Take This Quiz To Test Your BDSM Knowledge

There's more to it than whips and chains and tight latex suits.

Anthony Rivas
  1. 1.

    sakkmesterke / Getty Images
    Bondage and discipline, sadism and masochism
    Bondage and domination, submission and masochism
    Bondage and daddies, sadism and mommies
    Bondage and discipline, dominance and submission, and sadism and masochism
    Bondage and discipline, dominance and submission, and sadism and masochism.

    Ok, so it's not 100% an acronym, but all of these terms are combined because BDSM can be lots of different things for different people — everyone has their own unique preferences. Most of the time, a person's interests will fall into one or two of those categories, rather than all of them.

  2. 2.

    MATJAZ SLANIC / Getty Images
    When they want their partner to cuddle with them
    When they want their partner to be more intense in the BDSM activity
    When they want their partner to be less intense or stop the BDSM activity altogether
    When they want to include a third person in the BDSM activity
    When the submissive partner wants the dominant partner to be less intense or stop the BDSM activity altogether.

    While a "safe word" usually means that the submissive partner wants the dominant partner to stop the activity, some partners might agree upon another word that indicates they want the experience to be less intense.

  3. 3.

    rattodisabina / Getty Images
    Enjoys eating vanilla ice cream and/or having it spread on their body during sex
    Usually doesn't get involved in BDSM/fetish activities
    Has a fetish for only white people
    None of the above
    Someone who participates in "vanilla" sex usually doesn't get involved in BDSM/fetish activities.

    And just FYI, it's not meant to be a derogatory term at all.

  4. 4.

    sakkmesterke / Getty Images
    There is never any violence, aggression, or humiliation involved
    None of the partners are allowed to touch each other
    There are never any tools, like ropes and blindfolds, involved
    The sub also has no say in when the activity will stop
    Sensual domination doesn't involve violence, aggression, or humiliation.

    Though there may still be tools — and maybe even mild pain — involved, these are never meant to push the submissive's limits. Rather, they are meant to complement the pleasure. And even though there isn't pain involved, people taking part in sensual dominance should still agree on a safe word just in case the interaction takes the sub out of their comfort zone.

  5. 5.

    Alija / Getty Images
    When you seek out a professional to help you act out one of your fetishes
    When you and your partner role play
    When you use chains, whips, and gags on your partner
    When you and your partner partake in psychological play, without actually having intercourse
    All of the above
    All of the above can be considered scenes.

    That's because a "scene" is any situation in which BDSM activity is taking place. It can include anything from role play and spanking to domination with or without a professional. It's also true that sexual intercourse isn't always part of the deal.

  6. 6.

    Asian / Getty Images
    A rod, typically made from wood, that's used for punishment
    A person who sometimes participates in BDSM as a dominant and other times as a submissive
    When you pause in the middle of a BDSM scene to pee, drink water, answer a phone call, etc
    When, during a threesome with one dom and two subs, the dom tells the sub who's watching to switch places with the other
    A and B
    It's A and B.

    A "switch" can refer to a rod used for punishment OR a person who participates in BDSM as either a dominant or submissive, but at different times.

  8. 7.

    PeopleImages / Getty Images
    Punisher; cryer
    Giver; taker
    Sadist; masochist
    Hater; lover
    It's sadist and masochist.

    Sadists enjoy inflicting pain and masochists enjoy receiving it.

  9. 8.

    PeopleImages / Getty Images
    Safe, sane, consensual

    BDSM is all about safety and consent. That includes going into each scene on the same page as your partner(s), honoring safe words when they're said, and of course, being as safe as possible during the entire thing.

  10. 9.

    volkovslava / Getty Images
    Mental stimulation and fantasy alone
    Hypnosis
    A conversation with a therapist
    Controlled stimulation that keeps you on the cusp of orgasm, aka edging
    Psycholagny is the ability to reach orgasm through mental stimulation and fantasy alone.

    No physical stimulation necessary.

  11. 10.

    timmyperez / Getty Images
    Subheading
    Subspace
    Subclarity
    Subdual
    Subspace

    It's described as the "natural high" that a bottom might have after an intense physical or emotional experience. It might be so strong, actually, that the sub might even feel disconnected from space, time, and/or their body, and their ability to communicate might not be 100%.

  12. 11.

    Xebeche / Getty Images
    Body worship
    Dominant assurance
    A reality check
    Aftercare
    Aftercare

    Subspace can be an especially vulnerable moment for the bottom, and depending on how intense the scene was, the amount of time it takes for the sub to come back to reality can vary. Aftercare might be necessary for one or both partners, as it allows them to see to each other's emotional and physical needs outside of the scene. It can include being away from any sort of visual, auditory, or physical stimulation; cuddling; providing food or drinks, like water; and more.

You don't know much about BDSM at all.

And that's OK! Maybe it's not really your thing and you were just curious. Or maybe you're interested in learning more about it. IF SO, check out this handy guide to BDSM from BuzzFeed Health.

Your BDSM knowledge ain't bad!

Have you dabbled in BDSM? Maybe you just heard some things. Either way, if it's something you're interested in, you can read more about it here.

You seem to know all about BDSM.

Good shit! If you practice BDSM, then we hope you're doing it safely, and that you're spreading the word of safety to those who are interested, too.

