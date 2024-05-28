These 27 Beauty Products Will Make You Look And Feel Oh-So-Fabulous

1. An ESW Beauty Pink Dream Sheet Mask that reviewers (and I!) swear will make your skin feel like a ✨dream✨ and comes in packaging so cute you'll want to stock up on a bunch to have on hand as emergency gifts.
2. A bottle of Fable & Mane Holiroots Hair Oil that is ultra-nourishing and moisturizing for those with dry scalps and hair. It's like a private trainer for your roots!
3. A Hair Lab shampoo that's magically engineered to be great for your tresses. Plus, it can be made even GREATER with boost doses that are basically an excuse to play Potion Master as an adult.
4. A tube of Good Molecules Yerba Mate Wake Up Eye Gel to perk up the skin around your eyes for less dollars than your morning coffee order. (Yes, for real.)
5. Or a tube of Beauty of Joseon Revive Eye Serum if you prefer a serum with a cream-like consistency over a gel.
6. OR a hydrating collagen eye stick that is literally a friend for your makeup drawer. Did I just tell you I already use two eye products? Yep. Did I just add this Polly Pocket dream to my cart? Yes. Yes, I did.
7. A bottle of Paula's Choice Salicylic Acid Facial Exfoliant because summer heat might mean sweat, but it *shouldn't* mean clogged pores. This was my first big purchase when I started my skincare journey in 2020 and I haven't been without it in the four years since.
8. A luxe collagen moisturizer that is basically fairy magic in a bottle. This one smells divine and is almost mousse-like in its texture. If I wasn't already a skincare girly, this would've made me one.
9. A tray of individual cluster lashes for those days when you want a little extra ~glam~ for your look.
10. A milky alcohol-free toner that is actually, really, truly hydrating and will quickly become a holy grail in your daily routine.
11. A L'Oréal True Match Lumi Glotion for those days you want to avoid foundation but still give your skin some lightweight coverage with a glowy oomph.
12. A blow-dry spray with over 17,000 5-star reviews to detangle, heat protect, and cut back on drying time. What a miracle worker!
13. A hydrating overnight lip mask that comes in candy flavors — like gummy bear — because what are we even doing if we're not dessert-ifying our lip treatments?
14. A NYX self-sharpening eyeliner because we can do it with a broken heart and with tired eyes and we're so good at it the world can't even tell we're going off of three hours of sleep.
15. A Joesoef's pharmaceutical-grade anti-acne sulfur soap that dermatologists have recommended for over 70 years to help keep your face maximally clean and blemish-free.
Joesoef Skin Care is a small business that specializes in anti-acne skincare products.
Promising review: "I recently saw a dermatologist talk about those clogged pores on and around your nose. If they are of uniform size, they aren't blackheads. She suggested using a sulfur soap to get rid of or minimize those stubborn clogged pores. This has a slight sulfur smell, but it is not overwhelming, and it disappears when dried. It works! My pores are much smaller. After applying and drying, moisturize." —Sandy G
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (also available in multipacks).
16. An E.l.f. Power Grip Primer for locking all your hard skincare work into place and prepping your face to hold onto your fabulous makeup looks all day long.
Promising review: "I wanted to try this for the longest time, and I finally got it, and I was not disappointed. I highly recommend this product, especially if you have dry skin. This is my favorite primer to use now. Works so well and helps with making your makeup look almost flawless. Highly recommend it." —Megan Lindstrom
Get it from Amazon for $8.88+ (available in two versions).
17. An Eos' Shea Butter Vanilla Cashmere body lotion to give you sleek dolphin skin and help you smell delightful. (Seriously, a ton of the reviews say this is the best scent ever without being overwhelming.)
Promising review: "Heaven sent for your skin; heavenly scent to enjoy. This feels absolutely amazing going on. Gets absorbed quickly for a lotion rich with oil. Doesn't leave a greasy feeling, as long as you give it a minute or two to fully absorb. The scent is, for me anyway, like aromatherapy. It smells like an iced sugar cookie and is a great base layer for fragrance. Very relaxing." —Dragonheart Jo
Get it from Amazon for $8.98.
18. A Neutrogena T/Sal Therapeutic Shampoo because even with the best products, your scalp and roots need a deep clean every once in a while to get rid of any lingering buildup. (ESPECIALLY if you're a dry shampoo user like me. 🙋🏻♀️)
Promising review: "This stuff really helped eliminate the dry flakes I was having. Every once in a while my scalp goes through a period where it’s just so dry and itchy. I used this stuff once and it’s drastically improved! I used to use the scented one, but honestly, I really dislike the smell. When I found this scentless one, I was so happy! It really works, trust me." —Amanda S.
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
19. A jar of E.l.f.'s Holy Hydration! Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm that will help protect your moisture barrier and prevent future breakouts while totally melting away your makeup from the day.
Promising review: "E.l.f. has really stepped up their game lately! I was using Farmacy Makeup Meltaway, and I loved it, but it was very expensive. I decided to try the E.l.f. brand because of the price, and it's the exact same thing! For $11, you can't go wrong with this product. I wear waterproof mascara, and this makes removing it super easy! My face feels super clean and hydrated after using this product. The product lasts for a good amount of time, too." —Haley McCaulley
Get it from Amazon for $11.
20. Or a seven-day set of Makeup Erasers to make makeup removal easier for you AND the planet. I've used these for literal years, and I never have to buy cotton rounds anymore.
21. A bottle of Acure Brightening Facial Scrub for those days when you need to fight grit with grit. Chemical exfoliants are my jam, but sometimes you need to *feel* the scrubbing on your face, you know?
Promising review: "It’s a pleasant, gritty scrub that doesn’t hurt my face with salt or anything that feels like sandpaper. It’s moisturizing, exfoliating and lovely. I follow up with my skin oil, serums, and moisturizer. My makeup goes on like butter. I’ll buy this again." —JBF
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
22. A three-pack of moisturizing hand soap because your hands have skin, too, and nobody wants cracked knuckles, thank you very much. Hand soap is arguably like, the most skincare your hands see on a daily basis. The aloe vera and olive oil in the Meyer's not only smell great, but they don't leave your hands feeling like dried, overused kitchen sponges. I have a bottle of this at every sink in my house. No joke.
23. A pack of French side combs so you can try out some new hairstyles this summer. Hot tip: These work great for achieving a French twist!
24. A six-pack of Korean exfoliating bath mitts reviewers LOVE for their mega-satisfying scrubbing powers that will leave your skin feeling silky smooth.
25. A Baby Foot lavender-scented exfoliant mask that will have your heels sandal-ready in no time. (Tip: Wear socks while you sleep during the peeling process so you don't wake up with a bed full of sloughed-off skin.)
26. A jar of Hawaiian Tropic After Sun Body Butter as an "oops" fixer for those days when you forget to reapply sunblock.
27. And finally, a tube of the greatest beeswax lip butter from a small business that I found while at 👸🏼 a renaissance fair 🏰. I keep returning to their website to buy MORE because it's seriously the very best, imo. If you like when your lips feel slightly tingly after eating spicy candy like Hot Tamales, the Fire & Ice flavor will be your new fave lip balm. You're welcome.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.