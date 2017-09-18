Roger Ailes Was Memorialized At The Emmys And People Were Angry

Late Fox News patriarch Roger Ailes died in May, but less than a year prior, he was accused of sexual harassment by more than 20 women.
As a result, many people were perplexed when the he was honored in the In Memoriam segment at the 2017 Emmys.
People were particularly disturbed that Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, the iconic performers and mother-daughter duo, were in the same segment with Ailes, as well as Mary Tyler Moore, the pioneering actor and producer, and the beloved American journalist Gwen Ifill.
A representative for the Television Academy did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News's request for a comment on the decision.
