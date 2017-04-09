Run Disney, Arielle Calderon

I bought my tickets the day they went on sale (July 2016) for a February 2017 race, and they sold out within 1-2 days. If this is something you're really interested in, be prepared to plan for the race (and a whole trip!) far in advance. It's actually kind of nice committing to this so far out because I had something to look forward to for months!

Note that the Princess race is particularly popular and sells out quick, but the other Run Disney races are usually easier to get tickets for.