20 Helpful Tips For Raising Kids With Autism Spectrum Disorder

"My now-teenage child was given a diagnosis for PDDNOS (pervasive developmental delay, not otherwise specified) at 3 years old, which means that there are many identified symptoms but not enough or at a severity to give an Asperger's diagnosis.

The one thing that seems to have been the biggest help is having a timed structure to every activity, whether it's how long you expect it to take or a boundary you've set based on your child's limits. So not just saying, 'We're going to Sara's party,' but instead, 'We’re going to a birthday party for one hour, OK?' You can even give them a specific time, like from 1:30 to 2:30. Or, if you're going grocery shopping and it takes 45 minutes, say so, and stick to it as much as possible.

Also saying how much time is remaining is immensely helpful with meltdowns related to change. Knowing there’s five minutes left to play gives time to wind down the play, so that you didn't have to stop abruptly in the middle of it."

—ecocrafty