    These 27 Beauty Products Will Make You Look And Feel Oh-So-Fabulous

    'Cause life is too short to skimp on self-care.

    Ashley Schumacher
    by Ashley Schumacher

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. An ESW Beauty Pink Dream Sheet Mask that reviewers (and I!) swear will make your skin feel like a ✨dream✨ and comes in packaging so cute you'll want to stock up on a bunch to have on hand as emergency gifts.

    Hand holding a bottle of &quot;The Pink Dream&quot; moisturizing juice with watermelon, rose water, and grapefruit
    Ashley Schumacher/BuzzFeed

    It's seriously my new favorite sheet mask, and from a small business to boot! I've already bought some for my mom and sister because I'm *that* obsessed. It smells great and has PLENTY of product on the sheets which make me feel like I'm getting the most out of my mask dollars. ('Cause nothing is worse than a half-dry sheet mask.) Bonus points if you use a gua sha for the excess serum after you take the mask off!

    Promising review: "The Pink Dream sheet mask is my absolute favorite! I love its incredible moisturizing effects. I recently got three to share with friends because I couldn't keep this gem to myself. It's a must-have for anyone craving glowing skin!" —Carly

    Get it from Target for $4.99.

    2. A bottle of Fable & Mane Holiroots Hair Oil that is ultra-nourishing and moisturizing for those with dry scalps and hair. It's like a private trainer for your roots!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I’ve only used it for about a month (twice a week), and I’ve noticed a big difference in my scalp. Not as itchy or flaky and doesn’t burn. It’s all-natural, nontoxic, and made in the USA. It’s more expensive than what I usually buy, but it’s working. If you’re in the market, I’d recommend this oil!" —MamaKnowsWhatsUp

    Get it from Amazon for $38+ (available in two sizes).

    3. A Hair Lab shampoo that's magically engineered to be great for your tresses. Plus, it can be made even GREATER with boost doses that are basically an excuse to play Potion Master as an adult.

    Person holding dropper above open Hair Lab shampoo bottle with other hair care products nearby
    Ashley Schumacher/BuzzFeed

    Be sure to take the hair analysis quiz to get your personalized recs for what doses and bases would benefit you most! Um. Am I the only one who did NOT think about UV protection for my hair before now? Anyway, ask me how many UV protection boosts I put into my leave-in conditioner. (Answer: ALL OF THEM.)

    Promising review: "Bought this not even a WEEK ago, and I swear by this! My hair would come out in clumps every time I tried a shampoo, but now I have way less, my hair feels fuller, actually healthy, and like my virgin hair. 😭 My hair usually got greasy and weighed down with other shampoos, but my hair is still moisturized and looks like I just washed it. I will buy this for forever and a day."notmixataxv

    Get it from Walmart for $8.94.

    4. A tube of Good Molecules Yerba Mate Wake Up Eye Gel to perk up the skin around your eyes for less dollars than your morning coffee order. (Yes, for real.)

    Series of three facial close-ups showing skin improvement from Day 1 to Day 30
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Second time purchasing this item. I love it. Instantly makes my eyes look more awake; it has a smooth and absorbing finish. Under-eyes feel hydrated without feeling greasy or cakey. The price is so amazing for us wanting to get into better skincare without paying a ton. The application is nice and makes it so you don’t contaminate the entire product. A staple for me, just buy it and save money and your under-eyes! (Bonus: put it in the fridge before applying, and it’s wonderful!)" —Kitty

    Get it from Amazon for $5.99.

    5. Or a tube of Beauty of Joseon Revive Eye Serum if you prefer a serum with a cream-like consistency over a gel.

    A person holding the eye serum
    amazon.com

    Fun fact: I use this at night and the Good Molecules Yerba Mate Wake Up Eye Gel in the morning because toddler parenting is hard, okay?

