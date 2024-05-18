Community·Updated on May 20, 2024I Used AI To Create Dresses Based On "Star Wars" Characters And The Results Are Absolutely StunningHonestly, I would have worn Darth Vader's dress to prom!by anonymousfaerieCommunity ContributorApproved and edited by BuzzFeed Community TeamLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail Ahsoka Tano Darth Vader Grogu/Baby Yoda Han Solo Padmé Amidala Lakeside-Inspired Dress Princess Leia Jabba's Palace-Inspired Dress Princess Leia Ceremonial Gown-Inspired Dress Queen Amidala The Mandalorian Vice Admiral Holdo Do you consider these looks fitting of the Star Wars universe? And how many would you consider wearing in THIS universe?