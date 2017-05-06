How Much Hygge Is In Your Life?

Hygge (pronounced hoo-guh) is a way of life that goes back hundreds of years and is central to Danish culture — and it's something other countries in the West have been trying to catch on to recently.

Simply put, hygge emphasizes relaxation, coziness, being present, and creating and feeling like we're in a safe space — one where we can do the things we enjoy with (or without) the people we're closest to. And who doesn't want more of that in their life?! It can refer to a moment in time, a single experience, or a general state of being in your everyday life.

Below, we've compiled a list of hyggelig (the adjective form) things from The Little Book of Hygge by Meik Wiking. Some of them might already be part of your life, while some might inspire you to add more hygge to it.