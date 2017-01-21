Get Our News App
32 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of Women’s Marches Around The World

“A woman is somebody not some body.”

Ariane Lange
Ariane Lange
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. Washington, DC

Washington, DC

Sait Serkan Gurbuz / ASSOCIATED PRESS

Nadia da Rosa, 15, from Providence, R.I., attends the Women’s March on Washington.

2. Paris

Paris

Christophe Ena / AP

Protesters to the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France.

3. Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada

John Locher / AP

A woman yells at a man dressed as Adolf Hitler.

4. Athens, Greece

Athens, Greece

Louisa Gouliamaki / AFP / Getty Images

A boy carries a sign as migrants and refugees demonstrate in Athens.

5. Park City, Utah

Park City, Utah

Arthur Mola / AP

Civil rights activist Dolores Huerta participates in the “Women’s March On Main” during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.

6. Berlin

Berlin

Gregor Fischer / AFP / Getty Images

A woman wears a US flag like a hijab during a protest of US Democrats Abroad in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.

7. Trump Tower, New York City

Trump Tower, New York City

Bryan R. Smith / AFP / Getty Images

Security in front of Trump Tower during the Women’s March.

8. Helsinki, Finland

Helsinki, Finland

Jussi Nukari / AFP / Getty Images

A protester holds up a poster depicting US President Donald Trump and German dictator Adolf Hitler.

9. Antarctica

Pre-march photo! #womensMarchAntarctica ❤️🐧

— linda zunas (@lindazunas)

10. Washington, DC

Washington, DC

Aaron P. Bernstein / Getty Images

Protesters march down Pennsylvania avenue.

11. Barcelona

Barcelona

Lluis Gene / AFP / Getty Images

12. Trenton, New Jersey

Trenton, New Jersey

Julio Cortez / AP

Susie Kane, center, of Ewing, NJ, holds up a sign while taking part in a rally in support at Patriots Theater at the War Memorial in Trenton, NJ.

13. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Keith Srakocic / AP

Three women lead a group of more than a thousand people in the East Liberty section of Pittsburgh.

14. New Orleans

New Orleans

Max Becherer / AP

Charlotte Crist, left, wearing an American flag burka poses for a photo with Destinee Henry, right, at Washington Square Park where where over 1,000 people gathered.

15. Washington, DC

Washington, DC

Alex Brandon / AP

Protesters walk on Independence Avenue during the Women’s March on Washington, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

16. New York

New York

Mary Altaffer / AP

Demonstrators across Madison Avenue.

17. Atlanta

Atlanta

Ron Harris / AP

U.S. Rep. John Lewis reaches out to shake hands.

18. Washington, DC

Washington, DC

Sait Serkan Gurbuz / ap

Batala D.C. performs during the Women’s March on Washington.

19. London

London

Jack Taylor / Getty Images

A protester in a Statue of Liberty costume marches from The US Embassy in Grosvenor Square towards Trafalgar Square.

20. New York

New York

Mary Altaffer / AP

Kate Weigel, right, of Brewer, Maine, cheers.

21. Chicago

Chicago

Paul Beaty / AP

22. Barcelona

Barcelona

Manu Fernandez / AP

23. Belgrade, Serbia

Belgrade, Serbia

Darko Vojinovic / AP

Activists hold a banner that reads “Women’s March against Fascism” during the Women’s March in Belgrade, Serbia.

24. St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri

Jeff Roberson / AP

25. Washington, DC

Washington, DC

Jessica Kourkounis / Getty Images

Protesters arrive on the platform at the Capital South Metro station for the Women’s March on Washington.

26. Mexico City

Mexico City

Rebecca Blackwell / AP

Emilia Reyes, 41, left, breaks away from a Women’s March to pose for a picture with 15-year-old Daniela Rivera, who had been at the Angel of Independence Monument to take her quinceañera pictures. Several hundred people, many of them Americans, shut down four lanes of a major Mexico City boulevard as they protested in front of the U.S. embassy.

27. Denver

Denver

Jason Connolly / AFP / Getty Images

Demonstrators gather at Civic Center Park in Denver, Colorado.

28. Amsterdam

Amsterdam

Dean Mouhtaropoulos / Getty Images

Demonstrators make their way from the iamsterdam statue in front of the Rijksmuseum towards US Consulate during the Women’s March held at Museumplein.

29. Rome

Rome

Tiziana Fabi / AFP / Getty Images

30. Budapest, Hungary

Budapest, Hungary

Attila Kisbenedek / AFP / Getty Images

31. London

London

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

A protester carries an effigy of President Donald Trump during the Women’s March in London, England.

32. Los Angeles

Los Angeles

Jae C. Hong / AP

Ariane Lange is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Ariane Lange at ariane.lange@buzzfeed.com.
