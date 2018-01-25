Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link 1. gary from teen mom @garyfromteenmom [first date] ok dont let them know i stalked them online them: my aunt-- me: theresa or sharon 11:46 PM - 07 Nov 2015 Reply Retweet Favorite 2. Bob Vulfov @bobvulfov That was a fun first date! Text me whenever u want to hang out again, i'll be staring at my phone and sweating until then 09:08 PM - 17 Oct 2015 Reply Retweet Favorite Advertisement 3. brent @murrman5 [trying to avoid awkward silence on first date] you ever see a horse throw up? "no" *smiles and turns phone sideways so video gets bigger* 03:13 PM - 27 Mar 2015 Reply Retweet Favorite 4. Viktor Winetrout @Cpin42 "I usually don’t do this on the first date," I say, pushing two lobsters together and making sex noises 05:37 AM - 19 Nov 2016 Reply Retweet Favorite 5. dan mentos @DanMentos [first date that up until now is going extremely well] date: it’s nice to finally meet a normal guy me: my dog’s name is jeff 04:36 AM - 01 Oct 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 6. Mike Ginn @shutupmikeginn Spice things up in a first date by wearing a parachute and refusing to talk about it 01:53 AM - 13 Jun 2013 Reply Retweet Favorite 7. eric turtle @dubstep4dads [first date] Me: damn girl, your hair is on fleek! You're so bae! That jacket is 100 emoji! Her: are you okay 02:04 AM - 20 May 2015 Reply Retweet Favorite Advertisement 8. Sufficient Charm @SufficientCharm {first date} Him: You look tense Me: I'm so nervous Him: Aw. Just be you Me: IVE BEEN HOLDING IN A FART THAT MIGHT LAUNCH ME TO CANADA 11:52 PM - 24 Jun 2015 Reply Retweet Favorite 9. Bob Vulfov @bobvulfov DATE: oh u have an eyelash on ur cheek [picks it up] make a wish ME (under my breath): i wish u wouldn't touch my property 05:45 PM - 16 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 10. Matt Shirley @mattsurely I had dating on my mind because my brother's dating book came out (https://t.co/UQhSSS28TY) so I made this first da… https://t.co/xb4yTYL2A6 08:48 PM - 18 Oct 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 11. David Hughes @david8hughes [breaking 5 minute silence on first date] Me: sorry I laughed when you said both your parents were dead 04:07 PM - 17 May 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 12. huntigula @huntigula *sits down at first date* *places a ninja turtle action figure in the adjacent seat* *to waiter* "We'll be needing a third menu." 01:29 AM - 14 Jan 2014 Reply Retweet Favorite Advertisement 13. chuuch @ch000ch (making out with my date) alexa play Jurassic Park soundtrack 04:12 AM - 12 Oct 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 14. Reverend Scott @Reverend_Scott [first date] ME: Your fav type of dog? HER: I don't like dogs- ME: [motions to waiter] I'd like my bread sticks to go. 01:31 AM - 07 Oct 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 15. Reverend Scott @Reverend_Scott [first date] ME: Don't let her know you're a teacher HER: [eats mint from purse] So, w- ME: I HOPE YOU BROUGHT ENOUGH FOR THE WHOLE CLASS 03:24 PM - 30 Aug 2016 Reply Retweet Favorite 16. Floyd @dafloydsta [first date] HER: So, do you like children? ME: Oh sure, I'll eat anything. HER: What? ME: What? 03:31 PM - 16 Jan 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite 17. Female Pains @FemalePains Me on the first date VS. me when I get comfortable and they gotta love me for me 03:50 PM - 23 Dec 2016 Reply Retweet Favorite 18. Denny's @DennysDiner *first date* guy: can I get a milkshake with 2 straws? girl: that’s so romantic. guy, chugging milkshake with makes… https://t.co/tOLJwnJ55u 08:24 PM - 14 Jan 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite 19. the garbage shit boy @davedittell [first date] oh yeah, I'd totally love to see a photo of your dog [second date] so uh, can I grab a peek at those dog pics again or... 11:16 PM - 29 Dec 2014 Reply Retweet Favorite Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link Promoted by Want help looking and feeling your best? Sign up for our Health & Beauty newsletter! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now! View Comments