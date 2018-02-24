 back to top
Health

You Might Have Insomnia Based On These 14 Yes Or No Questions

To sleep or not to sleep?

Anthony Rivas
BuzzFeed News Reporter

FYI: This quiz is meant to be taken in good fun, not to replace professional advice. If you feel like you're losing too much sleep or might have insomnia, talk to a doctor. They'll be able to tell you for sure and treat you in the best way possible.

  1. 1. Do you usually feel tired during the day?

  2. 2. Do you get into bed at night expecting to go to sleep but end up staying awake, thinking about all the shit that happened throughout the day, or even days/weeks/months earlier?

  3. 3. Does it usually take you over half an hour to fall asleep?

  4. 4. Do you drink way too much coffee so that you can actually function during the day?

  5. 5. Do you scroll through social media, text friends, or do anything else with your phone for longer than you probably should before going to sleep?

  6. 6. Do a few too many people comment about your ~tired look~?

  7. 7. Does it take several alarms to wake you up, and even then, you're lucky if you don't hit snooze one more time?

  9. 8. Do you daydream about napping?

  10. 9. Have you ever taken melatonin, ZzzQuil, or tried other products on a routine basis to help you fall asleep?

  11. 10. It's 12:25 a.m. Are you mentally calculating exactly how much sleep you'll be able to get if you go to bed right now?

  12. 11. Have you learned to embrace the dark circles under your eyes by now?

  13. 12. Do you toss and turn all over the place once you've fallen asleep?

  14. 13. Do you wake up periodically through the night?

  15. 14. When you wake up in the morning, do you usually feel well-rested?

