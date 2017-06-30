17 Facts About Party Drugs That Will Fuck You Up

"At home I lay down and sank into a not unpleasant intoxicated-like condition, characterized by an extremely stimulated imagination. In a dreamlike state, with eyes closed (I found the daylight to be unpleasantly glaring), I perceived an uninterrupted stream of fantastic pictures, extraordinary shapes with intense, kaleidoscopic play of colors. After some two hours this condition faded away," Dr. Albert Hofmann, who created LSD to be a circulatory and respiratory stimulant, wrote in his book LSD — My Problem Child.

Shortly after that first accidental trip, he experimented at higher doses, even having what we now call a bad trip. "A demon had invaded me, had taken possession of my body, mind, and soul. ... My body seemed to be without sensation, lifeless, strange. Was I dying? Was this the transition?"