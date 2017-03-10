22 Delicious Ways To Eat More Veggies Without Even Trying
Embrace the veggie.
In a ~perfect world~, we’d be able to eat whatever we wanted and still get all the nutritional benefits that come with eating vegetables.
But unfortunately, this isn’t a perfect world.
Eating veggies is actually integral to a balanced diet, and the USDA recommends that everyone eat about 2 1/2 to 3 cups a day. That includes a variety of vegetables, including dark, leafy greens, red and orange veggies, beans and peas, and starchy vegetables. However, since these are general recommendations, your individual needs may be different. (Oh, and to be clear, a cup of of veggies would equal 1 cup of raw or cooked vegetables, or 2 cups of raw leafy greens.)
In order to help you get more vegetables each day and still enjoy the foods you like, here are some recipes that do a great job at either concealing the veggies inside or transforming them into something far more appetizing than their raw form.
Enjoy!
1. Turn a plain ol’ grilled cheese into a veggie-filled grilled cheese.
This recipe calls for cooking and blending the butternut squash and garlic together, then spreading it on the bread like a condiment before grilling. Add some spinach and you’ll have yourself something amazing.
Get the recipe here.
2. Make cheese and cauliflower the vessel for your tots.
This lower-carb tot is made possible by replacing the potato with cauliflower. So you can have all the tots, all the time.
Get the recipe here.
3. Have these sweet potato oat cups ready so you’ll always have a serving of veggies for breakfast.
Veggies all day, err day.
Get the recipe here.
4. Or try these zucchini carrot apple muffins in the A.M.
Lightly sweetened and full of fruits and veggies. The perfect to-go snack.
Get the recipe here.
5. Add some spinach or kale to your fruit smoothie.
A green smoothie that doesn’t taste like one.
Get the recipe here.
6. Or try cauliflower.
Cauliflower has a milder taste when raw, so your smoothie will still taste great.
Get the recipe here.
7. Add pumpkin puree to chili for an added serving of veggies.
Chili is the perfect place to hide veggies and still get great flavor. In addition to pumpkin, this one includes onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes.
Here’s the recipe.
8. Hide sweet potatoes in yummy chocolate brownies.
Veggies are good, even in dessert. Here, the sweet potatoes add moisture and natural sweetness, without any of the sweet potato flavor.
Get the recipe here.
9. Give zucchini noodles a try.
And immerse them in some creamy garlic roasted red pepper sauce for good measure.
Get the recipe here.
10. And while you’re at it, throw some zucchini into the mix for lighter, softer meatballs.
You can add even more vegetables to your dish by cooking them in a tomato sauce made with puréed onion and carrot.
Get both recipes here.
11. Stuff your baked potatoes with veggie-filled, cheesy taco filling.
A fusion of deliciousness.
Get the recipe here.
12. Or just stick with a veggified taco filling.
Bell peppers, zucchini, chiles, corn, and herbs — this recipe is full of it.
Get it here.
13. Swap pizza dough for a cauliflower crust.
A delicious alternative to a bread crust, this lower-carb — yet still delicious — pizza puts your toppings in the spotlight.
Get the recipe here.
14. Turn zucchini into fries.
Golden, crispy, and ready in as little as 20 minutes.
Get the recipe here.
15. Or use carrots.
Super easy to make, and tasty AF.
Get the recipe here.
16. Or parsnips.
Crispy on the outside, tender on the inside. How they should be.
Get the recipe here.
17. Eat ALL the cheesy goodness with this squash and cauliflower mac and cheese.
Yellow squash and cauliflower add a subtle flavor boost amid all the cheesy glory.
Get the recipe here.
18. Make veggie enchiladas that are so good you’ll forget they have nutrients.
This one mixes mushrooms, spinach, artichoke, and a variety of herbs.
Get the recipe here.
19. Upgrade your childhood sloppy joes with carrots, zucchini, and bell peppers.
Part childhood nostalgia, part adulthood responsibility.
Get the recipe here.
20. Add kale to your guacamole.
Some might call this sacrilege, but hey, we’re all sinners.
Get the recipe here.
21. Bake a Cajun cauliflower casserole.
Delicious jambalaya flavor and chock full of veggies.
Get the recipe here.
22. And finally, try these breakfast pops with mango, banana, blueberries and (*gasp*) spinach.
Good for you anytime of the day, really.
Get the recipe here.
