How Much Of A Caffeine Expert Are You?

1.A double espresso from StarbucksTall Starbucks Coffee (12 oz.)
The tall coffee has more caffeine!
It has 260 mg of caffeine while a double espresso only has 150 mg. So, when you're trying to wake up, keep it simple with a plain ol' cup of joe.
2.Hershey's Special Dark Chocolate Bar (1.45 oz.)Grande Starbucks Decaf Coffee (16 oz.)A cup of Celestial Seasonings Matcha Green Tea (8 oz.)
A Grande decaf has more caffeine!
Surprise! Decaf coffee isn't actually caffeine-free. A grande from Starbucks, for example, has about 25 mg of caffeine, while a bar of Hershey's Special Dark Chocolate and a cup of Celestial Seasonings Matcha Green Tea both have 20 mg.
3.One serving Califia Farms Cold Brew Coffee with Almondmilk (8 oz.)One serving Nescafe Taster's Choice French Roast Instant Coffee (6 oz.)One bottle Starbucks Iced Coffee + Milk (11 oz.)One cup Celestial Seasonings Morning Thunder Black Tea (8 oz.)
4.Medium Dunkaccino (14 oz.)Single espresso from StarbucksSmall Panera Bread Iced Caffe Mocha (20 oz.)Can of Red Bull (8.4 oz.)
A small Panera Bread Iced Caffe Mocha has more caffeine!
About 193 mg to be exact. By comparison, a can of Red Bull and a medium Dunkaccino both have about 83 mg of caffeine each, while a single espresso from Starbucks has 75 mg.
5.Venti Starbucks Iced Coffee (24 oz.)Medium Dunkin Donuts Iced Coffee (24 oz.)Large Tim Horton's Iced CoffeeSmall Panera Bread Iced Coffee (20 oz.)
It's the Dunkin Donuts medium iced coffee!
Dunkin Donuts does not play when it comes to iced coffee, with a medium size having 297 mg of caffeine. After DD, a large Tim Hortons iced coffee comes in at 285 mg of caffeine, while a Venti Starbucks iced coffee has 235 mg and a small Panera Bread iced coffee has 210 mg.
6.Can of Mountain Dew Kickstart Blood Orange (12 oz.)Large Dunkin Donuts Vanilla Chai (20 oz.)Clif Energy Bar
7.Can of Coke (12 oz.)Can of Pepsi (12 oz.)Can of Dr. Pepper (12 oz.)Can of Mountain Dew (12 oz.)
8.Starbucks Grande Caramel Frappucino (16 oz.)Small McCafé Latte (12 oz.)Clif Shot Energy Gel (1.2 oz.)Monster Energy (8 oz.)
9.Red Bull (8.4 oz)NOS High Performance Energy Drink (16 oz.)Monster Energy (8 oz.)Rockstar Energy Drink Double Strength (8 oz.)
NOS High Performance Energy Drink has more caffeine!
One can of NOS has 224 mg of caffeine. Even if you drank half, it would still have more caffeine than Red Bull (83 mg), Monster Energy (92 mg), and Rockstar (80 mg).
10.Small Tim Hortons Original BlendSmall Tim Hortons Dark Roast
It's the Original Blend!
A small Original Blend has about 140 mg of caffeine while a Dark Roast has 135 mg. Fun fact: Darker roasts don't actually have more caffeine than lighter roasts — there's actually very little difference between the two when it comes to that. Here's why.
11.5-Hour Energy Decaf (1.9 oz.)Grande Starbucks Chocolate Banana Smoothie (16 oz.)3 pieces Bali's Best Coffee Candy
How Much Of A Caffeine Expert Are You?
It's cool, though! Hopefully this quiz taught you some things about which foods/drinks have caffeine, and how much. Now go forth and choose your caffeine vessel wisely!
Not bad! Chances are you stick to what you know, and that's perfectly fine. But now that you've finished this quiz, we hope you'll get out there more knowledgeable than before about what will get you buzzed.
That's awesome! Chances are nobody will EVER catch you over-caffeinated and jittery. Go you, you caffeine master.