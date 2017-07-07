While the amount of time it takes to orgasm ranges from person to person, the average time is still only about 5-7 minutes. For people with premature ejaculation, it's closer to 1-2 minutes. Fortunately, in Here's How To Last Longer During Sex you'll find a few strategies for prolonging the time till you orgasm.

Example tip: There's the squeeze-and-pause strategy. This is when you get yourself right to the point of nearly orgasming, but then you stop, pull out, and squeeze your penis between the head and shaft to essentially hit pause. If you do it right, you might feel a few little orgasmic contractions in your pelvis and release a little bit of pre-cum, but you won't have a full orgasm.