Here's The Deal With CBD Oil And Other Marijuana Products That Don’t Get You High

Because not only does accuracy count, but also what's actually in the product. And tbh, it's all kind of a mess. "The trouble is, we are still dealing with a secretive industry; not everyone is an honest vendor," says Chin. "OG Kush or Harlequin might be selling this week, and it's easy for the grower to put that on the label when he's driving to the dispensary to sell his products. There is tremendous variation and strain names are misleading."

And without FDA regulation, there's really no way to know how the products are manufactured. "Whether it's manufactured in a way that's consistent from dose to dose or from batch to batch, and whether or not, if it's coming from the plant, if the plant has been exposed to pesticides or mold or anything else," Weiss says. Ensuring these things would constitute what's called good manufacturing practices, and "this would not be the case for something that has not gone through the FDA."

"Again, it’s about accurate representation of what’s in the product so that people can make informed decisions,” Bonn-Miller says. “As a consumer, you want to know what's in there.”

"Hopefully, with the new state regulations, there will be a system in place in which the consumer can get the biochemical breakdown of the plant/product,” Chin says.