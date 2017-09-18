 back to top
People Criticized Sean Spicer's Appearance At The Emmys

"Shame on the Emmys for the Spicer validation."

Ariane Lange
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer appeared at the 2017 Emmys on Sunday in a gag bit with host Stephen Colbert. He jokingly echoed the falsehood he told about the number of people who watched President Donald Trump's inauguration in January.

In his capacity as White House press secretary, Spicer said in January, "This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, PERIOD, both in person and around the globe." At the Emmys, during Colbert's monologue, Spicer came out onstage with a mobile podium reminiscent of the one Melissa McCarthy used in her impersonation of him on Saturday Night Live and said, "This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, PERIOD, both in person and around the world." Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
In his capacity as White House press secretary, Spicer said in January, "This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, PERIOD, both in person and around the globe."

At the Emmys, during Colbert's monologue, Spicer came out onstage with a mobile podium reminiscent of the one Melissa McCarthy used in her impersonation of him on Saturday Night Live and said, "This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, PERIOD, both in person and around the world."

Audience members seemed shocked and amused.

But many people on Twitter criticized the awards show — and the Hollywood heavyweights who chuckled with and applauded Spicer.

If u think that Spicer should be allowed to participate in anything but an apology, you really dont understand anything&amp;im bummed about you.
jenny slate @jennyslate

If u think that Spicer should be allowed to participate in anything but an apology, you really dont understand anything&amp;im bummed about you.

I'm not ready to laugh "with" Sean Spicer. I think he is an evil, opportunistic liar that hurt our country.
Zach Braff @zachbraff

I'm not ready to laugh "with" Sean Spicer. I think he is an evil, opportunistic liar that hurt our country.

Sean Spicer was the first Trump official post-inauguration to lie to the American people &amp; treat our free press as the enemy. Fuck. Him.
David Stassen @davidstassen

Sean Spicer was the first Trump official post-inauguration to lie to the American people &amp; treat our free press as the enemy. Fuck. Him.

Sean Spicer was worth millions BEFORE he signed on to lie for an actively evil administration. he's not a benign schmo, he's an awful person
Owen Ellickson @onlxn

Sean Spicer was worth millions BEFORE he signed on to lie for an actively evil administration. he's not a benign schmo, he's an awful person

Shame on the Emmys for the Spicer validation. He is dedicated to demeaning our craft and restricting our freedoms of speech. #Unforgivable
Keith Olbermann @KeithOlbermann

Shame on the Emmys for the Spicer validation. He is dedicated to demeaning our craft and restricting our freedoms of speech. #Unforgivable

As Deray would say, watch whiteness work to normalize Sean Spicer! COME! ON!
roxane gay @rgay

As Deray would say, watch whiteness work to normalize Sean Spicer! COME! ON!

In the press room, Alec Baldwin, who won an Emmy for impersonating Trump on SNL, told reporters, "I think that people in the business, the average person, is very grateful for him to have a sense of humor and participate."

He continued: "Spicer obviously was compelled to do certain things that we might not have respected, we might not have admired, we might have been super critical of, in order to do his job, but I've done some jobs that are things that you shouldn't admire or respect before, either, so he and I have that in common."
He continued: "Spicer obviously was compelled to do certain things that we might not have respected, we might not have admired, we might have been super critical of, in order to do his job, but I've done some jobs that are things that you shouldn't admire or respect before, either, so he and I have that in common."

The Television Academy did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for a comment.

