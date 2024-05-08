    I Used AI To Create New Dresses For The Disney Princesses, And I'm Honestly Obsessed With The Results

    I think Ariel's dress is my favorite!

    Everyone loves the outfits from Disney movies, but they've been around for many years. I think it's time to update these looks, so I decided to use AI to give the Disney princesses new dresses! (Some of these "princesses" don't quite meet Disney's criteria for being one of the "official princesses," but that shouldn't stop them from getting new dresses, too!) Take a look:

    Disclaimer: The following images were created using generative AI image models for the sake of entertainment and curiosity. The images also reveal the biases and stereotypes that currently exist within AI models and are not meant to be seen as accurate or full depictions of human experience.

    1. Anna from Frozen

    A mannequin wearing an elegant off-the-shoulder gown with a velvet bodice, and jewel at the waist, and a flowing skirt

    2. Ariel from The Little Mermaid

    A mannequin draped in ombre gown with an ornate bodice, reflected in a mirror in a room with vintage decor

    3. Aurora from Sleeping Beauty

    A mannequin wearing an elegant gown with intricate floral embroidery on the bodice and sheer, flowy sleeves
    4. Belle from Beauty and the Beast

    Elegant gown on a mannequin, with 3/4-length, off-the-shoulder sleeves, a bow details on the neckline, and a flowing skirt, displayed in a vintage room setting

    5. Cinderella

    An elegant gown with a full skirt and fitted bodice displayed on a mannequin in an ornate room with vintage furniture

    6. Elsa from Frozen

    A long, elegant dress on a mannequin with a v-neckline and snowflake and ice details on the bodice and at the the end of the skirt

    7. Jasmine from Aladdin

    An Elegant long-sleeved gown on a mannequin with a deep v-neckline, sheer, off-the-shoulder sleeves, and intricate beading and details on the bodice

    8. Kida (Kidagakash) from Atlantis

    An elegant dress on a mannequin with a flowing skirt, a deep v-neckline, spaghetti straps as well as off-the-shoulder long sleeves, and gold details on the bodice

    9. Megara from Hercules

    An elegant evening gown on mannequin with crisscross bodice, halter neckline, and flowing skirt in a room with mirror and chair

    10. Merida from Brave

    An elegant velvet evening gown on mannequin with detailed embroidery on the bodice and down the front of the skirt, set in a vintage room with antique furniture

    11. Mirabel from Encanto

    An elegant dress on a mannequin with blue butterfly motifs on the skirt, off-the-shoulder 3/4-length sleeves, and a ruffled neckline set in a vintage room

    12. Moana

    An elegant strapless gown with gradient design and a ruffled skirt on a mannequin, near a mirror and chair in a vintage room

    13. Mulan

    A traditional dress on a mannequin featuring a flowing skirt with flower details, a floral bodice with a sweetheart neckline, and 3/4-length, sheer sleeves displayed in an elegant room

    14. Pocahontas

    An elegant gown on a mannequin featuring beading on the bodice and a halter neckline

    15. Rapunzel from Tangled

    An elegant tiered dress with lace detailing on the bodice short, off-the-shoulder straps, and a sweetheart neckline, displayed in a room with a mirror and chai

    16. Raya from Raya and the Last Dragon

    An elegant dress on a mannequin with a pleated ombré skirt, twisted halter top and a cutout on the torso, placed in a vintage room setting

    17. Snow White from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

    An elegant gown with floral embroidery on the bodice, the front of the skirt, and the bottom of the skirt, short, puffy sleeves, and a round neckline on mannequin in a vintage room with mirror and chair

    18. And Tiana from The Princess and the Frog

    An elegant strapless ball gown with vine embroidery starting at the bodice and continuing down the skirt and a deep v neckline on display in a vintage room with a piano and mirror

    So, do you feel like putting on these Disney-inspired dresses and going to a ball? Let me know which one you liked the best!

