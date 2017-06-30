Sections

World

Muslims Are Sharing Photos Of Their "Dangerous" Grandparents Affected By Trump's Travel Ban

The guidelines sent to US embassies and consulates abroad do not define grandparents under “close family relationship.”

Posted on
Anup Kaphle
Anup Kaphle
BuzzFeed News Deputy World Editor

Earlier this week, the US Supreme Court granted the Trump administration permission to partially implement the controversial travel and refugee ban.

James Lawler Duggan / Reuters

The Supreme Court order only exempted those who they said had a "bona fide relationship" with people or organizations in the US. Following the order, the Trump administration set new guidelines to define what constitutes a "close" family relationship: a parent, spouse, child, adult son or daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law or sibling in the US.

That meant the travel ban would apply to grandparents, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family members. The administration initially said fiancés would not be considered close family members but reversed the decision late on Thursday before the ban went into effect.

Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses if you have a bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the U.S. #MuslimBan
Adrienne Mahsa @AdrienneMahsa

Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses if you have a bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the U.S. #MuslimBan

Reply Retweet Favorite

The travel ban puts a 90-day halt on travel from six Muslim-majority nations — Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen. As the ban went into effect Thursday night, Muslims inside and outside the US have been expressing their anger.

Many people are pointing out how ridiculous it is that their grandparents are considered a threat.

#GrandparentsNotTerrorists No to the #MuslimBan
Holly Dagres @hdagres

#GrandparentsNotTerrorists No to the #MuslimBan

Reply Retweet Favorite
Does my Iranian grandmother on the left look dangerous to you? Supreme Court action re #MuslimBan is ridiculous… https://t.co/okeCoQuJc1
Maria Afsharian @MariaAfsharian

Does my Iranian grandmother on the left look dangerous to you? Supreme Court action re #MuslimBan is ridiculous… https://t.co/okeCoQuJc1

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some addressed President Trump directly on Twitter.

Hey @realDonaldTrump, does my grandpa look dangerous to you? #GrandparentsNotTerrorists
Mahsa Payesteh @mo0nbeam

Hey @realDonaldTrump, does my grandpa look dangerous to you? #GrandparentsNotTerrorists

Reply Retweet Favorite
This is my lovely grandma. @realDonaldTrump does she look like a terrorist to you? #GrandparentsNotTerrorists
Elham Khatami @ekhatami

This is my lovely grandma. @realDonaldTrump does she look like a terrorist to you? #GrandparentsNotTerrorists

Reply Retweet Favorite
If the US is afraid of refugees like my 90 year old grandmother who is living in a camp, than I don't even know what to say.#Muslimban
Hamdia Ahmed @Hamdia_Ahmed

If the US is afraid of refugees like my 90 year old grandmother who is living in a camp, than I don't even know what to say.#Muslimban

Reply Retweet Favorite
Say hello to my 87-year-old Iranian grandmother, who is now banned from coming to the United States #MuslimBan
Maryam Jamshidi @MsJamshidi

Say hello to my 87-year-old Iranian grandmother, who is now banned from coming to the United States #MuslimBan

Reply Retweet Favorite
Revised #travelban will #keepamericasafe frm my 97yo #Iranian grandma &amp;her radical belief that all meals need a gla… https://t.co/bJ36Xx2SBd
Yasmin Radjy @yasminradjy

Revised #travelban will #keepamericasafe frm my 97yo #Iranian grandma &amp;her radical belief that all meals need a gla… https://t.co/bJ36Xx2SBd

Reply Retweet Favorite
This is my grandmother. This is who @realDonaldTrump and @marcorubio are keeping out of the United States… https://t.co/Cye2aNvsbw
Shayan Modarres Esq. @shayanmodarres

This is my grandmother. This is who @realDonaldTrump and @marcorubio are keeping out of the United States… https://t.co/Cye2aNvsbw

Reply Retweet Favorite
Is this the face of terror? #grandparentsnotterrorists
Ala Hashemi-Haeri @AlaHashemi

Is this the face of terror? #grandparentsnotterrorists

Reply Retweet Favorite

Following the outrage over the definition of a "close" family relationship, the state of Hawaii on Thursday filed an emergency motion, asking a federal judge to determine whether the Trump administration had interpreted the Supreme Court's decision too narrowly.

In a court filing, Hawaii said the US government had misinterpreted the Supreme Court by banning people who ~actually~ have a close family relationship with US citizens.

Anup Kaphle is a deputy world editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London. His secure PGP fingerprint is AA69 A7F0 91A0 8CF9 F06A 8343 05EE 4615 8CD5 33D8.

Contact Anup Kaphle at anup.kaphle@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

