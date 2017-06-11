Warner Bros

I will reprint it here for your amusement:

Wonder Woman: "You refer to reproductive biology? ... Yeah, I know. I know all about that."

Wonder Woman's male helper Steve: "I refer to that and, you know, other things."

WW: "The pleasures of the flesh."

Steve: "Do you...know about that?"

WW: "I've read all 12 volumes of Clio's treatises on bodily pleasure."

Steve: "All 12, huh? Did you you bring any of those with you?"

WW: "You would not enjoy them. ... They came to the conclusion that men are essential for procreation but when it comes to pleasure, unnecessary."