    Promising review: "It is amazingly gentle and spreads easily. I have extremely sensitive skin and eczema, especially around my eyes, and this did not irritate, or cause redness or flaking at all. I also noticed firming and smoothing effects without any redness and irritation, which is amazing because almost every retinol product causes irritation and redness for me! You also can't beat the price." —Kiseiki

    Get it from Amazon for $16.50+ (available in two sizes).

    6. OR a hydrating collagen eye stick that is literally a friend for your makeup drawer. Did I just tell you I already use two eye products? Yep. Did I just add this Polly Pocket dream to my cart? Yes. Yes, I did.

    A person holding the polar-bear shaped collagen eye stick
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Admittedly, I have an erratic sleep schedule and had really prominent dark eye circles, even on 'good' sleep days. This product had good reviews, so I decided to give it a shot. Glad I did because it's fantastic — cooling, non-sticky, and moisturizing. I noticed a slight difference in just one use and a definite improvement within a week of using it consistently once a night. The packaging is super cute, to boot!" —Megan Robotka

    Get it from Amazon for $9.85+ (available in five styles).

    7. A bottle of Paula's Choice Salicylic Acid Facial Exfoliant because summer heat might mean sweat, but it *shouldn't* mean clogged pores. This was my first big purchase when I started my skincare journey in 2020 and I haven't been without it in the four years since.

    Before and after comparison of a person&#x27;s skin care treatment results
    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "Looking for that glass skin? This always delivers exactly that. Just apply and leave on overnight. This product is just an amazing miracle worker. It actually sinks into the pores and cleans them out. You will wake up with NEW skin. This is always in my skincare closet!!!" —Kim

    "After just two days of use, there was already a visible difference! I've been using it for about a week now (once every morning or every other morning), and all the blackheads I had before are either tiny or completely gone. My face has NEVER looked or felt this clear before! Definitely use a good moisturizer after, especially on any dry areas of your face, as the skin will start to dry out if you don't. So yeah, I'm sold and will definitely buy again when I run out!" —Julia Karagich

    Get it from Amazon for $13+ (available in three sizes).

    8. A luxe collagen moisturizer that is basically fairy magic in a bottle. This one smells divine and is almost mousse-like in its texture. If I wasn't already a skincare girly, this would've made me one.

    the collagen moisturizer
    Ashley Schumacher/BuzzFeed

    Promising reviews: "I bought this product because I have dry skin. I was starting to see some fine lines on my face and a lot of dryness. This cream by L'Oréal works very well. It made my face baby-soft. I would highly recommend it for anyone who needs a facial moisturizer but does not have a lot of money to spend. It is great for sensitive skin and does not cause any breakouts. It smells good, too, it has a light scent." —Melissa

    Get it from Amazon for $8.98.

    9. A tray of individual cluster lashes for those days when you want a little extra ~glam~ for your look.

    Before and after of using the cluster lashes
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE these lashes! I used to get them done by a lash esthetician, but it turned into another bill. So I decided to look into DIY lashes and I haven’t turned back since! They last at least 5-7 days and don’t come off in the shower, when I wash my face, or when I go to the gym. They also take me only 20 mins to do both eyes, as opposed to the 1 hour–1.5 hours getting them professionally done. I will continue buying these, and I highly recommend them to all the girlies!!" —D

    Get it from Amazon for $9.98.

    10. A milky alcohol-free toner that is actually, really, truly hydrating and will quickly become a holy grail in your daily routine.

    the toner in travel size
    Ashley Schumacher/BuzzFeed

    Note that I'm showing you my travel-size bottle because I love her so much and carry her in my literal bag for emergencies. This stuff is gentle but effective enough that if I end up with raccoon mascara eyes thanks to Texas weather or tearing up at a movie, this stuff can get it in one swipe and not leave me feeling icky afterward. (But get the regular-sized bottle for day-to-day use. YOU'LL THANK ME LATER.)

