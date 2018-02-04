9 Physical Therapy Stories That Will Restore Your Faith in Medicine

I was 13 when I got a stress fracture in my lower back. This is a common injury in volleyball, especially if you don’t put in the conditioning time. I was told to limit my physical activity for a year, and once the pain went down, I would start physical therapy. I turned 14. I watched my friends play sports while I couldn't even pick up my own textbooks. I carried a pillow to class.

In January, I finally started PT with a sports specialist. She was also a swim coach; I wanted to swim in high school since my prognosis for playing high impact sports was no good. I worked on my core, my balance, and my flexibility, and slowly I became a functioning athlete again. I tried out for swimming after missing a year of practice and made the team. Two days a week I missed conditioning to go to physical therapy, and I started spending more and more time out of the water, flat on my back, because it hurt too much to move.

My physical therapist also started coaching me in swimming to get my speed back. I turned 15 and I was still recovering. I would take notes in english class while laying on the floor. My physical therapist told me I probably just needed more time. I ended up leaving the swim team after my coach accused me and my mom of faking my injury. So I took on more intensive therapy. I got stronger, more flexible, and eventually started learning to do everything on my own. My back slowly stopped hurting. I turned 16 and my PT changed jobs, so it was up to me to keep it up.

Today, I'm 20 and I walk across my college campus every day with a heavy backpack. I teach friends how to swim when they say they never learned. I go to spin class once a week. I lift heavy weights in the summer — weights my doctor said my back would never be able to support. None of these things would be possible without an incredible physical therapist giving me custom exercises and stretching out my hips afterward. I owe her my mobility and my life without pain. I also owe her my sanity, because without her allowing me to talk about it, and get angry or sad, I wouldn't have gotten through my first two years of high school.

