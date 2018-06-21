Goodreads recently let BuzzFeed know which books, according to its users, have been the popular picks for summer.
Below are the titles, based on average rating and number of ratings, that are getting a lot of buzz and love.
FICTION
1. Us Against You by Fredrik Backman
2. A Place For Us by Fatima Farheen Mirza
3. Florida by Lauren Groff
MYSTERY
4. The Death of Mrs. Westaway by Ruth Ware
5. The Speed of Sound by Eric Bernt
6. The Outsider by Stephen King
YOUNG ADULT
7. Leah on the Offbeat by Becky Albertalli
8. From Twinkle, With Love by Sandhya Menon
9. Smoke in the Sun by Renee Ahdieh
10. A Reaper at the Gates by Sabaa Tahir
NONFICTION
11. And Now We Have Everything by Meaghan O'Connell
12. The Feather Thief: Beauty, Obsession, and the Natural History Heist of the Century by Kirk W. Johnson
13. Not That Bad: Dispatches from Rape Culture edited by Roxane Gay
14. Calypso by David Sedaris
HISTORICAL FICTION
15. The Home For Unwanted Girls by Joanna Goodman
16. The Map of Salt and Stars by Jennifer Zeynab Joukhadar
ROMANCE
17. The Kiss Quotient by Helen Hoang
18. Matchmaking for Beginners by Maddie Dawson
FANTASY
19. Circe by Madeline Miller
20. Head On by John Scalzi
21. The Poppy War by R.F. Kuang
