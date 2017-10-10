Here Are The Women That Harvey Weinstein Has Allegedly Sexually Harassed

Alexander Koerner / Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein was fired from his position as co-chair of the Weinstein Company days after the New York Times published an article that detailed decades of sexual harassment allegations against the celebrated executive.

In a statement to the Times on Oct. 5, Weinstein said, "I appreciate the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it." Later that day, one of his attorneys announced that Weinstein planned to sue the newspaper for the story, which the attorney called "defamatory."

Rumors about Weinstein's inappropriate behavior with women had been circulating for years; actor Kate Winslet — who did not identify as a victim of his alleged misconduct — suggested as much in a statement she gave to Variety on Monday (Oct. 9): "I had hoped that these kind of stories were just made up rumors, maybe we have all been naïve."

According to former employees, many people had heard stories about the producer; Mark Gill, the former president of Miramax Los Angeles, told the New York Times, “If a female executive was asked to go to a meeting solo, she and a colleague would generally double up” to avoid being alone with Weinstein. And in the New York Times story, Ashley Judd said, “Women have been talking about Harvey amongst ourselves for a long time, and it’s simply beyond time to have the conversation publicly.” In 2015, Judd had told Variety — without naming Weinstein at the time — about an incident in the '90s when a studio mogul had put pressure on her to perform sexual activities.