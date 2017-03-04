Get Our App!
Health

17 Jokes About Seasonal Affective Disorder That Are Funny Because They’re True

“When global warming is doing terrible things for the environment but great things for your seasonal affective disorder.”

Anthony Rivas
Anthony Rivas
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. For people with seasonal affective disorder, winter isn’t just colder and darker. It’s also generally the worst.

For people with seasonal affective disorder, winter isn't just colder and darker. It's also generally the worst.

View this image ›

@topshelftyson / Via Twitter: @topshelftyson

2. You have just about no energy to get anything done.

You have just about no energy to get anything done.

View this image ›

@JenniferJokes / Via Twitter: @JenniferJokes

3. And even when you do, it ends up being in vain.

And even when you do, it ends up being in vain.

View this image ›

@lydiaohh / Via Twitter: @lydiaohh

4. So you just sit there feeling stuck.

So you just sit there feeling stuck.

View this image ›

@yano_253 / Via Twitter: @yano_253

5. Occasionally, you might try to take advantage of ~winter~ things:

Occasionally, you might try to take advantage of ~winter~ things:

View this image ›

@msgwenl / Via Twitter: @msgwenl

6. While you wait for the first signs of spring, and the depression to lift.

Starting to feel like spring. Me @ seasonal affective disorder

— Connor Manning (@AConnorManning)

7. There are days where HOPE IS NOT LOST!

There are days where HOPE IS NOT LOST!

View this image ›

@plantblogger / Via Twitter: @plantblogger

8. But really, the Earth is just like, “lol gotcha.”

But really, the Earth is just like, "lol gotcha."

View this image ›

@ofgeography / Via Twitter: @ofgeography

9. Seriously, that cold weather has got to go .

Seriously, that cold weather has got 👏 to 👏 go 👏.

View this image ›

@patdacat_ / Via Twitter: @patdacat_

10. And eventually it does, making it really hard to contain all your excitement.

And eventually it does, making it really hard to contain all your excitement.

View this image ›

@aparnapkin / Via Twitter: @aparnapkin

11. You probably have no idea what to do with yourself. So you do all of it.

You probably have no idea what to do with yourself. So you do all of it.

View this image ›

@Dr_Nurse12 / Via Twitter: @Dr_Nurse12

12. It’s almost like a veil has lifted.

*sun comes out* therapist: how's your depression me: my depression?

— mom friend (@niqiki)

13. That it’s probably related to climate change is only slightly concerning.

When global warming is doing terrible things for the environment but great things for your seasonal affective disor… https://t.co/pEirYBi6K6

— dabriella (@gabra_cadabra)

14. Because you feel freeeee.

Because you feel freeeee.

View this image ›

@youngsinick / Via Twitter: @youngsinick

15. Warmer weather is on its way and you are here for it!

my seasonal depression on March 1st

— ty (@ballcapboy)

16. … Or so you thought.

... Or so you thought.

View this image ›

@radioheadass / Via Twitter: @radioheadass

17. Because it turns out seasonal depression might not be so ~seasonal~ after all.

Because it turns out seasonal depression might not be so ~seasonal~ after all.

View this image ›

@jaboukie / Via Twitter: @jaboukie