    Promising review: "This is definitely a keeper! It's super hydrating, thanks to the hyaluronic acid and snow mushroom that really help to lock in moisture. I'm already on my second bottle, and I've noticed my skin feels softer and more supple. It's gentle enough for daily use and leaves your skin feeling refreshed without any stickiness. Perfect for anyone looking to boost their skin's hydration levels!" —Nala

    Get it from Amazon for $4.49+ (available in five sizes).

    11. A L'Oréal True Match Lumi Glotion for those days you want to avoid foundation but still give your skin some lightweight coverage with a glowy oomph.

    a reviewer holding a tube of L&#x27;Oréal Lumi Glotion with product dispensed on back on hand
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this product! I like to use it as a tinted highlighter on the top of my cheeks and high forehead! It’s such a beautiful product on your face and gives you a fresh sheen. It can also be blended into your moisturizer or foundation for a bit more sheen. Gotta have this! A little goes a long way." —HGood

    Get it from Amazon for $8.49+ (available in six shades).

    12. A blow-dry spray with over 17,000 5-star reviews to detangle, heat protect, and cut back on drying time. What a miracle worker!

    Person holding Kenra Platinum Blow-Dry Spray bottle
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this product! It has cut the blow-dry time for my very thick hair in HALF, and I like the reassurance of knowing it’s also a heat-protectant. It smells wonderful (a little strong if you are sensitive to fragrances), and a little bit seems to go a long way. Will definitely buy again!"LBW

    Get it from Amazon for $16+ (available in three sizes).

    13. A hydrating overnight lip mask that comes in candy flavors — like gummy bear — because what are we even doing if we're not dessert-ifying our lip treatments?

    LANEIGE lip sleeping mask product with gummy bears on a smooth surface
    Amazon

    Promising review: "At first, I was taken aback at the price of this lip mask. After the first use, I have made up my mind that this is definitely the best lip mask, hands down, and so worth the price. This product was so good that I had to go back and purchase the lip balm. I got the gummy bear flavor, and oh, how delicious the mask and lip balm smells. Literally, my favorite things to put on my lips, and they feel so soft." —Shecovia 

    Get it from Amazon for $24 (available in five flavors).

    14. A NYX self-sharpening eyeliner because we can do it with a broken heart and with tired eyes and we're so good at it the world can't even tell we're going off of three hours of sleep.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "It's sleek, so it can fit in your purse. The color is perfect for that nude waterline mark. Price is great so I can double up and leave one in my purse, or I won't feel bad if I lose it." —Minsusi

    "Wow! Love love love! I've been looking for a good water-line pencil, and GIIIIIIIRRRRRLLL, this is the best waterproof pencil for water lines. Thank you." —Samel F.

    Get it from Amazon for $6.58+ (available in 11 colors).

    15. Joesoef's pharmaceutical-grade anti-acne sulfur soap that dermatologists have recommended for over 70 years to help keep your face maximally clean and blemish-free. 

    Close-up before and after comparison of a person's skin showing acne treatment results over one month
    Bar of soap
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Joesoef Skin Care is a small business that specializes in anti-acne skincare products. 

    Promising review: "I recently saw a dermatologist talk about those clogged pores on and around your nose. If they are of uniform size, they aren't blackheads. She suggested using a sulfur soap to get rid of or minimize those stubborn clogged pores. This has a slight sulfur smell, but it is not overwhelming, and it disappears when dried. It works! My pores are much smaller. After applying and drying, moisturize." —Sandy G

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (also available in multipacks). 

    16. An E.l.f. Power Grip Primer for locking all your hard skincare work into place and prepping your face to hold onto your fabulous makeup looks all day long. 

    reviewer before and after with dry skin hidden by the coverage of the primer and foundation
    tube of blue power grip primer
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I wanted to try this for the longest time, and I finally got it, and I was not disappointed. I highly recommend this product, especially if you have dry skin. This is my favorite primer to use now. Works so well and helps with making your makeup look almost flawless. Highly recommend it." —Megan Lindstrom

    Get it from Amazon for $8.88+ (available in two versions).

