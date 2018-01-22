These Are The Finalists For The 2017 National Book Critics Circle Awards

The Ninth Hour, Alice McDermott
Exit West, Mohsin Hamid
The Ministry of Utmost Happiness, Arundhati Roy
Improvement, Joan Silber
Sing, Unburied, Sing, Jesmyn Ward
The Gulf: The Making of an American Sea, Jack Davis
The Evangelicals: The Struggle to Shape America, Frances FitzGerald
Border: A Journey to the Edge of Europe, Kapka Kassabova
A Brief History of Everyone Who Ever Lived: The Human Story Retold Through Our Genes, Adam Rutherford
Hunger: A Memoir of (My) Body, Roxane Gay
Admissions: Life As a Brain Surgeon, Henry Marsh
The Girl From the Metropol Hotel: Growing Up in Communist Russia, Ludmilla Petrushevskaya
Nine Continents: A Memoir In and Out of China, Xiaolu Guo
Prairie Fires: The American Dreams of Laura Ingalls Wilder, Caroline Fraser
The Invention of Angela Carter: A Biography, Edmund Gordon
The Kelloggs: The Battling Brothers of Battle Creek, Howard Markel
Gorbachev: His Life and Times, William Taubman
Hoover: An Extraordinary Life in Extraordinary Times, Kenneth Whyte
Fourth Person Singular, Nuar Alsadir
Earthling, James Longenbach
Whereas, Layli Long Soldier
The Darkness of Snow, Frank Ormsby
Directions for Use, Ana Ristovic
You Play the Girl: On Playboy Bunnies, Stepford Wives, Train Wrecks, & Other Mixed Messages, Carina Chocano
The Art of Death: Writing the Final Story, Edwidge Danticat
Tell Me How It Ends: An Essay in Forty Questions, Valeria Luiselli
