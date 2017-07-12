19 Tweets Carb Lovers Can Relate To On A Spiritual Level

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link 1. Because I'm a Guy @CauseWereGuys Pizza burned the inside of my mouth and I don't really understand why the things I love keep hurting me. 03:40 AM - 13 Oct 2015 Reply Retweet Favorite 2. no @tbhjuststop 'The Titanic sank with approximately 3000 pounds of garlic bread on board' Me: 06:30 AM - 15 Dec 2016 Reply Retweet Favorite 3. David Hughes @david8hughes Me: can I have an extra large pizza Server: sure what would you like on the pizza Me [after thinking hard for 10 mins]: an even bigger pizza 10:48 AM - 23 Jul 2016 Reply Retweet Favorite 4. Tenacious Ken @Tenacious_Ken "all of the good ones are taken," i sigh, staring at the near-empty donut racks 12:44 PM - 26 Mar 2016 Reply Retweet Favorite 5. Reverend Scott @Reverend_Scott WAITER: Toppings on your pizza? "Another pizza" And on that pizza? "Another pizza" [4 hours later] "Another pizza" PLEASE LET ME GO 07:48 PM - 16 Jan 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 6. emo kid @sowfiee_ Me: everyone is entitled to their own opinion and I respect that. Someone: I don't like pasta. Me: 08:24 PM - 07 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 7. Chelsea Lockwood @Chelsea_Elle So they won't show sex on TV but showing a hot pizza slice slowly being lifted up is just fine. 02:50 AM - 08 Jun 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 8. Spanky McDutcherson @thatdutchperson [Stares deeply into date's eyes before going to the bathroom] "I've counted these fries." 07:07 PM - 16 Jul 2015 Reply Retweet Favorite 9. the garbage shit boy @davedittell I'm on a low carb diet, when I'm low on carbs I want to die 10:58 PM - 25 Jun 2014 Reply Retweet Favorite 10. BILL NYE THO @Bill_Nye_Tho BREAD IS SO VERSATILE LIKE YOU CAN TOAST IT OR REGULAR IT DAM SHOUT OUT TO BREAD 02:00 AM - 02 Dec 2014 Reply Retweet Favorite 11. no @tbhjuststop 'Carbs are bad for you' Me: 12:40 PM - 18 May 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 12. Cool Eric @OBiiieeee "this is your résumé?" ya "a piece of garlic bread?" yep "can-can i have it?" yes "you're hired" 01:56 PM - 27 Jan 2016 Reply Retweet Favorite 13. 🍴 Her name is 🐚 @QueenofSparta Have you tried carbs for that? Me, about pretty much anything, really 11:23 AM - 03 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 14. Natasha Williams @Natasha_wills When I die smother me in garlic butter and toast me under the grilllllll mmmmm I fucking love garlic bread 01:36 PM - 09 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 15. zoë bread @zoebread i prefer 6O9 where you are both curled up around a big pizza 10:15 PM - 07 Sep 2013 Reply Retweet Favorite 16. GuyCodeBook™ @GuyCodeBook How I cut carbs. 08:11 AM - 07 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 17. Aimee Helene @AimeeHelene1 *walks up to microphone during wedding reception* *taps on mic; everyone smiles* "Anyone that doesn't want their cake, pass it to me please" 02:48 PM - 25 Jul 2015 Reply Retweet Favorite 18. Black Cat Bettie @BlackCatBettie I'm really bad at portioning uncooked pasta...so if you and 110 of your friends wanna come over, dinner is ready. 03:28 AM - 29 Jan 2013 Reply Retweet Favorite 19. jomny sun @jonnysun i know a guy who loves saying "best thing since sliced bread" and i imagine hes always at a grocery store lookin at bread and just losing it 09:11 PM - 08 Nov 2015 Reply Retweet Favorite Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link Want help looking and feeling your best? Sign up for our Health & Beauty newsletter! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now! View Comments