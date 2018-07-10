 back to top
How Many Of Our Favorite 2018 Books Have You Read So Far?

So many amazing reads, and we've still got almost half the year left.

Arianna Rebolini
Below are the 84 books we've loved and gushed about in lists and newsletter reviews so far this year. How many have you read*?

*Okay, some of these are out in the next few weeks, but we hate to leave them out. Bookmark and return.

  1. Check the books you've read.
    Via Harper Collins
    Barracoon by Zora Neale Hurston
    Via Harper Collins
    Via Pamela Dorman Books
    Everything Here Is Beautiful by Mira T. Lee
    Via Pamela Dorman Books
    Via Penguin Random House
    The Female Persuasion by Meg Wolitzer
    Via Penguin Random House
    Via Hachette
    The Recovering by Leslie Jamison
    Via Hachette
    Via Penguin Press
    Feel Free by Zadie Smith
    Via Penguin Press
    Via Algonquin
    An American Marriage by Tayari Jones
    Via Algonquin
    Via Harper Collins
    Tangerine by Christine Mangan
    Via Harper Collins
    Via Scribner
    The Mars Room by Rachel Kushner
    Via Scribner
    Via Random House
    The Largesse of the Sea Maiden by Denis Johnson
    Via Random House
    Via Mariner Books
    How to Write an Autobiographical Novel by Alexander Chee
    Via Mariner Books
    Via Grove Press
    Freshwater by Akwaeke Emezi
    Via Grove Press
    Via Riverhead
    Florida by Lauren Groff
    Via Riverhead
    Via Ecco
    That Kind of Mother by Rumaan Alam
    Via Ecco
    Via Ecco
    The House of Impossible Beauties by Joseph Cassara
    Via Ecco
    Via Riverhead
    Awayland by Ramona Ausubel
    Via Riverhead
    Via MCD
    Look Alive Out There by Sloane Crosley
    Via MCD
    Via Little, Brown and Co
    The House of Broken Angels by Luis Alberto Urrea
    Via Little, Brown and Co
    Via Harper Perennial
    Not That Bad by Roxane Gay
    Via Harper Perennial
    Via Riverhead
    The Friend by Sigrid Nunez
    Via Riverhead
    Via FSG
    The Third Hotel by Laura van den Berg
    Via FSG
    Via Graywolf Press
    Eye Level by Jenny Xie
    Via Graywolf Press
    Via FSG
    What Are We Doing Here? by Marilynne Robinson
    Via FSG
    Via Counterpoint
    Heart Berries by Terese Marie Mailhot
    Via Counterpoint
    Via Riverhead
    The Afterlives by Thomas Pierce
    Via Riverhead
    Via Harper Perennial
    Sick by Porochista Khakpour
    Via Harper Perennial
    Via Random House
    You Think It, I'll Say It by Curtis Sittenfeld
    Via Random House
    Via Ecco
    Census by Jesse Ball
    Via Ecco
    Via Holt
    The Merry Spinster by Daniel Mallory Ortberg
    Via Holt
    Via Berrett-Koehler Publishers
    The Body Is Not an Apology by Sonya Renee Taylor
    Via Berrett-Koehler Publishers
    Via Hogarth
    The Pisces by Melissa Broder
    Via Hogarth
    Via Flatiron
    The Curse of the Boyfriend Sweater by Alanna Okun
    Via Flatiron
    Via Graywolf
    A Lucky Man by Jamel Brinkley
    Via Graywolf
    Via Grove Press
    Sharp by Michelle Dean
    Via Grove Press
    Via Ecco
    Creative Quest by Questlove
    Via Ecco
    Via Penguin Random House
    Still Me by Jojo Moyes
    Via Penguin Random House
    Via Unnamed Press
    Mem by Bethany C. Morrow
    Via Unnamed Press
    Via Riverhead
    The Ensemble by Aja Gabel
    Via Riverhead
    Via Graywolf Press
    Wade in the Water by Tracy K. Smith
    Via Graywolf Press
    Via Custom House
    Stray City by Chelsey Johnson
    Via Custom House
    Via Counterpoint Press
    Old in Art School by Nell Painter
    Via Counterpoint Press
    Via Atria
