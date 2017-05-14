"My log has something to tell you."

4. And the title may have been changed because of composer Angelo Badalementi. When Lynch told him the title of the show, Badalemnti remarked, "David, that's something I read when I was in grammar school. You can't use that title!" Not much longer after that, the show became Twin Peaks.

5. For budgetary reasons, after shooting the pilot in Washington, the rest of the show had to be filmed in Los Angeles The town of Twin Peaks actually had to be re-created and built as sets in Van Nuys, California, while many of the exteriors were filmed in Malibu Canyon.

7. And for Season 2, they filmed two different reveals of Laura Palmer's killer. They wanted to keep the killer's true identity a complete secret, even from cast and crew.

8. In fact, production distributed false scripts on set to the cast and crew.

9. And the phony scripts had all kinds of "warnings" on them Things like: "This is the conclusion of the show," "Here's the killer," "Don't share this with your friend," Destroy after [reading]," and "Don't leave it anywhere."

24. Sheryl Lee (Laura Palmer) was just a local theater actress in Washington when she landed her iconic part on the show. As was Wendy Robie (Nadine Hurley).

27. Maddy is also from Missoula, Montana, which is where David Lynch is originally from.

38. Caleb was also one of the few people who actually knew the truth about who the killer was. An assistant director called the Deschanels' house one night and left a message with Emily Deschanel about "Killer Bob" and she was "completely mystified and frightened by it."

52. Steven Spielberg was going to direct the Season 2 premiere until David Lynch decided to do it himself. When Mark Frost told David about the idea, Lynch said, "No, no. I think I'll direct the first one. Maybe he can direct later in the season."

62. A Japanese company even tried to buy the log from her. But she didn't sell it to them and she kept it until her death in 2015 (where it currently resides now remains a mystery).

New York Times best-seller list for six weeks and sold half a million copies.

76. The Warren Commission Report: The Official Report of the President's Commission on the Assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Dale Cooper's favorite book is

79. The zip code for Twin Peaks is 98065.

87. Queen Elizabeth II was (and probably still is?) a big fan of the show. According to Paul McCartney, she left her own party at Buckingham Palace because Twin Peaks was on and she wanted to watch.

The entire theme song has lyrics. The song is called "Falling" and is sung by Julee Cruise — she actually sings parts of the song during the bar scene in the pilot episode.

90. Although the show was shot all on the West Coast, the music was made in New York. In a little studio called Excalibur (that no longer exists).

91. The music for the pilot was also written without the musicians ever having seen any footage. Musician Kinny Landrum (synthesizer) said, "We never scored the picture; that was all laid in after the fact."

92. "Laura Palmer's Theme" was created by David Lynch whispering and talking in Angelo Badalamenti's ear as he played a keyboard. Lynch pretty much just described a moody, woodsy scene. And it only took 20 minutes to write!

94. The impact of Twin Peaks was so big that both Saturday Night Live and Sesame Street parodied it.