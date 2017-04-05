Sections

Health

Take This Completely Anonymous Poll That's All About Cunnilingus

This poll is about oral sex on a vagina, just so we're all clear.

Posted on
Anthony Rivas
Anthony Rivas
BuzzFeed News Reporter

  1. 1. First of all, how often do you perform cunnilingus?

    Pretty much every time we have sex (as long as they're into it)
    Occasionally, I guess
    Only when my partner asks
    Very rarely
    Never; it's not my thing

Take This Completely Anonymous Poll That's All About Cunnilingus

1. First of all, how often do you perform cunnilingus?
  1. 2. How long are you usually down there for?

    Just long enough to heat things up
    It varies, but at least a few minutes
    Until there's an orgasm
    Once my jaw hurts, I clock out

Take This Completely Anonymous Poll That's All About Cunnilingus

2. How long are you usually down there for?
  1. 3. Do you use a dental dam or some other form of protection?

    Yup! I try to be safe out here
    Nope
    Sometimes
    Ummm, wth is a dental dam?

Take This Completely Anonymous Poll That's All About Cunnilingus

3. Do you use a dental dam or some other form of protection?
  1. 4. What about flavored lube?

    I do, and it's delicious!
    Nope. It's just fine without it.
    I don't, but I might have to try that!

Take This Completely Anonymous Poll That's All About Cunnilingus

4. What about flavored lube?
  1. 5. Do you talk to your partner when you're going down on them?

    Um no, my mouth is sort of occupied
    Just some dirty talk here and there
    Only to see if what I'm doing is working
    I never shut up

Take This Completely Anonymous Poll That's All About Cunnilingus

5. Do you talk to your partner when you're going down on them?
  1. 6. What are you usually doing with your hands while eating someone out?

    Holding their hips
    Fingering them
    Stroking/grabbing their nips and/or boobs
    Running my fingers/hands up and down their body
    Spreading apart their labia
    All of the above — I like to switch it up

Take This Completely Anonymous Poll That's All About Cunnilingus

6. What are you usually doing with your hands while eating someone out?
  1. 7. Do you make eye contact when you're going down?

    Yes, all the time.
    Only if they're looking at me.
    I look every now and again to check in.
    Nope. Closed eyes keep me concentrated on my mission.

Take This Completely Anonymous Poll That's All About Cunnilingus

7. Do you make eye contact when you're going down?
  1. 8. What's your go-to tongue technique?

    Up and down
    Side to side
    Circles
    Tongue-writing the ABCs
    More of a kissing/suction thing
    I move it all over the damn place

Take This Completely Anonymous Poll That's All About Cunnilingus

8. What's your go-to tongue technique?
  1. 9. What about pressure and speed?

    Soft and slow
    Hard and fast
    Soft and fast
    Hard and slow
    I change it up based on how they respond

Take This Completely Anonymous Poll That's All About Cunnilingus

9. What about pressure and speed?
  1. 10. Do you use your teeth at all?

    Yeah, sure. But only if my partner likes biting.
    I'll nibble on occasion.
    Hell nah. I'm not a monster.

Take This Completely Anonymous Poll That's All About Cunnilingus

10. Do you use your teeth at all?
  1. 11. Does your mouth venture to ~other places~ besides the clitoris?

    Just the vagina
    Up and down the vulva, from the clitoris to the vagina
    The bootyhole
    I'll occasionally go back to kissing

Take This Completely Anonymous Poll That's All About Cunnilingus

11. Does your mouth venture to ~other places~ besides the clitoris?
  1. 12. Do you use sex toys while eating someone out?

    Yeah, I use vibrators
    Yeah, I use dildos
    Nah, I haven't tried anything besides my fingers
    No, but I def should try one of these

Take This Completely Anonymous Poll That's All About Cunnilingus

12. Do you use sex toys while eating someone out?
  1. 13. What's your favoriting position?

    Missionary-esque: They're on their back, I'm between their legs
    69, baby
    Them sitting on my face
    Some other wild and crazy position, which I'll tell you about in the comments

Take This Completely Anonymous Poll That's All About Cunnilingus

13. What's your favoriting position?
  1. 14. What do you do when your mouth/tongue gets tired from eating out?

    I'll use my fingers
    I’ll power through no matter how much it hurts
    I’ll stop and continue at some point later on
    I'll move on to other sex stuff
    My mouth doesn’t get tired cuz I'm amazing

Take This Completely Anonymous Poll That's All About Cunnilingus

14. What do you do when your mouth/tongue gets tired from eating out?
  1. 15. Once they orgasm, what do you do?

    Move on to other sex stuff
    Keep going so they can have more than one
    Clean up and do something that's not sex-related
    Um, my turn
    Cuddle
    Something else

Take This Completely Anonymous Poll That's All About Cunnilingus

15. Once they orgasm, what do you do?
  1. 16. Do you ever eat your partner out when they're on their period?

    Hell yeah
    Sometimes, if the mood really strikes
    Nah sorry, I'm not about that life

Take This Completely Anonymous Poll That's All About Cunnilingus

16. Do you ever eat your partner out when they're on their period?
  1. 17. Have these questions given you some new ideas for going down on your partner?

    Oh yeah. I can't wait to try some new things now.
    Some of these were more common than I thought, so maybe.
    Eh, been there done all that.

Take This Completely Anonymous Poll That's All About Cunnilingus

17. Have these questions given you some new ideas for going down on your partner?
  1. 18. Finally, which of these phrases do you prefer to use to describe oral sex on a vagina?

    Cunnlingus
    Oral sex
    Going down on someone
    Eating out
    Tossing salad
    Eating vagina/pussy
    Giving head
    Carpet munching
    Muff diving
    I hate all of these, so I’m putting my preferred phrase in the comments

Take This Completely Anonymous Poll That's All About Cunnilingus

18. Finally, which of these phrases do you prefer to use to describe oral sex on a vagina?
FYI: If you're looking for the penis-version of this poll, you can find that here.

