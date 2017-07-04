North Korea Says It Has Successfully Tested Its First Intercontinental Ballistic Missile

North Korea announced on Tuesday that the country has tested its first intercontinental ballistic missile — potentially its most powerful weapon yet and possibly capable of reaching the United States.
The announcement came hours after US and South Korean defense officials said North Korea had launched a missile from the country's North Phyongan province, which reached an altitude of 2,500 km and was tracked for 37 minutes before it fell in the Sea of Japan.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in said that the missile may indeed be an ICBM. The US Pacific Command, in a statement, said the missile was a “land-based, intermediate range ballistic missile” and the launch “did not pose a threat to North America.”
"Respected Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un signed the order to carry out the test-fire of inter-continental ballistic rocket Hwasong-14 on July 3," a statement from Korean Central News Agency said.
Tuesday's test comes after a series of missile tests this year, as the United States looks to check North Korea's ability to build a nuclear-tipped missile that could reach the US.
As news of the test emerged, President Trump took to Twitter to criticize Kim Jong Un, and appearing to ask China to put pressure on him.
North Korea's missile test comes days after South Korean president met with President Trump in Washington, and just days before of the Group of 20 meeting in in Hamburg.
This is developing news. Check back for updates.
