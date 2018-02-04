9 Physical Therapy Stories That Will Restore Your Faith in Medicine

We asked the BuzzFeed Community to tell us stories about going through physical therapy in hopes that they'd be able to inspire others who are currently recovering from pain, injuries, surgery, or other problems.
In case you didn't know, there's physical therapy for all sorts of problems, and each treatment is tailored to the individual patient's needs — usually involving a mix of massage, exercise, heat or electrotherapy, and other techniques. (If you need a physical therapist you can check out the American Physical Therapy Association.)
Here, are some stories from people who underwent physical therapy to treat everything from their pelvic floor muscle problems to sports injuries to vertigo.
Now get motivated!