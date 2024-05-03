BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    30 Fun Things From Wayfair You Can Add To Your Home That Still Serve A Purpose

    Putting the "fun" in functional... because purchasing things for your home shouldn't be a drag.

    Ashley Schumacher
    by Ashley Schumacher

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A retro-style microwave to make your limited counter space burst with shades of serotonin.

    Retro-style pink kitchen appliances, including a pink microwave and bread bin, displayed on a countertop
    Anonyme / Wayfair

    Promising reviews: "Looks great, works well, just what I wanted and exactly as described. When my bigger 1000 watt microwave broke, I thought about what I really used it for, thawing and rewarming, and decided I would be happier with a smaller oven that takes up less counter space." —Anonymous

    "It actually looks BETTER in PERSON!! The candy apple red POPS and although it has a retro style look, it’s a MODERN microwave with great features! Highly recommended!!" —Danyell 

    Price: $99.99+ (originally $119.99+; available in six colors)

    2. A stunning upholstered headboard — it's not listed in the product description, but I'm pretty sure the colors on this thing are guaranteed to make you dream about your latest romantasy book.

    Patterned bed headboard with a forest and animal design in a bedroom setting
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I am very happy with this and it looks great!" —Anonymous

    Price: $329.99 (originally $349; available in sizes twin–queen)

    3. A coffee table with a removable top that doubles as storage on the inside because this is 2024 and we deserve cheer and more places to squirrel away all those blankets we collected this winter.

    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is adorable and was super easy to assemble. Very cheerful color. I am using it in my therapy office and love it." —Lisa

    Price: $179.99+ (originally $199.99+; available in six colors)

    4. A retro light-up coffee sign reminiscent of Luke's Diner vibes that wants to bear witness to your next Gilmore Girls rewatch and add a ✨flash✨ of color to your walls. (And who doesn't need more lighting in their kitchen for those late-night snacks?)

    the coffee sign above a reviewer&#x27;s coffee bar
    Krista / Wayfair

    Promising review: "I love it, it just adds a little personality to my place and I needed a little color around my stove area and counter." —Christopher

    Price: $47.99 (originally $51.99)

    5. A double-bordered table cloth for transforming your perfectly good table that just needs a little lemony "oomph" to feel new again.

    Dining table with a fruit-themed tablecloth and set with dishes and oranges in a bright room
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This linen table cloth is so elegant and rich in design. The table cloth is a rich cobalt blue and golden rod yellow and crisp white. The lemon pattern is an inviting design that welcomes you into the room. Like a old world dining area setting. Also there are napkins to match. Great addition to make your table setting even more beautiful." —Linda

    Price: $19.99+ (originally $22.99+; available in four sizes)

    6. A traditional ornate rug but with the most colorful of twists! I'm pretty sure this rug counts as a peace treaty between Barbie's Dream House and Ken's Mojo Dojo Casa House because it manages to be both chill and shockingly fun.

    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love the colors! It has really brightened up our living room!! If you’re on the fence, go for it!" —Robbie

    Price: $44.99+ (originally $130+; available in eight sizes)

    7. A set of three vases so colorful, they'll make you happy just to look at them.

    three ceramic vases on a dresser with a string of lights
    Ines / Wayfair

    Promising review: "I love these vases. The colors are vibrant and they are a great accent for my kitchen shelf." —Mary 

    Price: $28.49 (originally $34.56; available in five color schemes)

    8. A colorful bookshelf to replace that one with a missing shelf you've been hauling around since college, but with ~pizzazz~.

