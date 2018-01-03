27 Amazing Reasons To Work Out That Aren't Weight Loss

I want to finally be able to do the splits! I'm a 16-year-old gymnast, and last May I found out I pulled five muscles in my right thigh. I had to take the summer off of gymnastics competition prep and go to intense physical therapy. Now I'm continuing gymnastics, but my flexibility isn't what it used to be and I'm definitely not as skilled. I just want to be able to flip, twist, and stretch like I used to.

—marcellaschlote