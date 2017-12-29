16 Times Mental Health Was Accurately Portrayed In TV And Movies In 2017

Netflix

After watching it, I feel a connection to BoJack that I have never felt for another fictional character — I feel REPRESENTED by him. Nothing has made me gasp for breath more than instantly recognizing that self-loathing, manic inner-dialogue from BoJack. When there’s a monster in your head telling you to hate yourself, it’s very loud, and it drowns everything else out. It’s a shameful, devastating experience I never thought I would see depicted on television. I think this episode is a wonderful tool for people struggling with severe anxiety and depression who are desperate to understand themselves.

—lindsaya41a53ede7

I made my mom sit down and watch this episode of BoJack Horseman, and she asked me why I would willingly watch something so awful. I told her that this was the first time I've seen an accurate portrayal of what my depression does to me almost every single day, and after years of her undervaluing my feelings, she finally understood.

—Rose Hedberg, Facebook