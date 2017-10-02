How Much Do You Know About Mental Health In The United States?

Correct! Wrong! The APA published the first edition of the DSM in 1952.

The DSM is a handbook used by mental health professionals that provides standardized criteria to diagnose and classify mental disorders. The first edition was published after World War II, when psychiatrists had large-scale involvement in the outpatient treatment of mental illness among soldiers, which moved away from the traditional model of institutionalization. The 1952 DSM was a variant of the sixth edition of the World Health Organization's International Classification of Diseases (ICD), which had a section on mental illness. The DSM is now in its 5th edition and it is still the standard diagnostic manual for clinicians.