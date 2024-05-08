Hot Topic
Everyone loves the outfits from Disney movies, but they've been around for many years. I think it's time to update these looks, so I decided to use AI to give the Disney princesses new dresses! (Some of these "princesses" don't quite meet Disney's criteria for being one of the "official princesses," but that shouldn't stop them from getting new dresses, too!) Take a look:
Disclaimer: The following images were created using generative AI image models for the sake of entertainment and curiosity. The images also reveal the biases and stereotypes that currently exist within AI models and are not meant to be seen as accurate or full depictions of human experience.
1. Anna from Frozen
2. Ariel from The Little Mermaid
3. Aurora from Sleeping Beauty
4. Belle from Beauty and the Beast
5. Cinderella
6. Elsa from Frozen
7. Jasmine from Aladdin
8. Kida (Kidagakash) from Atlantis
9. Megara from Hercules
10. Merida from Brave
11. Mirabel from Encanto
12. Moana
13. Mulan
14. Pocahontas
15. Rapunzel from Tangled
16. Raya from Raya and the Last Dragon
17. Snow White from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
18. And Tiana from The Princess and the Frog
So, do you feel like putting on these Disney-inspired dresses and going to a ball? Let me know which one you liked the best!
