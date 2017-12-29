16 Times Mental Health Was Accurately Portrayed In TV And Movies In 2017

We asked the BuzzFeed Community to tell us which TV shows and movies portrayed mental health accurately in 2017, and there were quite a lot!
In fact, there was a wide variety of mental illnesses represented, including eating disorders, borderline personality disorder, PTSD, depression, and bipolar disorder — all told in a sensitive and accurate way. Take a look at their great recommendations below!
1. BoJack Horseman's depression in pretty much the entire series, but especially in the episode "Stupid Piece of Sh*t.
2. Ian and Monica's different (but also very similar) ways of living with bipolar disorder in Shameless.
3. Rainbow's postpartum depression in the "Mother Nature" episode of Black-ish.
4. Mickey's struggle with addiction in the show Love.
5. And the path of addiction that Kevin went down in This Is Us.
6. Kimmy's ability to live a pretty regular life despite having post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.
7. The development of Esme's borderline personality disorder (BPD) in Degrassi: Next Class.
8. Ilana's seasonal affective disorder in the Broad City episode "S.A.D. Lamp/Happy Lamp."
9. The thought processes that come with having an eating disorder, as seen in the movie Feed.
10. Elliot's depression (and how he deals with suicidal thoughts) in Mr. Robot.
11. Sam's life on the autism spectrum, as seen in Atypical.
12. Sister Mary Cynthia's sexual assault, and the aftermath of it, in Call the Midwife.
13. The effects of PTSD on veterans, as seen in Lewis Wilson from The Punisher.
14. The ups and downs of Gretchen's depression in You're the Worst.
15. The anxiety and constant thoughts that come with having OCD in Lady Dynamite.
16. And the development of Rebecca's borderline personality disorder in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.
