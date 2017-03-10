Get Our App!
This Dog Is Once Again Acting As A Fill-In Dad For…
People Are Celebrating Girl Love After This Woman…
21 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week
Take This Really Creepy Quiz And We’ll Tell You How…
We Tried To Survive Tom Brady’s Diet video
Sessions Orders The Resignations Of Nearly Half Of…
Someone Spray-Painted Holocaust Denial Graffiti On…
9 Incredible Photo Stories You Absolutely Can’t Miss
If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz, You’re Getting Sucker…
Health

22 Delicious Ways To Eat More Veggies Without Even Trying

Embrace the veggie.

Anthony Rivas
Anthony Rivas
BuzzFeed News Reporter

In a ~perfect world~, we’d be able to eat whatever we wanted and still get all the nutritional benefits that come with eating vegetables.

View this image ›

NBC / Via giphy.com

But unfortunately, this isn’t a perfect world.

Eating veggies is actually integral to a balanced diet, and the USDA recommends that everyone eat about 2 1/2 to 3 cups a day. That includes a variety of vegetables, including dark, leafy greens, red and orange veggies, beans and peas, and starchy vegetables. However, since these are general recommendations, your individual needs may be different. (Oh, and to be clear, a cup of of veggies would equal 1 cup of raw or cooked vegetables, or 2 cups of raw leafy greens.)

In order to help you get more vegetables each day and still enjoy the foods you like, here are some recipes that do a great job at either concealing the veggies inside or transforming them into something far more appetizing than their raw form.

Enjoy!

1. Turn a plain ol’ grilled cheese into a veggie-filled grilled cheese.

Turn a plain ol' grilled cheese into a veggie-filled grilled cheese.

View this image ›

Lisa Lin / Via ohmyveggies.com

This recipe calls for cooking and blending the butternut squash and garlic together, then spreading it on the bread like a condiment before grilling. Add some spinach and you’ll have yourself something amazing.

Get the recipe here.

2. Make cheese and cauliflower the vessel for your tots.

Make cheese and cauliflower the vessel for your tots.

View this image ›

Taylor Kiser / Via foodfaithfitness.com

This lower-carb tot is made possible by replacing the potato with cauliflower. So you can have all the tots, all the time.

Get the recipe here.

3. Have these sweet potato oat cups ready so you’ll always have a serving of veggies for breakfast.

Have these sweet potato oat cups ready so you'll always have a serving of veggies for breakfast.

View this image ›

Allie McDonald / Via missallieskitchen.com

Veggies all day, err day.

Get the recipe here.

4. Or try these zucchini carrot apple muffins in the A.M.

Or try these zucchini carrot apple muffins in the A.M.

View this image ›

Lindsay Livingston / Via theleangreenbean.com

Lightly sweetened and full of fruits and veggies. The perfect to-go snack.

Get the recipe here.

5. Add some spinach or kale to your fruit smoothie.

Add some spinach or kale to your fruit smoothie.

View this image ›

Rebecca Dwyre / Via nourishedtheblog.com

A green smoothie that doesn’t taste like one.

Get the recipe here.

6. Or try cauliflower.

Or try cauliflower.

View this image ›

Harriet Smith / Via harrietemily.com

Cauliflower has a milder taste when raw, so your smoothie will still taste great.

Get the recipe here.

7. Add pumpkin puree to chili for an added serving of veggies.

Add pumpkin puree to chili for an added serving of veggies.

View this image ›

Christina / Sweet Peas Kitchen / Via sweetpeaskitchen.com

Chili is the perfect place to hide veggies and still get great flavor. In addition to pumpkin, this one includes onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes.

Here’s the recipe.

8. Hide sweet potatoes in yummy chocolate brownies.

Hide sweet potatoes in yummy chocolate brownies.

View this image ›

Erin Clarke / Via wellplated.com

Veggies are good, even in dessert. Here, the sweet potatoes add moisture and natural sweetness, without any of the sweet potato flavor.

Get the recipe here.

9. Give zucchini noodles a try.

Give zucchini noodles a try.

View this image ›

Lindsay / Pinch Of Yum / Via pinchofyum.com

And immerse them in some creamy garlic roasted red pepper sauce for good measure.

