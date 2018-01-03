 back to top
Health

27 Amazing Reasons To Work Out That Aren't Weight Loss

Sometimes you just want to pick up your dog without throwing your back out.

Anthony Rivas
Kate Bubacz / BuzzFeed News

We asked the BuzzFeed Community to tell us about their fitness goals that have nothing to do with weight loss, and they did NOT disappoint.

You can see all the things they want to accomplish below — they're all amazing!

1. To be able to reach new heights with incredible views.

I decided this year that I always want to be in good enough shape to climb a mountain! I love to explore, and I don't want a lack of physical fitness to ever stop me from seeing new sights or reaching new heights.—hannahk30
2. To finally, FINALLY work out consistently.

I was tired of just making excuses for me not working out, so I decided I wanted to do something more for myself. I signed up to run a tough mudder half. It forced me to work out, and I got stronger and stronger. I ran the actual event and had a blast AND completed every obstacle. Now I'm signed up for the Tough Mudder Full and I can't wait to add five more miles to my course!—pricklycactusflower
3. To ensure survival if (and when) there's a zombie apocalypse.

So that you have a better chance of survival for the zombie apocalypse!—tristyns3
4. To be as strong as your favorite superhero.

I want to reach Wonder Woman levels of strength and power. One step at a time.—PhantomQueen
5. To have enough energy to wear out your dogs.

I have a really great dog named Cisco and I want to be able to wear him out on runs and hikes in the woods. The fact that fresh air helps my anxiety and OCD is a bonus. :) —littlebrat
6. And have the strength to take them on more adventures.

My fitness goal is to be able to carry my 26-pound puppy on my shoulders and back in his special dog backpack so I can take him on more adventures. The pic is me taking him for his first puppuccino. —biancanoelle
7. To master a new skill that's actually fun and interesting.

I have always wanted to go scuba diving so I recently got private swim lessons and I'm going to start swimming three to four times a week. I want to become a strong swimmer so I can scuba dive!—cherrieluv4
8. To keep calm and focused despite all the madness that life brings your way.

For me, exercising has always been the best way to focus. If I have a big test in school or a hard time at work, or if my mind is just all over the place, a quick work out always gets me in the right head space.—lizzyparent
9. And to truly start loving life.

I started going to the gym because I did want to lose weight initially, but it turned out differently. I stopped weighing myself because the number wasn't changing much, but I could feel that my body was getting stronger and my mental health was getting stronger with it. I woke up with more energy and motivation for life. Any bit of depression I had went away by going to the gym on a regular basis.—angieangg23
10. To savor every moment when you travel without your body clocking out.

I went to Italy and Greece on a trip over the summer and we did a lot of hiking. I wanted to die every single minute of climbing up to the temple of Apollo in Delphi. I want to get fit so that I can enjoy my life, because I saw so many beautiful things on that trip and didn't appreciate or enjoy them at all because I was in physical agony the whole time.—delaneyi2
11. To sleep a little bit better at night.

At 23, I finally went to a sleep specialist for my night terrors. She told me that I don't get into deep sleep. To my surprise, her treatment wasn't a bottle of pills but that I should start exercising. I've started jogging every other day and I can't recall the last time I had a night terror. I feel more energized and just healthier in general.—enchock12
12. To have the strength to lift your bodyweight no matter which exercises you do.

Doing a bodyweight lift. I so far managed to deadlift my body weight and I want to do the same to my squats, snatch, and clean and jerk.—atinnag
13. To remain healthy no matter how old you get.

I turned 30 and decided I didn't want to have a heart attack before I was 40, so I started working out. —marcys459a5a485
14. To never again be out of breath when you're running late.

My fitness goal is to be able to walk up the stairs without losing my breath! Walking to my classes on campus can be rushed sometimes, and it's embarrassing to run into the classroom out of breath when it was only one or two flights. It's something I've always been insecure about, so I want to change it!—shaea4560070e3
15. To have the stamina to keep up with your kids and still do things you like to do.

Get back into surfing. That is as a pretty regular pre-kid activity, but I haven't surfed in five years. Thing is, one parent must stay on shore herding a 2- and 4-year-old away from head-high shore pound. So I have to have the stamina to chase them around while my husband surfs THEN be able to paddle out myself.—katrinas490cf8b1d
16. Or maybe just to be there for them as you age.

I had a baby at 37 years old, and it hit me pretty hard. I've committed to being in the best shape of my life when I turn 40 next year so I can keep up with her!—jenniferj32
17. To keep going hard at a sport you love, even if you'll never do it for a living.

I'm a water polo player in high school. My goal is to improve my game in the water enough that I can play both the wing and goalie positions helpfully in a game. I also want to take more pride in myself as an athlete. I'm never going to be a champion water polo player, but that doesn't mean I can't work hard or that I'm not allowed to enjoy it! —momentumjump
18. To ride a bicycle longer and farther than ever before.

I have a bicycle, but not the strength or stamina to actually ride it anywhere. So I've joined a gym with the intention of being able to ride my bicycle.—aprlb
19. To finish a fitness class without having to take a break.

I want to finish a barre class without having to stop or come out of form for a break!—ryleaw2
20. And similarly, to dance all the way through the night.

I want to be able to dance all night at parties without having to take 100 breaks to catch my breath.—k4aa18d090
21. To regain the athletic ability you had before getting injured.

I want to finally be able to do the splits! I'm a 16-year-old gymnast, and last May I found out I pulled five muscles in my right thigh. I had to take the summer off of gymnastics competition prep and go to intense physical therapy. Now I'm continuing gymnastics, but my flexibility isn't what it used to be and I'm definitely not as skilled. I just want to be able to flip, twist, and stretch like I used to.—marcellaschlote
22. Or just to get back to your norm after a health problem or condition.

I was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome three years ago and then had a spinal fusion 18 months later. My fitness goal is to regain my strength and endurance. I may never run marathons again but I absolutely love dancing now (jazz, tap, ballet).—laurelc4765fd23e
23. To prove you are still strong AF despite any challenges.

As someone who used to be very active and loved dancing and playing football, but who is now mostly wheelchair-bound, I want to get into sports that I can do from my wheelchair — especially archery! I don't want my hard-earned muscles to waste away just because my body is uncooperative.—heatherkradel
24. To train for and run a race in the name of self-care.

I trained for and ran a half-marathon because I wanted to do something totally and completely for myself. Nobody else benefited from me running it, so it was a great way for me to focus on myself and put myself first, which is something we all need to do now and then!—greerr3
25. To do all the cool shit yogis do, and gain strength while you're at it.

I want to be able to do a headstand and basically be a yogi, because they're so cool and strong.—reneeb18
26. To not only complete an exercise, but do it with perfect form as well.

It might sound easy and simple to some people but I am really going to focus on being able to do five consistent pull-ups and push-ups using the right form!—veronican4bc1b2997
27. To keep seeing your personal records go up and up.

I took up powerlifting last year and there's nothing better than the high of seeing your PR numbers go up.—marissac40e8dd5b0
Responses have been edited for clarity and length.

