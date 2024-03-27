10 Of The Weirdest And Wildest Jelly Belly Flavors I Still Can't Believe Exist

Community·Updated on Apr 1, 202410 Of The Weirdest And Wildest Jelly Belly Flavors I Still Can't Believe ExistI don't know, I think I kinda vibe with the Toothpaste Jelly Belly.by ash45131Community ContributorApproved and edited by BuzzFeed Community TeamLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail 1. Barf Jelly Belly Starting strong with a widely known flavor from the famous Jelly Belly BeanBoozled game. This jellybean looks just like the Peach flavor but tastes far different. It is widely known as one of the most disgusting jelly bean flavors. 2. Canned Dog Food Jelly Belly In the BeanBoozled game, this color jelly bean can either be Canned Dog Food or Chocolate Pudding. If our dogs eat it, it has to be good...right? 3. Centipede Jelly Belly This was originally featured in BeanBoozled but has since been removed and added to Bertie's Botts (another Jelly Belly product) under a new name. I wouldn't be brave enough to eat something Centipede-flavored. 4. Toothpaste Jelly Belly Many argue this flavor actually tastes good (me being one of them). Toothpaste is from the original BeanBoozled and is still included six editions later! 5. Rotten Egg Jelly Belly Even the equivalent, Buttered Popcorn, is not all that great. After being around for a while, it is being discontinued in the newest version (maybe for the better). 6. Lawn Clippings Jelly Belly One of the best smells turned into a flavor, of course, it would be delicious... As a matter of fact, this is another jelly bean that some argue tastes good. It has since been retired from BeanBoozled as of the fifth edition. 7. Spoiled Milk Jelly Belly They retired this repulsive flavor in the sixth edition of BeanBoozled. 8. Skunk Spray Jelly Belly As to how they could replicate the stench of skunk spray into a flavor, it is beyond me. It has since been discontinued. 9. Pencil Shavings Jelly Belly Who comes with up these... 10. And Boba Milk Tea Jelly Belly To end the list on a lighter note, here is an appealing flavor! Hopefully, the taste will be as good as it sounds. I feel like you can never tell with jelly beans...