Take This Quiz To Test Your BDSM Knowledge

Subspace can be an especially vulnerable moment for the bottom, and depending on how intense the scene was, the amount of time it takes for the sub to come back to reality can vary. Aftercare might be necessary for one or both partners, as it allows them to see to each other's emotional and physical needs outside of the scene. It can include being away from any sort of visual, auditory, or physical stimulation; cuddling; providing food or drinks, like water; and more.