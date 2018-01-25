 back to top
News Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down
Best of 2017 Do Better 2018 Trending
Health

19 Tweets That'll Make Anyone Who's Been On A First Date LOL

"'I usually don't do this on the first date,' I say, pushing two lobsters together and making sex noises."

Posted on
Anthony Rivas
Anthony Rivas
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1.

[first date] ok dont let them know i stalked them online them: my aunt-- me: theresa or sharon
gary from teen mom @garyfromteenmom

[first date] ok dont let them know i stalked them online them: my aunt-- me: theresa or sharon

Reply Retweet Favorite

2.

That was a fun first date! Text me whenever u want to hang out again, i'll be staring at my phone and sweating until then
Bob Vulfov @bobvulfov

That was a fun first date! Text me whenever u want to hang out again, i'll be staring at my phone and sweating until then

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

3.

[trying to avoid awkward silence on first date] you ever see a horse throw up? "no" *smiles and turns phone sideways so video gets bigger*
brent @murrman5

[trying to avoid awkward silence on first date] you ever see a horse throw up? "no" *smiles and turns phone sideways so video gets bigger*

Reply Retweet Favorite

4.

"I usually don’t do this on the first date," I say, pushing two lobsters together and making sex noises
Viktor Winetrout @Cpin42

"I usually don’t do this on the first date," I say, pushing two lobsters together and making sex noises

Reply Retweet Favorite

5.

[first date that up until now is going extremely well] date: it’s nice to finally meet a normal guy me: my dog’s name is jeff
dan mentos @DanMentos

[first date that up until now is going extremely well] date: it’s nice to finally meet a normal guy me: my dog’s name is jeff

Reply Retweet Favorite

6.

Spice things up in a first date by wearing a parachute and refusing to talk about it
Mike Ginn @shutupmikeginn

Spice things up in a first date by wearing a parachute and refusing to talk about it

Reply Retweet Favorite

7.

[first date] Me: damn girl, your hair is on fleek! You're so bae! That jacket is 100 emoji! Her: are you okay
eric turtle @dubstep4dads

[first date] Me: damn girl, your hair is on fleek! You're so bae! That jacket is 100 emoji! Her: are you okay

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

8.

{first date} Him: You look tense Me: I'm so nervous Him: Aw. Just be you Me: IVE BEEN HOLDING IN A FART THAT MIGHT LAUNCH ME TO CANADA
Sufficient Charm @SufficientCharm

{first date} Him: You look tense Me: I'm so nervous Him: Aw. Just be you Me: IVE BEEN HOLDING IN A FART THAT MIGHT LAUNCH ME TO CANADA

Reply Retweet Favorite

9.

DATE: oh u have an eyelash on ur cheek [picks it up] make a wish ME (under my breath): i wish u wouldn't touch my property
Bob Vulfov @bobvulfov

DATE: oh u have an eyelash on ur cheek [picks it up] make a wish ME (under my breath): i wish u wouldn't touch my property

Reply Retweet Favorite

10.

I had dating on my mind because my brother's dating book came out (https://t.co/UQhSSS28TY) so I made this first da… https://t.co/xb4yTYL2A6
Matt Shirley @mattsurely

I had dating on my mind because my brother's dating book came out (https://t.co/UQhSSS28TY) so I made this first da… https://t.co/xb4yTYL2A6

Reply Retweet Favorite

11.

[breaking 5 minute silence on first date] Me: sorry I laughed when you said both your parents were dead
David Hughes @david8hughes

[breaking 5 minute silence on first date] Me: sorry I laughed when you said both your parents were dead

Reply Retweet Favorite

12.

*sits down at first date* *places a ninja turtle action figure in the adjacent seat* *to waiter* "We'll be needing a third menu."
huntigula @huntigula

*sits down at first date* *places a ninja turtle action figure in the adjacent seat* *to waiter* "We'll be needing a third menu."

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

13.

(making out with my date) alexa play Jurassic Park soundtrack
chuuch @ch000ch

(making out with my date) alexa play Jurassic Park soundtrack

Reply Retweet Favorite

14.

[first date] ME: Your fav type of dog? HER: I don't like dogs- ME: [motions to waiter] I'd like my bread sticks to go.
Reverend Scott @Reverend_Scott

[first date] ME: Your fav type of dog? HER: I don't like dogs- ME: [motions to waiter] I'd like my bread sticks to go.

Reply Retweet Favorite

15.

[first date] ME: Don't let her know you're a teacher HER: [eats mint from purse] So, w- ME: I HOPE YOU BROUGHT ENOUGH FOR THE WHOLE CLASS
Reverend Scott @Reverend_Scott

[first date] ME: Don't let her know you're a teacher HER: [eats mint from purse] So, w- ME: I HOPE YOU BROUGHT ENOUGH FOR THE WHOLE CLASS

Reply Retweet Favorite

16.

[first date] HER: So, do you like children? ME: Oh sure, I'll eat anything. HER: What? ME: What?
Floyd @dafloydsta

[first date] HER: So, do you like children? ME: Oh sure, I'll eat anything. HER: What? ME: What?

Reply Retweet Favorite

17.

Me on the first date VS. me when I get comfortable and they gotta love me for me
Female Pains @FemalePains

Me on the first date VS. me when I get comfortable and they gotta love me for me

Reply Retweet Favorite

18.

*first date* guy: can I get a milkshake with 2 straws? girl: that’s so romantic. guy, chugging milkshake with makes… https://t.co/tOLJwnJ55u
Denny's @DennysDiner

*first date* guy: can I get a milkshake with 2 straws? girl: that’s so romantic. guy, chugging milkshake with makes… https://t.co/tOLJwnJ55u

Reply Retweet Favorite

19.

[first date] oh yeah, I'd totally love to see a photo of your dog [second date] so uh, can I grab a peek at those dog pics again or...
the garbage shit boy @davedittell

[first date] oh yeah, I'd totally love to see a photo of your dog [second date] so uh, can I grab a peek at those dog pics again or...

Reply Retweet Favorite

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With Health

Advertisement

Every. Tasty. Video. EVER. The new Tasty app is here!

Dismiss