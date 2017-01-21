32 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of Women’s Marches Around The World

1. Washington, DC
Nadia da Rosa, 15, from Providence, R.I., attends the Women’s March on Washington.
2. Paris
Protesters to the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France.
3. Las Vegas, Nevada
A woman yells at a man dressed as Adolf Hitler.
4. Athens, Greece
A boy carries a sign as migrants and refugees demonstrate in Athens.
5. Park City, Utah
Civil rights activist Dolores Huerta participates in the “Women’s March On Main” during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.
6. Berlin
A woman wears a US flag like a hijab during a protest of US Democrats Abroad in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.
7. Trump Tower, New York City
Security in front of Trump Tower during the Women’s March.
8. Helsinki, Finland
A protester holds up a poster depicting US President Donald Trump and German dictator Adolf Hitler.
10. Washington, DC
Protesters march down Pennsylvania avenue.
11. Barcelona
12. Trenton, New Jersey
Susie Kane, center, of Ewing, NJ, holds up a sign while taking part in a rally in support at Patriots Theater at the War Memorial in Trenton, NJ.
13. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Three women lead a group of more than a thousand people in the East Liberty section of Pittsburgh.
14. New Orleans
Charlotte Crist, left, wearing an American flag burka poses for a photo with Destinee Henry, right, at Washington Square Park where where over 1,000 people gathered.
15. Washington, DC
Protesters walk on Independence Avenue during the Women’s March on Washington, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
16. New York
Demonstrators across Madison Avenue.
17. Atlanta
U.S. Rep. John Lewis reaches out to shake hands.
18. Washington, DC
Batala D.C. performs during the Women’s March on Washington.
19. London
A protester in a Statue of Liberty costume marches from The US Embassy in Grosvenor Square towards Trafalgar Square.
20. New York
Kate Weigel, right, of Brewer, Maine, cheers.
21. Chicago
22. Barcelona
23. Belgrade, Serbia
Activists hold a banner that reads “Women’s March against Fascism” during the Women’s March in Belgrade, Serbia.
24. St. Louis, Missouri
25. Washington, DC
Protesters arrive on the platform at the Capital South Metro station for the Women’s March on Washington.
26. Mexico City
Emilia Reyes, 41, left, breaks away from a Women’s March to pose for a picture with 15-year-old Daniela Rivera, who had been at the Angel of Independence Monument to take her quinceañera pictures. Several hundred people, many of them Americans, shut down four lanes of a major Mexico City boulevard as they protested in front of the U.S. embassy.
27. Denver
Demonstrators gather at Civic Center Park in Denver, Colorado.
28. Amsterdam
Demonstrators make their way from the iamsterdam statue in front of the Rijksmuseum towards US Consulate during the Women’s March held at Museumplein.
29. Rome
30. Budapest, Hungary
31. London
A protester carries an effigy of President Donald Trump during the Women’s March in London, England.
32. Los Angeles
- Thousands made it to the Women's March on Washington on Saturday to stand up for women's rights and protest Donald Trump.
- Crowds for the Women's March in Washington, DC, were much larger than for the inauguration.
- Surrounded by penguins, people all the way in Antarctica participated in the Women's March on Saturday ❄️
- "We shall overcomb." People across America got creative and made some pretty epic signs for the Women's March.