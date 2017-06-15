Sections

Health

18 Hilarious Tweets For People Who Can't Stand The Summer Heat

"My favorite beach vacation game is Guess Which Body Part You Missed With Sunscreen And Now Needs Medical Attention."

Posted on
Anthony Rivas
Anthony Rivas
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1.

My favorite beach vacation game is Guess Which Body Part You Missed With Sunscreen And Now Needs Medical Attention
Tim @Playing_Dad

My favorite beach vacation game is Guess Which Body Part You Missed With Sunscreen And Now Needs Medical Attention

Reply Retweet Favorite

2.

four worst things about summer: 1) boob sweat 2) ass sweat 3) hairline sweat 4) just-got-out-of-the-shower why am i even sweaty sweat
Inertia Bernstein @meganlittlehale

four worst things about summer: 1) boob sweat 2) ass sweat 3) hairline sweat 4) just-got-out-of-the-shower why am i even sweaty sweat

Reply Retweet Favorite

3.

this customer at work asked me if I'm in love because my face looked glowy but I was just sweaty
Lourdes @gossipgriII

this customer at work asked me if I'm in love because my face looked glowy but I was just sweaty

Reply Retweet Favorite

4.

Yelp Review for Outside: 1/5 stars. Very hot out there. No Wifi.
♡ brian essbe ♡ @SortaBad

Yelp Review for Outside: 1/5 stars. Very hot out there. No Wifi. "People" (aka other humans) want to interact with you. Would not go again

Reply Retweet Favorite

5.

[in bed] Girl: why are you so sweaty? Me: i dont know Girl: im going to watch Parks and Rec from the other side of the bed Me: i understand
Cool Eric @OBiiieeee

[in bed] Girl: why are you so sweaty? Me: i dont know Girl: im going to watch Parks and Rec from the other side of the bed Me: i understand

Reply Retweet Favorite

6.

When you go outside without checking the temperature & it's hot af https://t.co/4tDKM2XF2y
chill tweets @chilltweetss

When you go outside without checking the temperature & it's hot af https://t.co/4tDKM2XF2y

Reply Retweet Favorite

7.

The floor is the Air-conditioner Me :
ℓONΞ ΔF ✨ @Lonedrick

The floor is the Air-conditioner Me :

Reply Retweet Favorite

8.

me going into the summer dehydrated, lacking sleep,broke, depressed but trying to use fake positivity to pretend my… https://t.co/FJdB0OdhtC
Common White Girl @GIRLposts

me going into the summer dehydrated, lacking sleep,broke, depressed but trying to use fake positivity to pretend my… https://t.co/FJdB0OdhtC

Reply Retweet Favorite

9.

It's getting hot outside so I'm telling y'all now. Heat gives me attitudes. Stay out my face & wear deodorant
Alluring Ivy🌿 @Drebae_

It's getting hot outside so I'm telling y'all now. Heat gives me attitudes. Stay out my face & wear deodorant

Reply Retweet Favorite

10.

Matt Post @MattPostSaysHi

"I'm sorry I put you through this." (Me to my legs as I put on pants in this hot ass weather)

Reply Retweet Favorite

11.

I could kill a bear with my own hands, prepare it, then cook it with the heat between my thighs in the time it takes for my oven to preheat.
Cool Eric @OBiiieeee

I could kill a bear with my own hands, prepare it, then cook it with the heat between my thighs in the time it takes for my oven to preheat.

Reply Retweet Favorite

12.

Jeff Wysaski @pleatedjeans

"Man, it's hot outside!" - something I'd probably say if I ever went outside

Reply Retweet Favorite

13.

Walked in for the money. Stayed for the AC. My ATM love story.
schzwn sauce @oothikicha

Walked in for the money. Stayed for the AC. My ATM love story.

Reply Retweet Favorite

14.

when you ready for the summer then you realize it's too hot and people are musty
cob. 🤘🏾 @lMPAPl

when you ready for the summer then you realize it's too hot and people are musty

Reply Retweet Favorite

15.

Me: It's going to be another beautiful day outside. Hot & sunny! Air Conditioner: You ain't going anywhere!
Kat @kathybotteas

Me: It's going to be another beautiful day outside. Hot & sunny! Air Conditioner: You ain't going anywhere!

Reply Retweet Favorite

16.

When it's hot out and your boss says you can wear what you want
Jack Mull @J4CKMULL

When it's hot out and your boss says you can wear what you want

Reply Retweet Favorite

17.

There's going to be a 55 degree temperature increase in Las Vegas over the next few days. Happy Monday!
Las Vegas Locally @LasVegasLocally

There's going to be a 55 degree temperature increase in Las Vegas over the next few days. Happy Monday!

Reply Retweet Favorite

18.

Honestly it's too hot to be outside, I'll catch y'all in the fall
diana veras @mynamesdiana

Honestly it's too hot to be outside, I'll catch y'all in the fall

Reply Retweet Favorite

