You'll Have Questions About Pigs When You Watch "Okja," And Here Are The Answers

Netflix

This super pig had way more facial expressions than a real pig would. Humans and other primates communicate a lot of emotions through our faces, which is probably why Okja has this wide facial repertoire: "Because we're primates, that’s what we need to see," said Kristina M. Horback, an assistant professor of animal behavior at the University of California at Davis. Horback is affiliated with the Center for Animal Welfare, and she studies personality traits and emotions in animals — and at the moment, she studies pigs, so she would know!

In fact, Horback was jealous of Mija's ability to communicate with her pig friend. "That’s what my research is: to understand the state of the animal. Are they in a positive state?" In Okja, Mija and her porcine friend are so close they can practically have a conversation. "If we could talk to them, it’d be really great! But it’s a lot harder than that."