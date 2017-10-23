You're Probably A Fertility Doctor If You Get Over 11/15 On This Quiz

Correct! Wrong! Intrauterine insemination is not considered an assisted reproductive technology.

As mentioned, ART only involves treatments where eggs or embryos are handled outside of the body. Sure, that can include sperm, too, but since artificial insemination doesn't involve handling an egg or embryo outside of the body, it is not considered ART. That said, in vitro fertilization is the most common kind of ART, and it involves fertilizing a woman's eggs in the lab, then transferring the resulting embryo into the woman's uterus. The other kinds of ART listed here exist, but they're rarely performed.