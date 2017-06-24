15 Things Urologists Want You To Know About Your Penis

A lot of people don't actually clean underneath the foreskin, but they really should be, Cohen and Shusterman tell BuzzFeed Health. "Men who are uncircumcised need to make sure to pull back the foreskin every day, wash it with soap and water, and then pull the skin back over the penis," Cohen says.

The foreskin fits on pretty snugly, making it the perfect place for dirt and bacteria to build up, Cohen says. And while it's unclear whether uncircumcised people face a higher risk of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) because of their foreskin, the underside of it can definitely provide the perfect breeding grounds for infections to thrive — like genital warts from human papilloma virus (HPV), the most common STI. Over time, that buildup can lead to inflammation in the foreskin (balanitis) or being unable to pull the foreskin back over the penis (phimosis), Cohen says.

These issues might also contribute to the slightly higher risk of of penile cancer in people who are uncircumcised, Cohen says. That said, it's really just something to be aware of because it's so rare (it makes up less than 1% of cancers in men in the US). "It’s not terribly high, but it does happen," Trost tells BuzzFeed Health.