1. First of all, how often do you perform cunnilingus?Pretty much every time we have sex (as long as they're into it)Occasionally, I guessOnly when my partner asksVery rarelyNever; it's not my thing
2. How long are you usually down there for?Just long enough to heat things upIt varies, but at least a few minutesUntil there's an orgasmOnce my jaw hurts, I clock out
3. Do you use a dental dam or some other form of protection?Yup! I try to be safe out hereNopeSometimesUmmm, wth is a dental dam?
4. What about flavored lube?I do, and it's delicious!Nope. It's just fine without it.I don't, but I might have to try that!
5. Do you talk to your partner when you're going down on them?Um no, my mouth is sort of occupiedJust some dirty talk here and thereOnly to see if what I'm doing is workingI never shut up
6. What are you usually doing with your hands while eating someone out?Holding their hipsFingering themStroking/grabbing their nips and/or boobsRunning my fingers/hands up and down their bodySpreading apart their labiaAll of the above — I like to switch it up
7. Do you make eye contact when you're going down?Yes, all the time.Only if they're looking at me.I look every now and again to check in.Nope. Closed eyes keep me concentrated on my mission.
8. What's your go-to tongue technique?Up and downSide to sideCirclesTongue-writing the ABCsMore of a kissing/suction thingI move it all over the damn place
9. What about pressure and speed?Soft and slowHard and fastSoft and fastHard and slowI change it up based on how they respond
10. Do you use your teeth at all?Yeah, sure. But only if my partner likes biting.I'll nibble on occasion.Hell nah. I'm not a monster.
11. Does your mouth venture to ~other places~ besides the clitoris?Just the vaginaUp and down the vulva, from the clitoris to the vaginaThe bootyholeI'll occasionally go back to kissing
12. Do you use sex toys while eating someone out?Yeah, I use vibratorsYeah, I use dildosNah, I haven't tried anything besides my fingersNo, but I def should try one of these
13. What's your favoriting position?Missionary-esque: They're on their back, I'm between their legs69, babyThem sitting on my faceSome other wild and crazy position, which I'll tell you about in the comments
14. What do you do when your mouth/tongue gets tired from eating out?I'll use my fingersI’ll power through no matter how much it hurtsI’ll stop and continue at some point later onI'll move on to other sex stuffMy mouth doesn’t get tired cuz I'm amazing
15. Once they orgasm, what do you do?Move on to other sex stuffKeep going so they can have more than oneClean up and do something that's not sex-relatedUm, my turnCuddleSomething else
16. Do you ever eat your partner out when they're on their period?Hell yeahSometimes, if the mood really strikesNah sorry, I'm not about that life
17. Have these questions given you some new ideas for going down on your partner?Oh yeah. I can't wait to try some new things now.Some of these were more common than I thought, so maybe.Eh, been there done all that.
18. Finally, which of these phrases do you prefer to use to describe oral sex on a vagina?CunnlingusOral sexGoing down on someoneEating outTossing saladEating vagina/pussyGiving headCarpet munchingMuff divingI hate all of these, so I’m putting my preferred phrase in the comments
FYI: If you're looking for the penis-version of this poll, you can find that here.