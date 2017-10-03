How Much Do You Actually Know About Antidepressants?

Correct! Wrong! Dry mouth isn't a symptom of antidepressant withdrawal.

Everything else is, though, and they typically happen within a day or two of stopping. Antidepressants aren't addictive, but they can cause withdrawal symptoms if they're discontinued too fast — especially if they've been used for more than six weeks. For this reason, people who are on antidepressants should always talk to their doctor if they want to discontinue use, since their doctor might recommend gradually reducing the dose.