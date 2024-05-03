30 Fun Things From Wayfair You Can Add To Your Home That Still Serve A Purpose

2. A stunning upholstered headboard — it's not listed in the product description, but I'm pretty sure the colors on this thing are guaranteed to make you dream about your latest romantasy book.
3. A coffee table with a removable top that doubles as storage on the inside because this is 2024 and we deserve cheer and more places to squirrel away all those blankets we collected this winter.
4. A retro light-up coffee sign reminiscent of Luke's Diner vibes that wants to bear witness to your next Gilmore Girls rewatch and add a ✨flash✨ of color to your walls. (And who doesn't need more lighting in their kitchen for those late-night snacks?)
5. A double-bordered table cloth for transforming your perfectly good table that just needs a little lemony "oomph" to feel new again.
6. A traditional ornate rug but with the most colorful of twists! I'm pretty sure this rug counts as a peace treaty between Barbie's Dream House and Ken's Mojo Dojo Casa House because it manages to be both chill and shockingly fun.
8. A colorful bookshelf to replace that one with a missing shelf you've been hauling around since college, but with ~pizzazz~.
11. Or a royal blue daybed on which you can beautifully swoon should you get dizzy from all the chair spinning.
13. And a set of rainbow bathroom accessories that will have you singing "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" even more than you already do.
14. A weighted blanket to go inside it if you have space (and anxiety!) to spare. Weighted blankets can help you feel calm and relaxed faster than their feather-light counterparts, so if you're late to this trend, hop on it! (Er. Under it?)
16. A set of two baking dishes totally down to help you find the perfect spring casserole and look cute doing it.
18. A turquoise pet bed for your small four-pawed friends who are psyched spring colors are returning, too.
19. A pair of personal battery-operated fans because with spring color comes spring heat and we would like to opt out of unnecessary sweating, please.
20. A new Rachael Ray cookware set that'll brighten up your meal prep and be cute enough to leave out on the stove ~for the aesthetic~.
21. A cotton bath towel your partner/guest/friend will fight to claim as "their towel" because it is a multi-vibe mood.
22. Some peel and stick Rifle Paper Co. wallpaper that will turn "blah" into "ahhh" with the ease of a sticker.
23. And an upholstered sofa to go beneath it. (Another excellent option for practicing your Bridgerton swoon, btw.)
28. An outdoor elevated planter that will dually give you a pop of blue plus whatever color flowers you decide to plant!
30. And a whimsical cat tree because your feline friends called and they also want in on the magical spring upgrade train.