Get the recipe here.

10. And while you’re at it, throw some zucchini into the mix for lighter, softer meatballs.

And while you’re at it, throw some zucchini into the mix for lighter, softer meatballs.

View this image ›

Zrinka / Diet Taste / Via diettaste.com

You can add even more vegetables to your dish by cooking them in a tomato sauce made with puréed onion and carrot.

Get both recipes here.

11. Stuff your baked potatoes with veggie-filled, cheesy taco filling.

Stuff your baked potatoes with veggie-filled, cheesy taco filling.

View this image ›

Courtney O’Dell / Via sweetcsdesigns.com

A fusion of deliciousness.

Get the recipe here.

12. Or just stick with a veggified taco filling.

Or just stick with a veggified taco filling.

View this image ›

Natalie Perry / Via perrysplate.com

Bell peppers, zucchini, chiles, corn, and herbs — this recipe is full of it.

Get it here.

13. Swap pizza dough for a cauliflower crust.

Swap pizza dough for a cauliflower crust.

View this image ›

Olena Osipov / Via ifoodreal.com

A delicious alternative to a bread crust, this lower-carb — yet still delicious — pizza puts your toppings in the spotlight.

Get the recipe here.

14. Turn zucchini into fries.

Turn zucchini into fries.

View this image ›

Samantha / Wholesome Patisserie / Via wholesomepatisserie.com

Golden, crispy, and ready in as little as 20 minutes.

Get the recipe here.

15. Or use carrots.

Or use carrots.

View this image ›

Laura / Momables / Via momables.com

Super easy to make, and tasty AF.

Get the recipe here.

16. Or parsnips.

Or parsnips.

View this image ›

Kelly / Hidden Fruits And Veggies / Via hiddenfruitsandveggies.com

Crispy on the outside, tender on the inside. How they should be.

Get the recipe here.

17. Eat ALL the cheesy goodness with this squash and cauliflower mac and cheese.

Eat ALL the cheesy goodness with this squash and cauliflower mac and cheese.

View this image ›

Sarah Menanix / Via snixykitchen.com

Yellow squash and cauliflower add a subtle flavor boost amid all the cheesy glory.

Get the recipe here.

18. Make veggie enchiladas that are so good you’ll forget they have nutrients.

Make veggie enchiladas that are so good you'll forget they have nutrients.

View this image ›

Lori Yates / Via foxeslovelemons.com

This one mixes mushrooms, spinach, artichoke, and a variety of herbs.

Get the recipe here.

19. Upgrade your childhood sloppy joes with carrots, zucchini, and bell peppers.

Upgrade your childhood sloppy joes with carrots, zucchini, and bell peppers.

View this image ›

Shawnda / The Brewer and the Baker / Via thebrewerandthebaker.com

Part childhood nostalgia, part adulthood responsibility.

Get the recipe here.

20. Add kale to your guacamole.

Add kale to your guacamole.

View this image ›

Mary Ann Murray / Via thekitchenpaper.com

Some might call this sacrilege, but hey, we’re all sinners.

Get the recipe here.

21. Bake a Cajun cauliflower casserole.

Bake a Cajun cauliflower casserole.

View this image ›

Taylor Kiser / Via foodfaithfitness.com

Delicious jambalaya flavor and chock full of veggies.

Get the recipe here.

22. And finally, try these breakfast pops with mango, banana, blueberries and (*gasp*) spinach.

And finally, try these breakfast pops with mango, banana, blueberries and (*gasp*) spinach.

View this image ›

Sophia DeSantis / Via veggiesdontbite.com

Good for you anytime of the day, really.

Get the recipe here.

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

More
 
  Your Reaction?
  REACT WITH GIF
 

    Starting soon, you'll only be able to post a comment on BuzzFeed using a Facebook account or via our app. If you have questions or thoughts, email us here.

    Contributions

    In The News Today
    Download the BuzzFeed News app
    This Is How People Around The World Feel About Traveling To The US Now

    by Susie Armitage

    Connect With Health
    Follow Us On Apple News
    BuzzFeed health
    More Health ›
    Now Buzzing