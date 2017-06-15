18 Hilarious Tweets For People Who Can't Stand The Summer Heat

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link 1. Tim @Playing_Dad My favorite beach vacation game is Guess Which Body Part You Missed With Sunscreen And Now Needs Medical Attention 09:08 PM - 13 Jun 2015 Reply Retweet Favorite 2. Inertia Bernstein @meganlittlehale four worst things about summer: 1) boob sweat 2) ass sweat 3) hairline sweat 4) just-got-out-of-the-shower why am i even sweaty sweat 11:24 PM - 12 Jun 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 3. Lourdes @gossipgriII this customer at work asked me if I'm in love because my face looked glowy but I was just sweaty 11:53 PM - 23 Jul 2016 Reply Retweet Favorite 4. ♡ brian essbe ♡ @SortaBad Yelp Review for Outside: 1/5 stars. Very hot out there. No Wifi. "People" (aka other humans) want to interact with you. Would not go again 05:54 PM - 01 Aug 2015 Reply Retweet Favorite 5. Cool Eric @OBiiieeee [in bed] Girl: why are you so sweaty? Me: i dont know Girl: im going to watch Parks and Rec from the other side of the bed Me: i understand 05:57 AM - 26 May 2015 Reply Retweet Favorite 6. chill tweets @chilltweetss When you go outside without checking the temperature & it's hot af https://t.co/4tDKM2XF2y 02:03 AM - 08 Jun 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 7. ℓONΞ ΔF ✨ @Lonedrick The floor is the Air-conditioner Me : 08:09 AM - 13 Jun 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 8. Common White Girl @GIRLposts me going into the summer dehydrated, lacking sleep,broke, depressed but trying to use fake positivity to pretend my… https://t.co/FJdB0OdhtC 05:33 PM - 11 Jun 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 9. Alluring Ivy🌿 @Drebae_ It's getting hot outside so I'm telling y'all now. Heat gives me attitudes. Stay out my face & wear deodorant 04:12 AM - 10 Jun 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 10. Matt Post @MattPostSaysHi "I'm sorry I put you through this." (Me to my legs as I put on pants in this hot ass weather) 01:53 AM - 12 Jun 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 11. Cool Eric @OBiiieeee I could kill a bear with my own hands, prepare it, then cook it with the heat between my thighs in the time it takes for my oven to preheat. 01:52 PM - 08 Apr 2014 Reply Retweet Favorite 12. Jeff Wysaski @pleatedjeans "Man, it's hot outside!" - something I'd probably say if I ever went outside 05:51 PM - 03 Jul 2013 Reply Retweet Favorite 13. schzwn sauce @oothikicha Walked in for the money. Stayed for the AC. My ATM love story. 05:58 AM - 19 Jul 2015 Reply Retweet Favorite 14. cob. 🤘🏾 @lMPAPl when you ready for the summer then you realize it's too hot and people are musty 09:07 PM - 11 Jun 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 15. Kat @kathybotteas Me: It's going to be another beautiful day outside. Hot & sunny! Air Conditioner: You ain't going anywhere! 12:04 PM - 13 Jun 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 16. Jack Mull @J4CKMULL When it's hot out and your boss says you can wear what you want 04:42 PM - 22 Jul 2016 Reply Retweet Favorite 17. Las Vegas Locally @LasVegasLocally There's going to be a 55 degree temperature increase in Las Vegas over the next few days. Happy Monday! 06:01 PM - 12 Jun 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 18. diana veras @mynamesdiana Honestly it's too hot to be outside, I'll catch y'all in the fall 11:07 PM - 12 Jun 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link View Comments