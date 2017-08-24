18 Things ER Nurses Want You To Know

An ER stay can last anywhere from 3-10 hours. Trust us, it’s not because we’re just sitting around doing nothing. Machines break down, hospitals are short staffed…there are a variety of reasons why your stay can take so long. But the most probable reason is simply that other patients need care first. For example, trauma patients are always bumped to the top of our priority list. So if there’s a waiting room full of people and someone goes in before you, you should be glad you’re not that person, because they’re most likely sicker than you. Likewise, we don’t like to ignore anyone once they’re in the ER, but if we haven’t been in your room in a while, it’s because you’re OK in relation to other people we’re taking care of.