    17. An Eos' Shea Butter Vanilla Cashmere body lotion to give you sleek dolphin skin and help you smell delightful. (Seriously, a ton of the reviews say this is the best scent ever without being overwhelming.)

    Person holding eos shea better 24H Moisture Body Lotion bottle
    Person's leg with moisturizer on it
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Heaven sent for your skin; heavenly scent to enjoy. This feels absolutely amazing going on. Gets absorbed quickly for a lotion rich with oil. Doesn't leave a greasy feeling, as long as you give it a minute or two to fully absorb. The scent is, for me anyway, like aromatherapy. It smells like an iced sugar cookie and is a great base layer for fragrance. Very relaxing." —Dragonheart Jo

    Get it from Amazon for $8.98.

    18. Neutrogena T/Sal Therapeutic Shampoo because even with the best products, your scalp and roots need a deep clean every once in a while to get rid of any lingering buildup. (ESPECIALLY if you're a dry shampoo user like me. 🙋🏻‍♀️) 

    Hand holding Neutrogena T/Sal Shampoo bottle
    Smiling person with hair loose
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stuff really helped eliminate the dry flakes I was having. Every once in a while my scalp goes through a period where it’s just so dry and itchy. I used this stuff once and it’s drastically improved! I used to use the scented one, but honestly, I really dislike the smell. When I found this scentless one, I was so happy! It really works, trust me." —Amanda S. 

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99.

    19. A jar of E.l.f.'s Holy Hydration! Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm that will help protect your moisture barrier and prevent future breakouts while totally melting away your makeup from the day. 

    Person holding a jar of e.l.f. Holy Hydration Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm
    Person applying a dollop of clear gel on the back of their hand
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "E.l.f. has really stepped up their game lately! I was using Farmacy Makeup Meltaway, and I loved it, but it was very expensive. I decided to try the E.l.f. brand because of the price, and it's the exact same thing! For $11, you can't go wrong with this product. I wear waterproof mascara, and this makes removing it super easy! My face feels super clean and hydrated after using this product. The product lasts for a good amount of time, too." —Haley McCaulley

    Get it from Amazon for $11.

    20. Or a seven-day set of Makeup Erasers to make makeup removal easier for you AND the planet. I've used these for literal years, and I never have to buy cotton rounds anymore.

    Four reusable makeup pads next to a TV remote for size comparison
    amazon.com

    Makeup Eraser also does cute collabs, like with vintage Nickelodeon, Hello Kitty, Mickey Mouse, and tons more!

    Promising review: "This set is perfect — one for every day with enough material to remove all your makeup. I feel better using these than other disposable options — I was going through so many cotton rounds. Do I feel superior every day when I use these? Yes. I am single-handedly rebuilding the ozone layer because of this product." —Tiffany Scott Cagle

    Get them from Amazon for $21.95 (available in 11 colors).

    21. A bottle of Acure Brightening Facial Scrub for those days when you need to fight grit with grit. Chemical exfoliants are my jam, but sometimes you need to *feel* the scrubbing on your face, you know?

    Hand holding ACURE Brightening Facial Scrub
    Close-up of a hand with green exfoliating forumla
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "It’s a pleasant, gritty scrub that doesn’t hurt my face with salt or anything that feels like sandpaper. It’s moisturizing, exfoliating and lovely. I follow up with my skin oil, serums, and moisturizer. My makeup goes on like butter. I’ll buy this again." —JBF

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    22. A three-pack of moisturizing hand soap because your hands have skin, too, and nobody wants cracked knuckles, thank you very much. Hand soap is arguably like, the most skincare your hands see on a daily basis. The aloe vera and olive oil in the Meyer's not only smell great, but they don't leave your hands feeling like dried, overused kitchen sponges. I have a bottle of this at every sink in my house. No joke.

