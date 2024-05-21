If You’re Not Looking Forward To Your Kids Saying, “I’m Bored,” Every Day Of Summer Break, Get These 27 Products

Popular products from this list
A set of rubber-top logs and stumps because it demands imaginary quests on par with Lord of the Rings. Just look at those perfect stumps! Reviewers love how easy these are to maneuver while also being plenty sturdy for all manner of leaping and bounding.
And finally, a Smithsonian Animal Visual Encyclopedia reminiscent of the ones we all looked through as kids. It's the kind of glossy, paged, thick tomb that makes you feel smarter just for holding it. (And your kid can sink hours into looking at every detail of every page just like you did!)
A bubble machine I've had for YEARS that's still going strong and is blessedly battery-operated or able to be plugged in, so you're not constantly having to buy batteries.