    10 Of The Weirdest And Wildest Jelly Belly Flavors I Still Can't Believe Exist

    I don't know, I think I kinda vibe with the Toothpaste Jelly Belly.

    ash45131
    by ash45131

    Community Contributor

    BuzzFeed Community Team
    Approved and edited by BuzzFeed Community Team

    1. Barf

    Jelly Belly brand jelly bean with speckled pattern
    Jelly Belly

    Starting strong with a widely known flavor from the famous Jelly Belly BeanBoozled game. This jellybean looks just like the Peach flavor but tastes far different. It is widely known as one of the most disgusting jelly bean flavors.

    2. Canned Dog Food

    Jelly Belly logo on a single jelly bean
    Jelly Belly

    In the BeanBoozled game, this color jelly bean can either be Canned Dog Food or Chocolate Pudding. If our dogs eat it, it has to be good...right?

    3. Centipede

    Jelly Belly

    This was originally featured in BeanBoozled but has since been removed and added to Bertie's Botts (another Jelly Belly product) under a new name. I wouldn't be brave enough to eat something Centipede-flavored.

    4. Toothpaste

    A single Jelly Belly jelly bean with the brand logo visible
    Jelly Belly

    Many argue this flavor actually tastes good (me being one of them). Toothpaste is from the original BeanBoozled and is still included six editions later!

    5. Rotten Egg

    Jelly Belly branded jelly bean against a plain background
    Jelly Belly

    Even the equivalent, Buttered Popcorn, is not all that great. After being around for a while, it is being discontinued in the newest version (maybe for the better).

    6. Lawn Clippings

    Jelly Belly

    One of the best smells turned into a flavor, of course, it would be delicious... As a matter of fact, this is another jelly bean that some argue tastes good. It has since been retired from BeanBoozled as of the fifth edition.

    7. Spoiled Milk

    A single Jelly Belly bean with the brand&#x27;s logo embossed on it
    Jelly Belly

    They retired this repulsive flavor in the sixth edition of BeanBoozled.

    8. Skunk Spray

    Close-up of a single Jelly Belly bean with the brand logo visible
    Jelly Belly

    As to how they could replicate the stench of skunk spray into a flavor, it is beyond me. It has since been discontinued.

    9. Pencil Shavings

    Jelly Belly logo on a jelly bean with a speckled pattern
    Jelly Belly

    Who comes with up these...

    10. And Boba Milk Tea

    Jelly Belly

    To end the list on a lighter note, here is an appealing flavor! Hopefully, the taste will be as good as it sounds. I feel like you can never tell with jelly beans...

    Want to get your very own quizzes and posts featured on BuzzFeed’s homepage and app?

    Become a Community Contributor.
    promo

    Sign up to get started

    Learn more about Community