    a reviewer holding a bottle of Mrs. Meyer&#x27;s Clean Day Oat Blossom scented hand soap in front of a floral painting
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The smell of these is light and doesn't bother my sensitive allergies. We are in serious allergy season and I worried how these would affect me. I haven't ever smelled this scent, but I took the risk. It smells lovely. Mrs Meyer's products are always of the highest quality and are a clean product (chemical-wise). It feels good using these products because they aren't filled with garbage that isn't good for your skin or health. The smell is light and clean." —Christie

    Get a three-pack from Amazon for $14.46.

    23. A pack of French side combs so you can try out some new hairstyles this summer. Hot tip: These work great for achieving a French twist!

    Person wearing one of the combs
    amazon.com

    A cute TikTok tutorial if you (like me) had never heard of these beauties!

    Promising review: "I have a wide range of combs, both high-end and low-end. Camila Paris is worth the money. The combs are well-made and lightweight. I have very fine hair, so I tease it slightly before putting the combs in place. I like the longer length, as it keeps stray hairs from falling out. These are made in France and are high quality." —Ruby 

    Get them from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 12 colors).

    24. A six-pack of Korean exfoliating bath mitts reviewers LOVE for their mega-satisfying scrubbing powers that will leave your skin feeling silky smooth.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These work great! Take a long bath or LONG shower, wipe the water off of your body with your hands, and then go to town. Rub in the way of the stripes. It will take a few passes but you will start to see results. Rinse and wash off, and don’t stop feeling your skin for a couple of days after. It’ll feel great!!" —Amanda

    Get it for $5.99+ (available in nine packages of varying colors and sizes).

    25. A Baby Foot lavender-scented exfoliant mask that will have your heels sandal-ready in no time. (Tip: Wear socks while you sleep during the peeling process so you don't wake up with a bed full of sloughed-off skin.)

    A person&#x27;s foot peeling well after using the mask
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have been using Baby Foot for years. Nothing works better for me. Prepping for use is key: lightly scrub or use an emery board on your feet, then soak them in warm water/bath/shower to soften feet. Then put feet in the booties and tape the tops around your ankles. I add socks over the top and sit and watch a show for an hour or so. A week or so after use, your feet will start to peel. Let it peel, don't try to help it peel faster. You'll have better results if you don't interfere, even though it's tempting. After another week, your feet will be smooth and beautiful."321Go

    Get it for $25 from Amazon.

    26. A jar of Hawaiian Tropic After Sun Body Butter as an "oops" fixer for those days when you forget to reapply sunblock.

    A person holding the body butter
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I haven't tried a lot of after-sun lotions, but I don't need to after finding this! I'm at the beach 3–5 times a week in Florida, so I get a good amount of sun. I will be red/sunburnt when I get home, but after I shower and apply this, the next morning, I am tan. The lotion is thick, goes on easily, and smells great. The bottle lasts me about a month, and I use it almost every day on my entire body. It's made my skin look amazing and extremely soft." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $11.75.

    27. And finally, a tube of the greatest beeswax lip butter from a small business that I found while at 👸🏼 a renaissance fair 🏰. I keep returning to their website to buy MORE because it's seriously the very best, imo. If you like when your lips feel slightly tingly after eating spicy candy like Hot Tamales, the Fire & Ice flavor will be your new fave lip balm. You're welcome.

    The lip butters
    Nature Craft

    These are seriously SO decadent without being greasy. I've tried all the name-brand beeswax you see in checkout aisles, and none come close to Nature Craft. I'm seriously sold for life. 

    Promising review: "These lip butters are my absolute favorite. No other ChapStick heals my chapped lips overnight. I love the minty zing of dragon mint, and the vanilla flavors are soothing. Every time I order, I try a new flavor."Catherine

    Get it from Nature Craft for $6 (available in 36 flavors).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.