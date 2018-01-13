Take This Quiz To Test Your BDSM Knowledge

-
1.Bondage and discipline, sadism and masochismBondage and domination, submission and masochismBondage and daddies, sadism and mommiesBondage and discipline, dominance and submission, and sadism and masochism
Bondage and discipline, dominance and submission, and sadism and masochism.
Ok, so it's not 100% an acronym, but all of these terms are combined because BDSM can be lots of different things for different people — everyone has their own unique preferences. Most of the time, a person's interests will fall into one or two of those categories, rather than all of them.
2.When they want their partner to cuddle with themWhen they want their partner to be more intense in the BDSM activityWhen they want their partner to be less intense or stop the BDSM activity altogetherWhen they want to include a third person in the BDSM activity
When the submissive partner wants the dominant partner to be less intense or stop the BDSM activity altogether.
While a "safe word" usually means that the submissive partner wants the dominant partner to stop the activity, some partners might agree upon another word that indicates they want the experience to be less intense.
3.Enjoys eating vanilla ice cream and/or having it spread on their body during sexUsually doesn't get involved in BDSM/fetish activitiesHas a fetish for only white peopleNone of the above
Someone who participates in "vanilla" sex usually doesn't get involved in BDSM/fetish activities.
And just FYI, it's not meant to be a derogatory term at all.
4.There is never any violence, aggression, or humiliation involvedNone of the partners are allowed to touch each otherThere are never any tools, like ropes and blindfolds, involvedThe sub also has no say in when the activity will stop
Sensual domination doesn't involve violence, aggression, or humiliation.
Though there may still be tools — and maybe even mild pain — involved, these are never meant to push the submissive's limits. Rather, they are meant to complement the pleasure. And even though there isn't pain involved, people taking part in sensual dominance should still agree on a safe word just in case the interaction takes the sub out of their comfort zone.
5.When you seek out a professional to help you act out one of your fetishesWhen you and your partner role playWhen you use chains, whips, and gags on your partnerWhen you and your partner partake in psychological play, without actually having intercourseAll of the above
All of the above can be considered scenes.
That's because a "scene" is any situation in which BDSM activity is taking place. It can include anything from role play and spanking to domination with or without a professional. It's also true that sexual intercourse isn't always part of the deal.
6.A rod, typically made from wood, that's used for punishmentA person who sometimes participates in BDSM as a dominant and other times as a submissiveWhen you pause in the middle of a BDSM scene to pee, drink water, answer a phone call, etcWhen, during a threesome with one dom and two subs, the dom tells the sub who's watching to switch places with the otherA and B
It's A and B.
A "switch" can refer to a rod used for punishment OR a person who participates in BDSM as either a dominant or submissive, but at different times.
7.Punisher; cryerGiver; takerSadist; masochistHater; lover
It's sadist and masochist.
Sadists enjoy inflicting pain and masochists enjoy receiving it.
8.
Safe, sane, consensual
BDSM is all about safety and consent. That includes going into each scene on the same page as your partner(s), honoring safe words when they're said, and of course, being as safe as possible during the entire thing.
9.Mental stimulation and fantasy aloneHypnosisA conversation with a therapistControlled stimulation that keeps you on the cusp of orgasm, aka edging
Psycholagny is the ability to reach orgasm through mental stimulation and fantasy alone.
No physical stimulation necessary.
10.SubheadingSubspaceSubclaritySubdual
Subspace
It's described as the "natural high" that a bottom might have after an intense physical or emotional experience. It might be so strong, actually, that the sub might even feel disconnected from space, time, and/or their body, and their ability to communicate might not be 100%.
11.Body worshipDominant assuranceA reality checkAftercare
Aftercare
Subspace can be an especially vulnerable moment for the bottom, and depending on how intense the scene was, the amount of time it takes for the sub to come back to reality can vary. Aftercare might be necessary for one or both partners, as it allows them to see to each other's emotional and physical needs outside of the scene. It can include being away from any sort of visual, auditory, or physical stimulation; cuddling; providing food or drinks, like water; and more.
