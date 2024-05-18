    I Used AI To Create Dresses Based On "Star Wars" Characters And The Results Are Absolutely Stunning

    Honestly, I would have worn Darth Vader's dress to prom!

    anonymousfaerie
    by anonymousfaerie

    Community Contributor

    BuzzFeed Community Team
    Approved and edited by BuzzFeed Community Team

    Ahsoka Tano

    Two mannequins display futuristic, floor-length, sleeveless gowns with high necks and parallel vertical stripes, set in a sci-fi corridor with a spaceship in the background

    Darth Vader

    Futuristic black gown with corset-like bodice, displayed on a mannequin in a sci-fi corridor, with identical gowns lining the walls in the background

    Grogu/Baby Yoda

    A mannequin showcases an elegant, off-shoulder gown with long, flowing sleeves and a floor-length skirt, displayed within a futuristic, lit circular frame

    Han Solo

    Mannequin wearing a ribbed, long-sleeve dress with a sleeveless, belted vest in a futuristic closet

    Padmé Amidala Lakeside-Inspired Dress

    Elegant gown displayed in a luxurious room, featuring intricate detailing on the bodice and flowy layers reaching the floor.

    Princess Leia Jabba's Palace-Inspired Dress

    Mannequin displaying an elegant gown with intricate gold details and a flowing skirt, surrounded by a circle of lights in a dimly lit room

    Princess Leia Ceremonial Gown-Inspired Dress

    Three elegant gowns on dress forms in an ornate room with a grand staircase; two have long, flowing veils, and the detailing is intricate

    Queen Amidala

    A red and black regal gown with gold accents displayed on a mannequin in a futuristic spaceship corridor with large windows and empty ornate chairs

    The Mandalorian

    Futuristic long silver gown with black geometric accents on a mannequin in a modern, sci-fi inspired room displaying similar garments

    Vice Admiral Holdo

    Elegant sci-fi-inspired gown on a mannequin, with long flowing sleeves and a metallic belt, set in a futuristic space station with spaceships in the background

    Do you consider these looks fitting of the Star Wars universe? And how many would you consider wearing in THIS universe?

    Want to get your very own quizzes and posts featured on BuzzFeed’s homepage and app?

    Become a Community Contributor.
    promo

    Sign up to get started

    Learn more about Community