    The blue shelf in a home setting
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I was so happy with the bookcase that I ordered a second one. Nice color and very sturdy and practical." —Anonymous

    Price: $91.99+ (available in three colors)

    9. And some bright wall cubbies that go along with it for even more space and color!

    Wall-mounted red shelves with decorative items
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Beautiful shelf. Love the color. Packaged beautifully." —Carmen

    Price: $59.99+ (originally $190; available in four colors)

    10. A bright pink velvet office chair so you can swivel away from all those beige problems.

    Yellow tufted office chair with gold base against a leaf-patterned wall
    Ngoc / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love it! Soft and easy to assemble. My mom has one as well that she purchased in 2020 and it’s still holding up so I decided to get one." —Kaitlyn

    Price: $142.99+ (available in 14 colors) 

    11. Or a royal blue daybed on which you can beautifully swoon should you get dizzy from all the chair spinning.

    The daybed in a living room
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I am so happy with this daybed. Easy to assemble-and the fabric is so luxurious. I was able to put it together by myself. The directions were easy to understand and it only took an hour from start to finish. Everything about it says high end! I love it!" —Patricia

    Price: $229.99+ (originally $334.27; available in two colors) 

    12. A cotton bath mat reviewers love for its washability and instant pop of color.

    A person standing on the multi-colored bath mat
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Cute bath mat. It has held up to constant use and many washing. I think I have been using it for a year and a half now and I see no damage to it." —Sherri 

    Price: $24.99 (originally $49.99; available in two colors)

    13. And a set of rainbow bathroom accessories that will have you singing "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" even more than you already do.

    Bathroom set with rainbow motifs, including a soap dispenser, toothbrush holder, and cup
    Wayfair

    Price: $31.99

    14. A weighted blanket to go inside it if you have space (and anxiety!) to spare. Weighted blankets can help you feel calm and relaxed faster than their feather-light counterparts, so if you're late to this trend, hop on it! (Er. Under it?)

    Weighted blanket draped over a modern chair, highlighting its thick texture and trim
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Omg!!! It’s actually heavy. My daughter who is ASD, has been sleeping so much better since we got this for her. When she was away for a weekend, I borrowed it and it was so comforting! I slept so well too and had to buy another one for myself." —April

    Price: $50.99+ (originally $129.99+; available in three weights and eight colors)

    15. Some bright sheets brimming with sunshine and good dream potential.

    Wayfair

    Promising review: "These are very comfortable, soft, and wash quite well. I bought these in a few colors and am not disappointed in the least." —Miriam

    Price: $23.99+ (available in sizes twin–king and eight colors)

    16. A set of two baking dishes totally down to help you find the perfect spring casserole and look cute doing it.

    Staub ceramic baking dishes, one stacked on its side, in a cozy kitchen setting
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Beautiful stoneware. The large is perfect for lasagna or casserole-type dishes and the small is great for side dishes. Very happy with this purchase!" —Andree

    Price: $49.95 (originally $129; available in seven colors)

    17. A pair of blackout curtains to keep the sun out but the happy hues in.

    A set of orange curtains tied back on a window
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Finally! Colorful, quality blackout curtains that ACTUALLY block out light. The fabric feels super thick and high quality. Nothing like those crinkly, stiff old variety with the yucky white backing. Get these! You’ll love them and they will look gorgeous too!" —Christine

    Price: $25.99+ (originally $42.99+; available in three sizes and 12 colors)

    18. A turquoise pet bed for your small four-pawed friends who are psyched spring colors are returning, too.

    Cat lounging in a plush turquoise pet bed
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Our little rescue girl jumped right in it and snuggled down. It gives support for her back and warmth in cold weather. Wonderful bed!" —Kathryn

    Price: $39.94

    19. A pair of personal battery-operated fans because with spring color comes spring heat and we would like to opt out of unnecessary sweating, please.

    Two pink portable fans
    Wayfair

    Two D-Cell batteries are required but not included, but reviewers promise the battery life is worth the hassle! 

    Promising review: "Bought three sets for our family camping trips...great air flow and keeps our tents pretty comfortable in the Texas heat. Since they tilt..keeping one facing up and one facing down does the trick. Great price for a really great product. By the way the batteries last a long time and they are really quiet." —Cindy

    Price: $24.99 (available in three colors)

    20. A new Rachael Ray cookware set that'll brighten up your meal prep and be cute enough to leave out on the stove ~for the aesthetic~.

    Wayfair, Donna / Wayfair

    As someone who *still* has her Rachael Ray pots and pans from her wedding over a decade ago, I can vouch that these babies LAST. (Extraordinarily tempted to buy this new color, though. Not gonna lie.)

