toys to pull double duty, please. A cute secret hideout and a get-some-zoomies-out rock wall? Yes, please.

    Walmart

    Promising review: "My 2-year-old LOVES THIS! Every morning he wakes up, it's the first thing he runs to. Bonus, my 6-year-old loves it, too! The construction is great, easy to put together, and not too heavy to move around after it's assembled. It's actually designed to be used outside, but we use it indoors. The kids love it, and we'd buy it again any time!" —LiamsMomma

    Get it from Walmart for $109.

    14. The cutest lil' rainbow yarn embroidery kit that might just introduce the kid in your life to their next wholesome hyper-fixation.

    Wooden rainbow yarn craft kit next to a ball of yarn and crochet needle, suitable for creative hobbies
    The Ruffled Moose/Etsy

    Promising review: "Well made and looks just like the pictures, plus it kept my little one entertained!" —AlohaGirl

    Get it from The Ruffled Moose on Etsy for $16+ (available in four yarn color schemes and with optional personalization). 

    15. An inflatable rock band set to make forming a family band and air-playing Do-Re-Mi's more appealing if you don't happen to have Julie Andrews as your nanny.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "We had a great time playing Battle of the Bands in the pool!" —Cathleen

    "I got these blow-up instruments for our family dinner. I gave them out to the kids when they arrived, and it was a great distraction while the adults got the food ready. The children shared and then got together to form an air-rock band. Everyone had fun. The pictures of the kids were great. The price is very reasonable for all the items received." —KauF

    Get them from Amazon for $17.99.

    16. An adjustable-height punching bag with matching gloves because sometimes the name of the summer parenting game is "How much energy can we get out without actually going out?" and this will help you win.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "We bought this for our then 8-year-old for Christmas last year. It’s taken a beating and is still ticking. He loves it. Now, at 9 (he’s pretty average in height and weight), he still uses it often to regulate his emotions and energy. It’s been a great purchase, and we would recommend it to anyone!" —EJW

    Get it from Amazon for $33.63.

    17. A make-your-own felt succulent kit for the kids who need something to do with their hands.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I was looking for the perfect present for my tween niece, and I found these. It was a fun kit that she was able to make, and she didn’t rush to do it so that she enjoyed it. It was also very reasonably priced and perfect gift to give to a creative tween." —Anna

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99.

    18. A pair of walkie-talkies that are cartoonishly adorable and only have one button so they're user-friendly for lots of ages.

    Target

    Promising reviews: "Great range, easy to use because of the light instruction and only having one button. The only walkie-talkie we’ve used that doesn’t sound static." —WhereIsThatFrom312

    "My grandson is just learning to say more words each day. I read that interacting with little ones with a walkie is a great way to encourage them to learn combination skills (pressing the button) and talking and to prompt them to try to communicate more. My grandson is really into hide-and-seek, so it's a perfect way for him to grasp the concept of hiding and allowing us to find him. These walkies are easy to use/durable and aesthetically a cute option. " —AvsMimi

    Get them from Target for $17.99.

    19. A set of rubber-top logs and stumps because it demands imaginary quests on par with Lord of the Rings. Just look at those perfect stumps! Reviewers love how easy these are to maneuver while also being plenty sturdy for all manner of leaping and bounding.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "A year later, this obstacle course I purchased has proven to be remarkably sturdy and easy to clean. It's incredible to see how creative the children are while playing with it, and they absolutely love it. Although it's a bit on the expensive side, the hours of entertainment it provides make it totally worth the investment. Highly recommend." —Misao 

    Get it from Amazon for $69.99

    20. A rush hour traffic jam logic game — listen, sometimes a good brain teaser can stop the real-life teasing (*cough* fighting) for 10 minutes.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    (You can also get a hard carrying case to take it on the go!)

    Promising reviews: "This kept our son entertained for hours. He LOVED it. He would not stop playing it for days until he completed all the puzzles. I only wish there were more so he could keep using it." —LM

    "In my family we love good brain teaser games and this is a good one! It goes in gradual levels of difficulty and really makes you think! It’s easy to get hooked on it and it’s very competitive to see who can solve the traffic jam the fastest.

    The solutions are on the back of the cards, and if you have to use one, you quickly see the moves you should’ve made!" —Me-Le

    Get it from Amazon for $21.60.

    21. A National Geographic mega fossil dig kit with REAL FOSSILS for budding archeologists and kids old enough to be taught the origins of, "This belongs in a museum!"

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "My 4.5-year-old LOVED digging out these fossils and was very interested in learning about the different animals that created the fossils. This occupied her for about an hour, chipping them out, washing them, looking at them, and learning about them from me reading the booklet to her. She loved it and now talks about the different fossils (especially the shark's tooth, the dinosaur tooth, and the trilobite). These are real fossils, some look rough like they just came out of the ground, others are more polished, but they are real. Very cool." —Lauren

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99.

    22. A personalized nature hunt board to turn a regular ol' walk into a scrapbook-worthy scavenger hunt.

    Child&#x27;s hands holding a &quot;Harper&#x27;s Nature Hunt&quot; board with slots filled with various natural items for an educational activity
    Hilltop Wood Shop Co/Etsy

    Promising review: "Colors are very vibrant! It is such a neat idea and gift and it came exactly as ordered!" —Tori

    Get it from Hilltop Wood Shop Co on Etsy for $20.25+ (originally $27+; available with or without paint). 

    23. A friendship bracelet-making kit everyone can thank Taylor Swift for bringing back into the arts-and-crafts limelight.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I think every family with children should buy a kit like this. My kids had a blast learning how to make bracelets, and they made one for each other, me, and for themselves. It was so quiet when they made them, too!!! There are small pieces, so I don't recommend this for smaller children." —Chelsie

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in four sizes).

    24. A bubble machine I've had for YEARS that's still going strong and is blessedly battery-operated or able to be plugged in, so you're not constantly having to buy batteries.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "My favorite aspect of this bubble machine is the fact that it can run on AC power and not have to rely on batteries. It produces a ton of bubbles and has two separate speeds depending on how many bubbles you want at a time and how much money you’re willing to spend on bubble solution. It has a safety mechanism that stops the machine whenever somebody messes with the bubble wands (I.e., safety from breaking the machine…like what has happened with our other bubble machines). Perfect for when curious toddlers decide to stick their fingers into it. 5/5, would recommend." —Dwight

    Get it from Amazon for $29.95+ (available in four colors).

    25. A Klutz Lego Gear Bot kids can build and rebuild themselves so it's basically like a bunch of gear bots in one.

    amazon.com

    A note that reviewers say even though the booklet has lots of different building options, you're only given enough pieces to build one bot at a time. Kids can break down and reassemble their bots or have several kits.

    Promising review: "My bonus son is 6 and absolutely LOVES legos, and this was a perfect piece for him! He learned so much from the book and had so many options! It had quality pieces and was very well held together! Lots of fun for all the kids." —Dezzie

    Get it from Amazon for $20.74.