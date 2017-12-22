The 19 Best Nonfiction Books Of 2017

Little, Brown, Matt Lutton / Boreal Collective for BuzzFeed News

Through prose and poetry, narrative and abstraction, Sherman Alexie creates the stunning memoir You Don't Have to Say You Love Me. The book hinges on grief, specifically for Alexie's late mother, with whom he had a complicated relationship. Alexie lays bare his emotion, recounting (and then returning to —

circles play an important role here) some of his darkest and conflicted memories of his mother. She was poor, but generous. Loving, but quick to punish. An alcoholic who committed to recovery for her family. And then there are the stories of his mother, as told by his mother — a history often embellished. Switching back and forth between internal and external investigations — remembering his mother, and then ruminating on their effects on each other — Alexie's memoir is heartbreaking and true.