Roger Ailes Was Memorialized At The Emmys And People Were Angry

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

One woman told The Cut that Ailes engaged in "psychological torture" of her for more than 20 years, pressuring her into performing oral sex on him, among disturbing allegations.

New York Magazine reported that Ailes told one of his anchors, Gretchen Carlson, "I think you and I should have had a sexual relationship a long time ago, and then you’d be good and better and I’d be good and better."

And in an interview with the magazine, another former television producer recalled Ailes telling her, “If you want to make it in New York City in the TV business, you’re going to have to fuck me, and you’re going to do that with anyone I tell you to.”