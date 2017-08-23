Hundreds Gather Outside Moscow Court In Support Of Russian Director Detained Over Fraud Charges

Russian authorities arrested prominent theater director Kirill Serebrennikov over accusations of embezzling government funds, but his supporters say the charges are politically motivated.

Serebrennikov was arrested by Russian investigators overnight on Tuesday from a hotel in St. Petersburg, and charged with embezzling 68M roubles (about $1.1M) of government funds — the money was awarded for a theatre project to advance contemporary dance, music and theatre popular. Serebrennikov has denied the accusations and pleaded not guilty in court.

Russian investigators had first arrested Serebrennikov in May, when they raided his flat and took him away for questioning on a fraud case. Authorities also searched the Gogol Center then, and arrested two other theatre directors and an accountant, all of whom have denied involvement, according to the BBC.



Serebrennikov's arrest has shaken the arts world in Russia, where many supporters say the charges against him are politically motivated, and fear that the government is sending a message. "We are living in a completely irrational situation" said Lyudmila Ulitskaya, an internationally-acclaimed novelist, outside the court on Wednesday. Улицкая у Басманного суда. Слова можно разобрать?

On Wednesday, Serebrennikov was presented in a Moscow court, which is deciding whether he should remain in custody or be put under house arrest. #Серебренников в зале суда

Hundreds of supporters have gathered outside the court. У Басманного суда. Сейчас #Серебренников #Гоголь-центр #суд

Басманный суд. Очень много людей пришло к суду в поддержку К.Серебренникова.Люди не расходятся. #Серебренников

Supporters included prominent artists like Vladimir Mirzoyev, an award-winning director who has also been an outspoken critic of President Vladimir Putin. Владимир Мирзоев пришел к Басманному суду поддержать Кирилла Серебренникова

Many supporters crammed into the courtroom. В Басманном суде. #Серебренников

Serebrennikov faces up to 10 years in prison if the court finds him guilty.

Following his arrest, Boris Akunin, one of Russian's best-selling novelists, said the decision to detain someone like Serebrennikov had showed "Russia has moved to a new stage of existence with new rules."

"Arrests of prominent international artists only happens in our country when there is a a direct order from the chief leader," Akunin wrote. "Director Serebrennikov was arrested not by the Investigative Committee, he was arrested by Putin." Nearly 14,000 people have signed an online petition to the country's investigative committee, calling for the case against Serebrennikov to be dropped.

"Artists should have the right to freely express their opinions. It is guaranteed by the Constitution of our country," the petition says. "Organs of law and order should not turn into a truncheon to intimidate those who disagree with the policy of the authorities."

Anup Kaphle is a deputy world editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London. His secure PGP fingerprint is AA69 A7F0 91A0 8CF9 F06A 8343 05EE 4615 8CD5 33D8. Contact Anup Kaphle at anup.kaphle@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

