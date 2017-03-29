Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. LGBT
  13. Life
  14. Music
  15. Nifty
  16. Parents
  17. Podcasts
  18. Politics
  19. Puzzles
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. Weekend
  30. World
Health

How Much Of A Caffeine Expert Are You?

Your wakefulness depends on it.

Posted on
Anthony Rivas
Anthony Rivas
BuzzFeed News Reporter

  1. 1.

    None
    Anthony Rivas / Getty Images
    A double espresso from Starbucks
    Via Joe Raedle / gettyimages.com
    A double espresso from Starbucks
    Tall Starbucks Coffee (12 oz.)
    Via @museumtickets / instagram.com
    Tall Starbucks Coffee (12 oz.)
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The tall coffee has more caffeine!

    It has 260 mg of caffeine while a double espresso only has 150 mg. So, when you're trying to wake up, keep it simple with a plain ol' cup of joe.

  2. 2.

    None
    Anthony Rivas / Getty Images
    Hershey's Special Dark Chocolate Bar (1.45 oz.)
    Via @jonah_alburez / instagram.com
    Hershey's Special Dark Chocolate Bar (1.45 oz.)
    Grande Starbucks Decaf Coffee (16 oz.)
    Via @starbucks / instagram.com
    Grande Starbucks Decaf Coffee (16 oz.)
    A cup of Celestial Seasonings Matcha Green Tea (8 oz.)
    Via @mrsboogersnooger / instagram.com
    A cup of Celestial Seasonings Matcha Green Tea (8 oz.)
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    A Grande decaf has more caffeine!

    Surprise! Decaf coffee isn't actually caffeine-free. A grande from Starbucks, for example, has about 25 mg of caffeine, while a bar of Hershey's Special Dark Chocolate and a cup of Celestial Seasonings Matcha Green Tea both have 20 mg.

  3. 3.

    None
    Anthony Rivas / Getty Images
    One serving Califia Farms Cold Brew Coffee with Almondmilk (8 oz.)
    Via califiafarms.com
    One serving Califia Farms Cold Brew Coffee with Almondmilk (8 oz.)
    One serving Nescafe Taster's Choice French Roast Instant Coffee (6 oz.)
    Via amazon.com
    One serving Nescafe Taster's Choice French Roast Instant Coffee (6 oz.)
    One bottle Starbucks Iced Coffee + Milk (11 oz.)
    Via starbucks.com
    One bottle Starbucks Iced Coffee + Milk (11 oz.)
    One cup Celestial Seasonings Morning Thunder Black Tea (8 oz.)
    Via amazon.com
    One cup Celestial Seasonings Morning Thunder Black Tea (8 oz.)
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's the Starbucks Iced Coffee!

    Each bottle has about 110 mg of caffeine. On the other hand, the cold brew has about 50 mg of caffeine per serving, while a cup of the instant coffee has 65 mg and a cup of the black tea has 35 mg.

  4. 4.

    None
    Medium Dunkaccino (14 oz.)
    Via @__Shiro__ / instagram.com
    Medium Dunkaccino (14 oz.)
    Single espresso from Starbucks
    Via Joe Raedle / gettyimages.com
    Single espresso from Starbucks
    Small Panera Bread Iced Caffe Mocha (20 oz.)
    Via panerabread.com
    Small Panera Bread Iced Caffe Mocha (20 oz.)
    Can of Red Bull (8.4 oz.)
    Via Alexander Klein / gettyimages.com
    Can of Red Bull (8.4 oz.)
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    A small Panera Bread Iced Caffe Mocha has more caffeine!

    About 193 mg to be exact. By comparison, a can of Red Bull and a medium Dunkaccino both have about 83 mg of caffeine each, while a single espresso from Starbucks has 75 mg.

  5. 5.

    None
    Anthony Rivas / Getty Images
    Venti Starbucks Iced Coffee (24 oz.)
    Via @kosinggame / instagram.com
    Venti Starbucks Iced Coffee (24 oz.)
    Medium Dunkin Donuts Iced Coffee (24 oz.)
    Via @shaemari_3 / instagram.com
    Medium Dunkin Donuts Iced Coffee (24 oz.)
    Large Tim Horton's Iced Coffee
    Via @lildrewzy / instagram.com
    Large Tim Horton's Iced Coffee
    Small Panera Bread Iced Coffee (20 oz.)
    Via panerabread.com
    Small Panera Bread Iced Coffee (20 oz.)
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's the Dunkin Donuts medium iced coffee!

    Dunkin Donuts does not play when it comes to iced coffee, with a medium size having 297 mg of caffeine. After DD, a large Tim Hortons iced coffee comes in at 285 mg of caffeine, while a Venti Starbucks iced coffee has 235 mg and a small Panera Bread iced coffee has 210 mg.

  6. 6.

    None
    Anthony Rivas / Getty Images
    Can of Mountain Dew Kickstart Blood Orange (12 oz.)
    Via mountaindew.com
    Can of Mountain Dew Kickstart Blood Orange (12 oz.)
    Large Dunkin Donuts Vanilla Chai (20 oz.)
    Via polyvore.com
    Large Dunkin Donuts Vanilla Chai (20 oz.)
    Clif Energy Bar
    Via clifbar.com
    Clif Energy Bar
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The vanilla chai has more caffeine!

