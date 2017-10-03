How Much Do You Actually Know About Antidepressants?

-
1.TrueFalse
It's true.
Experts believe that depression is caused by an imbalance of certain chemicals in the brain, like serotonin and norepinephrine, and that this affects nerve connections. Antidepressants work by making these chemicals more available throughout the brain.
-
2.That the drug is only meant to be used for mental illnesses.That the drug has not been approved by the FDA.That the drug carries serious or life-threatening risks.That children and teens shouldn't use the drug.
A black box warning tells people when a drug has serious or life-threatening risks.
Black box warnings are the strictest of prescription drug warnings. Antidepressants get them because they may increase suicidal thoughts and behaviors in children, teens, and young adults under 25 years old, especially within the first few weeks of starting or when a dose is changed.
-
3.InterferenceInstigatorInhibitorInterrupter
SSRI stands for selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor.
SSRIs work in the brain by increasing levels of serotonin, a neurotransmitter involved in regulating emotion, anxiety, and stress, among other things. They do this by preventing (inhibiting) the absorption (reuptake) of serotonin into nerve cells, which allows the chemical to accumulate.
-
4.They've been proven to decrease symptoms of depression and improve mood in fewer doses than other antidepressants.They are relatively safe and have been proven to cause fewer side effects than other antidepressants.They are the newest version of antidepressants on the market.They work in 100% of patients.
SSRIs are the most commonly prescribed antidepressant because they are relatively safe and have been proven to cause fewer side effects than other kinds of antidepressants.
These side effects include drowsiness, nausea, insomnia, nervousness, dizziness, headache, and blurred vision.
-
5.NOOIsMAOIsSNRIsSSRIsNone of the above
NOOIs aren't a class of antidepressant drug.
MAOIs stands for monoamine oxidase inhibitors, SNRIs stands for selective norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors, and as you know from above, SSRIs stands for selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors. Each class affects neurochemistry in different ways. And as for NOOIs? There's no such thing.
-
6.They help the enzyme monoamine oxidase produce norepinephrine, serotonin, and dopamine in the brain.They prevent the enzyme monoamine oxidase from removing the neurotransmitters norepinephrine, serotonin and dopamine from the brain.They help the enzyme monoamine oxidase remove norepinephrine, serotonin, and dopamine from the brain.They prevent the enzyme monoamine oxidase from producing norepinephrine, serotonin, and dopamine in the brain.
They prevent the enzyme monoamine oxidase from removing the neurotransmitters norepinephrine, serotonin and dopamine from the brain.
The first type of antidepressant ever developed, MAOIs prevent (inhibit) monoamine oxidase from removing those neurotransmitters from the brain. In doing so, it increases the levels of these neurotransmitters so that they can effect changes in the cells and cell circuits that have been impacted by depression.
-
7.ZoloftPaxilProzacTofranilMarzipan
Marzipan is not the name of an antidepressant!
It's actually the name of a confection made with almond paste, sugar, and egg whites.
-
8.TrueFalse
False!
It's actually the other way around. Tricyclics are called first generation antidepressants because they were among the first developed — being introduced in the 1950s. SSRIs came later; the first one was introduced in the 1980s. That SSRI, called zimeldine, was later withdrawn from the market after it was linked to several cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome.
-
-
9.Less effective; thanJust as effective; asMore effective; than
Antidepressants are more effective at treating chronic, severe depression than they are at treating mild depression.
According to the National Institutes of Health, the more severe the depression is, the better antidepressants will work. That means that antidepressants will work better for chronic, moderate, or severe depression than it will for mild depression.
-
10.6-8 weeks4-12 months1-2 years2-3 years
It usually takes about 1-2 years of antidepressant use to prevent relapse — although it might sometimes take longer.
People who might benefit from taking antidepressants for this amount of time include those who've already had several relapses, those who absolutely want to avoid a relapse, and those who have chronic depression.
-
11.AnxiousnessHeart problemsEpileptic fitsLiver damage
Anxiousness is not an uncommon side effect of taking antidepressants.
Over half of all people who use antidepressants report experiencing side effects, which usually occur during the first few weeks of treatment. These side effects typically include dry mouth, headaches, anxiousness, feeling faint, and a decreased sex drive. Only a very small number of people have reported heart problems, epileptic fits, and liver damage.
-
12.ConstipationDizzinessDry mouthTremblingAll of the aboveNone of the above
Tricyclics are more likely than SSRIs to cause all of these side effects.
On the other hand, SSRIs are more likely than tricyclics to cause diarrhea, headaches, sleep problems, and nausea. Different types of antidepressants will cause different side effects, so it's worth talking to your doctor about what the pros and cons are — that way you'll find the best fit for you.
-
13.They both increase levels of serotonin and norepinephrine in the brain.They are both first generation antidepressants.Neither should be used to treat major depressive disorder.They both have the same molecular structure.
Both increase levels of serotonin and norepinephrine in the brain!
They do this by preventing molecules of norepinephrine and serotonin from being absorbed back into the nerves. This causes them to accumulate in the brain, increasing their levels and ultimately improving mood. SNRIs, however, are a newer class of antidepressants, which cause fewer side effects.
-
14.Diabetic neuropathyPremature ejaculationGeneralized anxiety disorderMigraine headachesAll of the above
It's all of the above.
Research has shown SSRIs may help treat all of these conditions — although, fun fact, it's actually the side effects of SSRIs that helps people with premature ejaculation.
-
15.SSRIsSNRIsMAOIsTricyclicsSSNRIs
Serotonin syndrome is most often associated with MAOIs.
Serotonin syndrome occurs when serotonin levels get too high in the brain, and it can lead to symptoms like shivering, diarrhea, fever, seizures, agitation, hallucinations, and stiff or rigid muscles. While it's usually linked to MAOI use, it can also happen with newer classes of antidepressants if used alongside certain other medications.
-
16.InsomniaAnxietyElectric shock sensationsDry mouthDizziness
Dry mouth isn't a symptom of antidepressant withdrawal.
Everything else is, though, and they typically happen within a day or two of stopping. Antidepressants aren't addictive, but they can cause withdrawal symptoms if they're discontinued too fast — especially if they've been used for more than six weeks. For this reason, people who are on antidepressants should always talk to their doctor if they want to discontinue use, since their doctor might recommend gradually reducing the dose.
How Much Do You Actually Know About Antidepressants?
Hey, there ARE a lot of them, and each has slightly different effects on the body, so it can get pretty complicated. That said, there's always room for improvement — especially if you're thinking of going on these drugs — so we hope you learned something from this quiz!
It's not bad, but you could definitely benefit from knowing a thing or two more, especially if taking these drugs is something you're considering. Hopefully this quiz helped you move in that direction!
Maybe it's because you're someone who's used them, or maybe you work/know people who have depression. Either way, it's great that you know so much about them, and we hope you can spread that knowledge to others who are in need.