    Heads of the Colored People by Nafissa Thompson-Spires
    Via Atria
    Via Coffee House Press
    Not Here by Hieu Minh Nguyen
    Via Coffee House Press
    Via The New Press
    In a Day's Work by Bernice Yeung
    Via The New Press
    Via The Feminist Press
    Though I Get Home by YZ Chin
    Via The Feminist Press
    Via Algonquin
    The Optimistic Decade by Heather Abel
    Via Algonquin
    Via Harper
    The Perfect Mother by Aimee Molloy
    Via Harper
    Via Tin House
    Junk by Tommy Pico
    Via Tin House
    Via Dutton
    Text Me When You Get Home by Kayleen Schaefer
    Via Dutton
    Via A Strange Object
    Belly Up by Rita Bullwinkel
    Via A Strange Object
    Via Harper Collins
    Pops by Michael Chabon
    Via Harper Collins
    Via Penguin
    The Terrible by Yrsa Daley-Ward
    Via Penguin
    Via Abrams Media
    Hey Ladies! by Michelle Markowitz and Caroline Moss
    Via Abrams Media
    Via Grove Press
    Convenience Store Woman by Sayaka Murata
    Via Grove Press
    Via Feminist Press
    Against Memoir by Michelle Tea
    Via Feminist Press
    Via Penguin Random House
    How To Love a Jamaican by Alexia Arthurs
    Via Penguin Random House
    Via FSG
    Kudos by Rachel Cusk
    Via FSG
    Via Crown Hogarth
    A Place For Us by Fatima Farheen Mirza
    Via Crown Hogarth
    Via Simon & Schuster
    No One Tells You This by Glynnis MacNicol
    Via Simon & Schuster
    Via Graywolf
    New Poets of Native Nations edited by Heid E. Erdrich
    Via Graywolf
    Via Macmillan
    Early Work by Andrew Martin
    Via Macmillan
    Via Penguin Random House
    Fruit of the Drunken Tree by Ingrid Rojas Contreras
    Via Penguin Random House
    Via Counterpoint
    Still Lives by Maria Hummel
    Via Counterpoint
    Via Knopf
    There There by Tommy Orange
    Via Knopf
    Via Publishing Genius
    Lilith, But Dark by Nichole Perkins
    Via Publishing Genius
    Via Riverhead
    The Incendiaries by R.O. Kwon
    Via Riverhead
    Via Penguin Random House
    The Kiss Quotient by Helen Hoang
    Via Penguin Random House
    Via The New Press
    Slave Old Man by Patrick Chamoiseau
    Via The New Press
    Via Random House
    White Houses by Amy Bloom
    Via Random House
    Via Tin House
    The Seas by Samantha Hunt
    Via Tin House
    Via Macmillan
    Number One Chinese Restaurant by Lillian Li
    Via Macmillan
    Via Graywolf
    Mirror, Shoulder, Signal by Dorthe Nors
    Via Graywolf
    Via William Morrow
    The Summer Wives by Beatriz Williams
    Via William Morrow
    Via Crown
    Ticker: The Quest to Create an Artificial Heart by Mimi Swartz
    Via Crown
    Via Harper Collins
    I Can't Date Jesus by Michael Arceneaux
    Via Harper Collins
    Via Vintage
    Captive Audience: On Love and Reality TV by Lucas Mann
    Via Vintage
    Via G. P. Putnam's Sons
    Tin Man by Sarah Winman
    Via G. P. Putnam's Sons
    Via Sibling Rivalry Press
    Marianna's Beauty Salon by Bushra Rehman
    Via Sibling Rivalry Press
    Via Ballantine
    Would You Rather? by Katie Heaney
    Via Ballantine
    Via Penguin Random House
    American Sonnets For My Past and Future Assassin by Terrance Hayes
    Via Penguin Random House
    Via One World
    Confessions of the Fox by Jordy Rosenberg
    Via One World
    Via Simon & Schuster
    Red Card by Ken Bensinger
    Via Simon & Schuster
    Via Little, Brown and Co
    What We Were Promised by Lucy Tan
    Via Little, Brown and Co
    Via Viking
    The Great Believers by Rebecca Makkai
    Via Viking
    Via FSG
    Severance by Ling Ma
    Via FSG

Tell us what else you've read and loved in the comments!

