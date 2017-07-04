Sections

World

North Korea Says It Has Successfully Tested Its First Intercontinental Ballistic Missile

Tuesday's test comes after a series of missile tests this year, as the United States looks to check North Korea's ability to build a nuclear-tipped missile that could reach the US.

Posted on
Anup Kaphle
Anup Kaphle
BuzzFeed News Deputy World Editor
Kim Hong-ji / Reuters

North Korea announced on Tuesday that the country has tested its first intercontinental ballistic missile — potentially its most powerful weapon yet and possibly capable of reaching the United States.

The announcement came hours after US and South Korean defense officials said North Korea had launched a missile from the country's North Phyongan province, which reached an altitude of 2,500 km and was tracked for 37 minutes before it fell in the Sea of Japan.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said that the missile may indeed be an ICBM. The US Pacific Command, in a statement, said the missile was a “land-based, intermediate range ballistic missile” and the launch “did not pose a threat to North America.”

"Respected Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un signed the order to carry out the test-fire of inter-continental ballistic rocket Hwasong-14 on July 3," a statement from Korean Central News Agency said.

Via Korean Central Television
Steve Herman @W7VOA

Tuesday's test comes after a series of missile tests this year, as the United States looks to check North Korea's ability to build a nuclear-tipped missile that could reach the US.

As news of the test emerged, President Trump took to Twitter to criticize Kim Jong Un, and appearing to ask China to put pressure on him.

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

North Korea's missile test comes days after South Korean president met with President Trump in Washington, and just days before of the Group of 20 meeting in in Hamburg.

This is developing news. Check back for updates.

Anup Kaphle is a deputy world editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London. His secure PGP fingerprint is AA69 A7F0 91A0 8CF9 F06A 8343 05EE 4615 8CD5 33D8.

Contact Anup Kaphle at anup.kaphle@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

