Here’s What It’s Like To Be An Immigrant, In Six-Word Stories

The Six Word Memoirs project collaborated with ABC's Fresh Off The Boat to collect six-word coming-to-America stories from students, refugees, politicians, actors, writers, activists, and more. The resulting book, Six Words Fresh Off The Boat, contains hundreds of these micro-tales; below are just some of our favorites.
Josephine Collett
Nadia Kasvin
Zack Kardon
Hanni Gorenz Finaro
Naki Akrobettoe
Wai Chim
Maria Dolores Castillo
You can find more information on Six Words Fresh Off The Boat: Stories of Immigration, Identity, and Coming to America here.
All quotes excerpted from Six Words Fresh Off the Boat: Stories of Immigration, Identity, and Coming to America, edited by Larry Smith, published by Kingswell Press, an imprint from Disney Publishing Worldwide. ●
CORRECTION
Not everyone in this post is an immigrant. A previous version of this post incorrectly stated that they were.