    A large Dunkin Donuts Vanilla Chai has 82 mg of caffeine. There are only 68 mg of caffeine in a can of Mountain Dew Kickstart and 50 mg of caffeine in a Clif Bar.

  7. 7.

    None
    Anthony Rivas / Getty Images
    Can of Coke (12 oz.)
    Via Justin Sullivan / gettyimages.com
    Can of Coke (12 oz.)
    Can of Pepsi (12 oz.)
    Via Joe Raedle / gettyimages.com
    Can of Pepsi (12 oz.)
    Can of Dr. Pepper (12 oz.)
    Via @drpepper / instagram.com
    Can of Dr. Pepper (12 oz.)
    Can of Mountain Dew (12 oz.)
    Via @mountaindew / instagram.com
    Can of Mountain Dew (12 oz.)
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Mountain Dew takes the cake for most caffeinated!

    A can of Mountain Dew has 54 mg of caffeine. Meanwhile a can of Coke has 34 mg, a can of Pepsi has 38 mg, and a can of Dr. Pepper has 42 mg.

  8. 8.

    None
    Anthony Rivas / Getty Images
    Starbucks Grande Caramel Frappucino (16 oz.)
    Via starbucks.com
    Starbucks Grande Caramel Frappucino (16 oz.)
    Small McCafé Latte (12 oz.)
    Via mcdonalds.ca
    Small McCafé Latte (12 oz.)
    Clif Shot Energy Gel (1.2 oz.)
    Via clifbar.com
    Clif Shot Energy Gel (1.2 oz.)
    Monster Energy (8 oz.)
    Via Justin Sullivan / gettyimages.com
    Monster Energy (8 oz.)
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Starbucks' Caramel Frappuccino wins!

    A Grande Starbucks Caramel Frappuccino has about 100 mg of caffeine, compared to 71 mg in the latte, 25 mg in the energy gel, and 92 mg in Monster Energy drink.

  9. 9.

    None
    Anthony Rivas / Getty Images
    Red Bull (8.4 oz)
    Via Alexander Klein / gettyimages.com
    Red Bull (8.4 oz)
    NOS High Performance Energy Drink (16 oz.)
    Via @nosenergydrink / instagram.com
    NOS High Performance Energy Drink (16 oz.)
    Monster Energy (8 oz.)
    Via Justin Sullivan / gettyimages.com
    Monster Energy (8 oz.)
    Rockstar Energy Drink Double Strength (8 oz.)
    Via @rockstarenergy / consumerreports.org
    Rockstar Energy Drink Double Strength (8 oz.)
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    NOS High Performance Energy Drink has more caffeine!

    One can of NOS has 224 mg of caffeine. Even if you drank half, it would still have more caffeine than Red Bull (83 mg), Monster Energy (92 mg), and Rockstar (80 mg).

  10. 10.

    None
    Small Tim Hortons Original Blend
    Via timhortons.com
    Small Tim Hortons Original Blend
    Small Tim Hortons Dark Roast
    Via timhortons.com
    Small Tim Hortons Dark Roast
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's the Original Blend!

    A small Original Blend has about 140 mg of caffeine while a Dark Roast has 135 mg. Fun fact: Darker roasts don't actually have more caffeine than lighter roasts — there's actually very little difference between the two when it comes to that. Here's why.

  11. 11.

    None
    5-Hour Energy Decaf (1.9 oz.)
    Via taldepot.com
    5-Hour Energy Decaf (1.9 oz.)
    Grande Starbucks Chocolate Banana Smoothie (16 oz.)
    Via starbucks.com
    Grande Starbucks Chocolate Banana Smoothie (16 oz.)
    3 pieces Bali's Best Coffee Candy
    Via caffeineaddicts.com
    3 pieces Bali's Best Coffee Candy
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The chocolate banana smoothie has the most!

    A Grande Starbucks Banana Chocolate Smoothie has about 15 mg of caffeine, whereas three pieces of the coffee candy have about 9 mg in total and a decaf 5-Hour Energy has 6 mg.

How Much Of A Caffeine Expert Are You?

You're sort of clueless about where all the caffeine is.

It's cool, though! Hopefully this quiz taught you some things about which foods/drinks have caffeine, and how much. Now go forth and choose your caffeine vessel wisely!

You're sort of clueless about where all the caffeine is. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Cheezburger / giphy.com
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
You have a pretty good handle on which foods/drinks have more caffeine.

Not bad! Chances are you stick to what you know, and that's perfectly fine. But now that you've finished this quiz, we hope you'll get out there more knowledgeable than before about what will get you buzzed.

You have a pretty good handle on which foods/drinks have more caffeine. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Warner Bros. / giphy.com
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
You have a firm grip on which foods/drinks have more caffeine.

That's awesome! Chances are nobody will EVER catch you over-caffeinated and jittery. Go you, you caffeine master.

You have a firm grip on which foods/drinks have more caffeine. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
United Artists / giphy.com
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app

Promoted by
Promoted by

Connect With Health