    Promising review: "They look great! Love the ombré look on the outside. They’ve been very durable, with clear instructions on how to care for them. Great buy!" —Chase

    Price: $159.95 (originally $300; available in two colors)

    21. A cotton bath towel your partner/guest/friend will fight to claim as "their towel" because it is a multi-vibe mood.

    Wayfair

    Comes in a set of two.

    Promising review: "Awesome towels, very heavy and thick. Great colors too. Wash well." —Gail

    Price: $33.22 (originally $34.99)

    22. Some peel and stick Rifle Paper Co. wallpaper that will turn "blah" into "ahhh" with the ease of a sticker.

    The wallpaper in a bathroom
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love this paper! The panels were nice and wide, and the adhesive was great! It took us a few hours to do an accent wall, and it turned out beautifully. The paper was sturdy, and easy to work with." —Cami

    Price: $60 per roll (available in black and green)

    23. And an upholstered sofa to go beneath it. (Another excellent option for practicing your Bridgerton swoon, btw.)

    Green tufted sofa with two red chairs and decorative pillows in a styled living room setting
    Robyn / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Absolutely stunning! I cannot believe we are in the age again where we can order a well made sofa in the mail. This sofa is just as picture or better. Well made, firm, and yet comfortable. High-end look for reasonable price." —Jacqueline 

    Price: $599.99+ (available in three upholstery colors, two leg colors, and two upholstery materials)

    24. A tiger pillow for daily inspiration to pounce on those spring-time opportunities.

    Decorative pillow with a graphic tiger and plant design
    Wayfair

    Price: $28.99 

    25. An adorable duvet cover because a bedroom refresh is a must for saying goodbye to winter blues.

    Bed with patterned bedding and wooden headboard in a bedroom, furniture visible
    Emily / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Absolutely beautiful. The colors are just as depicted. The cotton is soft and not thin. The size will accommodate even the largest and the most fluffy of inserts. Love it." —Victoria 

    Price: $96+ (available in two sizes) 

    26. A jolly storage cabinet that wants to be besties with your new vases.

    A cabinet with geometric patterned doors in a room with decor items and a framed picture above
    Romeo / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love the accent cabinet for my television and things I need to store in the living room! It’s perfect!" —Karen

    Price: $156.99+ (originally $450; available in two colors)

    27. A cheerful doormat to kick off your spring-ification from the moment you get home.

    Floral patterned doormat
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I was browsing through the assortment of door mats and noticed this beautiful floral patterned one and & just had to get it!!!!! The colors and design of the spring flowers are as flawless and whimsical as they are in the picture and will undoubtedly uplift my doorway. I can't wait to lay out this mat on the first day of Spring Solstice, coming next month. A MUST-BUY, by all means." —Isabel

    Price: $19.99 (originally $29)

    28. An outdoor elevated planter that will dually give you a pop of blue plus whatever color flowers you decide to plant!

    Raised garden bed on wheels with small plants, set by a poolside, with a shelf below holding gardening gloves
    Deborah / Wayfair

    Promising review: "This planter is exactly as pictured. It did not take too long to put together, though it does help to have an extra set of hands to hold up the sections. We were able to fit flowers plus eight herbs for an herb garden. It looks beautiful on our patio!" —Brittany

    Price: $99.95 (originally $162; available in two colors)

    29. And a lil' steel table to go beside it and hold your gardening gloves in perfect yellow style.

    A yellow wire side table with a stack of folded grey towels on top
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I Love This Table! Perfect size and color, well-made. Goes perfectly with the decor I’m doing for my patio." —Stephanie 

    Price: $103.09+ (originally $270; available in three colors)

    30. And a whimsical cat tree because your feline friends called and they also want in on the magical spring upgrade train.

    Flower-shaped cat tree with two platforms and a cubby
    Anonymous/Wayfair

    Promising review: "I am very impressed with this cat tree. It’s exactly as pictured, colors and all. Very excited to see my cat enjoy it. I also love that this tree is a cute addition to my apartment. I’ve never liked the standard looking cat trees, so this was a bonus!" —Ashley

    Price: $61.99 (originally $69.99)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.