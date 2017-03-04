17 Jokes About Seasonal Affective Disorder That Are Funny Because They’re True
“When global warming is doing terrible things for the environment but great things for your seasonal affective disorder.”
1. For people with seasonal affective disorder, winter isn’t just colder and darker. It’s also generally the worst.
@topshelftyson / Via Twitter: @topshelftyson
2. You have just about no energy to get anything done.
@JenniferJokes / Via Twitter: @JenniferJokes
3. And even when you do, it ends up being in vain.
@lydiaohh / Via Twitter: @lydiaohh
4. So you just sit there feeling stuck.
@yano_253 / Via Twitter: @yano_253
5. Occasionally, you might try to take advantage of ~winter~ things:
@msgwenl / Via Twitter: @msgwenl
6. While you wait for the first signs of spring, and the depression to lift.
7. There are days where HOPE IS NOT LOST!
@plantblogger / Via Twitter: @plantblogger
8. But really, the Earth is just like, “lol gotcha.”
@ofgeography / Via Twitter: @ofgeography
9. Seriously, that cold weather has got to go .
@patdacat_ / Via Twitter: @patdacat_
10. And eventually it does, making it really hard to contain all your excitement.
@aparnapkin / Via Twitter: @aparnapkin
11. You probably have no idea what to do with yourself. So you do all of it.
@Dr_Nurse12 / Via Twitter: @Dr_Nurse12
12. It’s almost like a veil has lifted.
13. That it’s probably related to climate change is only slightly concerning.
14. Because you feel freeeee.
@youngsinick / Via Twitter: @youngsinick
15. Warmer weather is on its way and you are here for it!
16. … Or so you thought.
@radioheadass / Via Twitter: @radioheadass
17. Because it turns out seasonal depression might not be so ~seasonal~ after all.
@jaboukie / Via Twitter: @jaboukie
Preview Your Response
Contributions
In The News Today
- President Trump claimed Obama wiretapped Trump Tower during the election, seemingly repeating unfounded allegations from alt-right media.
- Vice President Pence demanded the AP remove his wife's email address from a story they published on the Pences' use of private email for official business.
- In the Netherlands, Geert Wilders is on the leading edge of an emerging nationalism that uses gay rights to attack Muslims.
- One Direction's Louis Tomlinson was arrested after an altercation with paparazzi in LA. He's been released.
Connect With HealthLike Us On Facebook Follow Us On Twitter Follow Us On Apple News
Now Buzzing