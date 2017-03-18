7 Things You Should Know About Food And Sex

If you like having sex, then chances are you’ve heard of aphrodisiac foods before.

If you haven’t, they’re foods that supposedly increase your sexual desire after eating them. So, if you have a hot date, you guys should eat some aphrodisiacs and you’ll instantly become super horny — or ~something~ like that. Lots of people swear by them, but do they really work that way?

The short answer is nope. “If there was a food that in and of itself could totally ramp up your libido, then it would be the most popular food on earth,” Dr. Alyssa Dweck, gynecologist and author of The Complete A to Z for Your V, tells BuzzFeed Health.

So maybe there isn’t a super popular sex food out there that automatically makes you horny, but that doesn’t mean these so-called “aphrodisiacs” won’t influence your sex drive — it’s just more of a long-term endeavor. For more input, BuzzFeed Health spoke to Dweck, as well as Dr. Harry Fisch, urologist and author of The New Naked, and sex therapist Dr. Madeleine Castellanos, author of Wanting to Want. Here’s how they broke it down.