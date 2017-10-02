How Much Do You Know About Mental Health In The United States?

Editor's note: Many of the answers in this quiz come from different population surveys and mental health surveillance projects published over the years, so while some data might be ~older~, we still made sure to use the most recent statistics available.
1.1 in 21 in 51 in 101 in 20
1 in 5 adults in America will experience a mental illness in a given year.
That comes out to about 43 million adults. Out of those people, about 10 million will experience disability — or serious functional impairment — due to their mental illnesses, such as a psychotic or serious mood or anxiety disorder.
2.2nd3rd5th10th
It's the second leading cause of death in the US for people in that age group.
It's also the third leading cause of death for kids ages 10-14 and the 10th leading cause of death in the US as a whole.
3.1-46-1012-1618-2224-28
Every day, about 18-22 veterans die by suicide.
And the majority of them, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs, are males age 50 and older.
4.TrueFalse
People with mental illnesses are not more likely to be violent when compared to the general population.
Actually, they're no more likely to be violent as anyone else is. Only 3% to 5% of violence in the US can be traced back to people with serious mental illnesses. And if you really want to put it into perspective, people with mental illness are often on the receiving end of violence — they're 10 times more likely to be victims than the general population.
5.1.1%3.4%7%13.6%15%
1.1 percent of adults in the US have schizophrenia.
Schizophrenia is a severe, disabling mental disorder that can affect how a person feels, thinks, and behaves. It often comes with a mix of symptoms, which can include audio and visual hallucinations, thought and movement disorders, trouble focusing, withdrawal from fiends and family, and delusions. And while 1.1% might not seem like a large chunk of the population, it still amounts to about 2.4 million adults.
6.Just as likelyTwo times more likelyThree times more likelyFour times more likely
People who identify as LGBT are two times more likely to have a mental health condition than straight people.
There are a number of reasons why, including a lower likelihood of seeking health care, a culturally insensitive health care system, stigma, and homophobia. In fact, 11% of transgender people have reported being denied care from mental health clinics due to bias and discrimination. You can read some personal stories about barriers to transgender health care here.
7.General anxiety disorderSchizophreniaPost-traumatic stress disorderMajor depressive disorderBipolar disorder
Major depressive disorder (MDD) is the leading cause of disability for this group of people in the US.
It affects about 6.7% of the population, or about 14.8 million people. It causes difficulty carrying out day-to-day activities because it affects how people think, feel, and behave. People with MDD might feel sad and hopeless; lose interest in regular activities; feel anxious, agitated, or tired; and have recurrent thoughts about suicide.
8.12 million28 million40 million50 million68 million
In a given year, about 40 million adults ages 18 and older have an anxiety disorder.
There are several types of anxiety disorders, including generalized anxiety disorder, panic disorder, and social anxiety disorder. These disorders can be diagnosed along with depressive disorders, and they tend to occur more often in women than men.
9.13%25%44%70%85%
Seventy percent of youth in the juvenile justice system have at least one mental illness.
Many of these youth live in poverty, surrounded by substance abuse, violence, academic disadvantage, and delinquent behavior. And for at least 20% of the kids in the juvenile justice system, their mental illnesses are so severe that their ability to function is seriously impaired. Their illnesses include major depression, bipolar disorder, conduct disorder, ADHD, and anxiety disorder.
10.1 in 101 in 201 in 301 in 401 in 50
1 in 40 people will be diagnosed with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) in their lives.
OCD is characterized by frequent fears, worries, urges, or thoughts (obsessions), which distract and distress the people who have them, and ritualistic behaviors (compulsions) that are repeated in an intense attempt to deal with the unwanted obsessions. People with OCD may deal with obsessions, compulsions, or both, and their symptoms generally last for more than an hour each day, interfering with their daily life.
11.NortheastSoutheastMidwestSouthwest
Depression estimates are highest in southeastern states.
According to the CDC, the prevalence of current depression among adults is highest in southeastern states, particularly in Mississippi, West Virginia, Kentucky, and Alabama. Across the US, estimates of depression ranged from 4.8% in North Dakota to 14.8% in Mississippi.
12.WhitesAfrican AmericansAmerican Indians / Alaskan NativesAsiansHispanics
American Indians/Alaskan natives have the highest prevalence of mental illness.
Approximately 28.3% of American Indian/Alaskan native adults live with a mental health condition, compared to 19.3% of white adults and 18.6% of African American adults, for example. Multicultural disparities in mental illness can be caused by many different factors, but according to experts from the National Institute of Mental Health, members of racial and ethnic minority groups are less likely to have access to mental health services when compared to the country's white population.
13.17731856191819692000
The first psychiatric hospital was founded in 1773.
In the early 18th century, the mentally ill in the US were often cared for by families or ended up in jails. As population density increased in cities, mental illness became a social issue. The Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia began accommodating mentally ill patients in 1752, but it wasn't until 1773 that the first independent psychiatric hospital was built. The Virginia legislature funded the hospital in Williamsburg, Virginia, which was devoted solely to the mentally ill. Over time, it grew in size and actually still functions today as Eastern State Hospital.
14.1800195219702001
The APA published the first edition of the DSM in 1952.
The DSM is a handbook used by mental health professionals that provides standardized criteria to diagnose and classify mental disorders. The first edition was published after World War II, when psychiatrists had large-scale involvement in the outpatient treatment of mental illness among soldiers, which moved away from the traditional model of institutionalization. The 1952 DSM was a variant of the sixth edition of the World Health Organization's International Classification of Diseases (ICD), which had a section on mental illness. The DSM is now in its 5th edition and it is still the standard diagnostic manual for clinicians.
15.Federal Reserve ActAffordable Care ActNational Mental Health ActThe Wagner National Health Act
President Truman signed the National Mental Health Act in 1946.
The National Mental Health Act was the first major federal mental health legislation in the US — it directed significant federal funding and Public Health Service (USPHS) resources to mental health research and education. The act led to the creation of the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) within the NIH, a major public health institution dedicated to the research, prevention, and cure of mental illness.
16.DepressionBipolar disorderEating disordersSchizophrenia
Eating disorders have the highest mortality rate.
Eating disorders are the most fatal mental illness in the US. Around 30 million people suffer from eating disorders in the US, and every 62 minutes, someone dies as a result of an eating disorder. The mortality rate is highest for anorexia nervosa in particular — a shocking 10%. While many of these deaths are due to starvation or other health problems, 1 in 5 anorexia sufferers dies by suicide. Eating disorders in the US affect people of all genders and ages.
17.CombatRapeTerrorismParental neglect
Rape is the most likely trigger of PTSD in the US.
Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a debilitating anxiety disorder that can develop after exposure to trauma. It affects 7.7 million adults in the US, and women are more likely to develop the disorder. The most likely trigger of PTSD is rape — 65% of men and 45.9% of women who are raped will develop the disorder. Childhood sexual abuse is also a strong predictor for lifetime development of PTSD. The disorder is also highly prevalent among veterans who have fought in combat.
If you are thinking about suicide, talk to someone. You can speak to someone by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) and or by texting HOME to 741741, the Crisis Text Line. Suicide helplines outside the US can be found here.