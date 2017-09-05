 back to top
News Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down
Lol WTF OMG Cute Trending

Here’s What It’s Like To Be An Immigrant, In Six-Word Stories

Eighteen people — from Chimimanda Ngozie Adichie to Madeleine Albright to George Takei — distill the immigration experience to six telling words.

Posted on
Arianna Rebolini
Arianna Rebolini
BuzzFeed Staff

The Six Word Memoirs project collaborated with ABC's Fresh Off The Boat to collect six-word coming-to-America stories from students, refugees, politicians, actors, writers, activists, and more. The resulting book, Six Words Fresh Off The Boat, contains hundreds of these micro-tales; below are just some of our favorites.

Thakoon Panichgul

Lixia Guo / BuzzFeed News; Getty Images

Josephine Collett

Lixia Guo / BuzzFeed News

Gary Shteyngart

Lixia Guo / BuzzFeed News; Getty Images

Nadia Kasvin

Lixia Guo / BuzzFeed News

Madeleine Albright

Lixia Guo / BuzzFeed News; Getty Images

Junot Diaz

Lixia Guo / BuzzFeed News; Getty Images

Zack Kardon

Lixia Guo / BuzzFeed News

Eddie Huang

Lixia Guo / BuzzFeed News; Getty Images

Chimimanda Ngozie Adichie

Lixia Guo / BuzzFeed News; Getty Images

Hanni Gorenz Finaro

Lixia Guo / BuzzFeed News

José Hernández

Lixia Guo / BuzzFeed News; Getty Images

David Henry Hwang

Lixia Guo / BuzzFeed News; Getty Images

Naki Akrobettoe

Lixia Guo / BuzzFeed News

Viet Thanh Nguyen

Lixia Guo / BuzzFeed News; Getty Images

Wai Chim

Lixia Guo / BuzzFeed News

George Takei

Lixia Guo / BuzzFeed News; Getty Images

Maria Dolores Castillo

Lixia Guo / BuzzFeed News

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti

Lixia Guo / BuzzFeed News; Getty Images

You can find more information on Six Words Fresh Off The Boat: Stories of Immigration, Identity, and Coming to America here.

Kingswell Press


All quotes excerpted from Six Words Fresh Off the Boat: Stories of Immigration, Identity, and Coming to America, edited by Larry Smith, published by Kingswell Press, an imprint from Disney Publishing Worldwide. ●

CORRECTION

Not everyone in this post is an immigrant. A previous version of this post incorrectly stated that they were.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With Books

Every. Tasty. Video. EVER. The new Tasty app is here!

Dismiss