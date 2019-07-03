Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link Share On snapchat Share On snapchat What triggered this apocalypse?The folly of man, of courseMother natureAliensSomebody messed with some magic that they shouldn't haveSomething ancient and mysteriousShhhhh, it was meWhere's the first place you seek shelter?UndergroundMitya Ivanov on UnsplashDeep in the woodsValeriy Andrushko on UnsplashIn between alleysAshton Bingham on UnsplashIn a doomsday prepper's bunkerWilliam Daigneault on UnsplashAn abandoned buildingPatrick Pierre on UnsplashFar away in a remote cottageIan Keefe on UnsplashHow are you getting there?By footBruno Nascimento on UnsplashBy carColby Ray on UnsplashSkatingSean Bernstein on UnsplashA magical transportation spellAron Visuals on UnsplashBy motorcycleJulio Arcadio Santamaría Reyes on UnsplashBy horseHelena Lopes on UnsplashWhat's the most important thing you'll bring with you?Emergency suppliesPiotr Chrobot on UnsplashSupplies for my magicMervyn Chan on UnsplashCash moneyAlexander Mils on UnsplashClothesSarah Dorweiler on UnsplashWeaponsYaroslav Кorshikov on UnsplashFoodRachael Gorjestani on UnsplashHow will you spend most of your time while you wait for all this to blow over (if it ever does)?Keeping my base secureRationing my food so it will lastMaking the most of the present and trying to enjoy lifeMeditating to find answersDrinking wine TBHSleeping a lot This post was created by a member of BuzzFeed Community, where anyone can post awesome lists and creations. Learn more or post your buzz! Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link Share On snapchat Share On snapchat