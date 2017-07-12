Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World
Health

19 Tweets Carb Lovers Can Relate To On A Spiritual Level

"So they won't show sex on TV but showing a hot pizza slice slowly being lifted up is just fine."

Posted on
Anthony Rivas
Anthony Rivas
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1.

Pizza burned the inside of my mouth and I don't really understand why the things I love keep hurting me.
Because I'm a Guy @CauseWereGuys

Pizza burned the inside of my mouth and I don't really understand why the things I love keep hurting me.

Reply Retweet Favorite

2.

'The Titanic sank with approximately 3000 pounds of garlic bread on board' Me:
no @tbhjuststop

'The Titanic sank with approximately 3000 pounds of garlic bread on board' Me:

Reply Retweet Favorite

3.

Me: can I have an extra large pizza Server: sure what would you like on the pizza Me [after thinking hard for 10 mins]: an even bigger pizza
David Hughes @david8hughes

Me: can I have an extra large pizza Server: sure what would you like on the pizza Me [after thinking hard for 10 mins]: an even bigger pizza

Reply Retweet Favorite

4.

"all of the good ones are taken," i sigh, staring at the near-empty donut racks
Tenacious Ken @Tenacious_Ken

"all of the good ones are taken," i sigh, staring at the near-empty donut racks

Reply Retweet Favorite

5.

WAITER: Toppings on your pizza? "Another pizza" And on that pizza? "Another pizza" [4 hours later] "Another pizza" PLEASE LET ME GO
Reverend Scott @Reverend_Scott

WAITER: Toppings on your pizza? "Another pizza" And on that pizza? "Another pizza" [4 hours later] "Another pizza" PLEASE LET ME GO

Reply Retweet Favorite

6.

Me: everyone is entitled to their own opinion and I respect that. Someone: I don't like pasta. Me:
emo kid @sowfiee_

Me: everyone is entitled to their own opinion and I respect that. Someone: I don't like pasta. Me:

Reply Retweet Favorite

7.

So they won't show sex on TV but showing a hot pizza slice slowly being lifted up is just fine.
Chelsea Lockwood @Chelsea_Elle

So they won't show sex on TV but showing a hot pizza slice slowly being lifted up is just fine.

Reply Retweet Favorite

8.

[Stares deeply into date's eyes before going to the bathroom] "I've counted these fries."
Spanky McDutcherson @thatdutchperson

[Stares deeply into date's eyes before going to the bathroom] "I've counted these fries."

Reply Retweet Favorite

9.

I'm on a low carb diet, when I'm low on carbs I want to die
the garbage shit boy @davedittell

I'm on a low carb diet, when I'm low on carbs I want to die

Reply Retweet Favorite

10.

BREAD IS SO VERSATILE LIKE YOU CAN TOAST IT OR REGULAR IT DAM SHOUT OUT TO BREAD
BILL NYE THO @Bill_Nye_Tho

BREAD IS SO VERSATILE LIKE YOU CAN TOAST IT OR REGULAR IT DAM SHOUT OUT TO BREAD

Reply Retweet Favorite

11.

'Carbs are bad for you' Me:
no @tbhjuststop

'Carbs are bad for you' Me:

Reply Retweet Favorite

12.

"this is your résumé?" ya "a piece of garlic bread?" yep "can-can i have it?" yes "you're hired"
Cool Eric @OBiiieeee

"this is your résumé?" ya "a piece of garlic bread?" yep "can-can i have it?" yes "you're hired"

Reply Retweet Favorite

13.

Have you tried carbs for that? Me, about pretty much anything, really
🍴 Her name is 🐚 @QueenofSparta

Have you tried carbs for that? Me, about pretty much anything, really

Reply Retweet Favorite

14.

When I die smother me in garlic butter and toast me under the grilllllll mmmmm I fucking love garlic bread
Natasha Williams @Natasha_wills

When I die smother me in garlic butter and toast me under the grilllllll mmmmm I fucking love garlic bread

Reply Retweet Favorite

15.

i prefer 6O9 where you are both curled up around a big pizza
zoë bread @zoebread

i prefer 6O9 where you are both curled up around a big pizza

Reply Retweet Favorite

16.

How I cut carbs.
GuyCodeBook™ @GuyCodeBook

How I cut carbs.

Reply Retweet Favorite

17.

*walks up to microphone during wedding reception* *taps on mic; everyone smiles* "Anyone that doesn't want their cake, pass it to me please"
Aimee Helene @AimeeHelene1

*walks up to microphone during wedding reception* *taps on mic; everyone smiles* "Anyone that doesn't want their cake, pass it to me please"

Reply Retweet Favorite

18.

I'm really bad at portioning uncooked pasta...so if you and 110 of your friends wanna come over, dinner is ready.
Black Cat Bettie @BlackCatBettie

I'm really bad at portioning uncooked pasta...so if you and 110 of your friends wanna come over, dinner is ready.

Reply Retweet Favorite

19.

i know a guy who loves saying "best thing since sliced bread" and i imagine hes always at a grocery store lookin at bread and just losing it
jomny sun @jonnysun

i know a guy who loves saying "best thing since sliced bread" and i imagine hes always at a grocery store lookin at bread and just losing it

Reply Retweet Favorite

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With Health